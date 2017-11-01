₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by HeWrites(m): 11:22am
Self acclaimed Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to shade the heck out of OAP Daddy Freeze over his tithing controversy.
The actor who shared a picture collage of himself alongside Apostle Suleiman and Daddy Freeze, disclosed that Nigerians will take Freeze more seriously if he fixes his marriage with his first wife and mother of his two kids, Opeyemi.
He wrote:
Nigerians will #listen to you on tithes, if only you can fix your #marriage with Opeyemi @daddyfreeze Charity they say begins at #home, you spend so much time and energy writing against tithe on #instagram, but if only you can save just half of this #energy into finding a solution to fixing your marriage, maybe, we can start taking you serious. @daddyfreeze Apostle Suleman is like a #father to me, but you made me #laugh
When you said you wanted a debate with him, that thought pattern is obviously above your pay grade sir, but of course, even spiritual rascality is allowed in a #country like #Nigeria, but first things first, work on fixing your marriage with Opeyemi, maybe, Nigerians will start taking you serious, its just simple and pure logic, you can’t fix our #Religion, if you are not matured enough to fixing or saving your own marriage. #repost #cool#nollywood #pics #actor #blogger #naija#good #wife"
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/will-listen-to-you-on-tithes-if-you-fix.html
1 Like
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by bamoski(m): 11:36am
wacko
1 Like
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by honniemail(f): 11:58am
Eepa.. this is too much ....
i canor take dis..
.oya oga frezz let d fixing begin asap so that d sheepie wil listen to u on tithe
5 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by NotNairalandi(m): 12:55pm
But what concerns Tithe with Marriage?
you mean anyone who does not pay tithe always experience crash marriage
So pastor chris oyakilo does not pay tithe also........
Uche,please can you do me a favour?.....Just gerraraahear mehn!
3 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by modelmike7(m): 12:55pm
TALKING OUT OF POINT!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by Desyner: 12:55pm
The freeze of a man must have frozen brain for him to think use of private jets by church leaders jets makes payment of tithes/offering wrong.
Let him fix himself before removing 'moth' in the eyes of the 'sheeple'.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by BruncleZuma: 12:56pm
Tell that to Oyakhilome and Okotie
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by Rockyrocky: 12:56pm
This one validates his existence based on marriage. Free your mind and think.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by GreenMavro: 12:56pm
I went to visit my girlfriend yesterday at night in her house. As usual I threw some jokes And a guy under the bed laughed
1 Like
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by modelmike7(m): 12:56pm
mrphysics:
honniemail:
what's too much about this crap?!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by Elnino4ladies: 12:56pm
Nobody should listen to pastor Chris of Christ embassy then.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by AngelicBeing: 12:56pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by life2017: 12:57pm
kkkk
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by itiswellandwell: 12:57pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by tgmservice: 12:57pm
this freeze no get sense sha!!!
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by maryjan8(f): 12:57pm
Good point
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by NwaAmaikpe: 12:57pm
This one-shirted, ugly, flyer sharer again!!
His argument is on a faulty premise.
Both Chris Oyakhilome and Chris Okotie have failed marriages.
Yet they have followers who believe everything they teach.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by mrphysics(m): 12:57pm
This one is just too much. Daddy Freeze can't take it.
A nairalander paraphrased a biblical verse that says "in the last days, the love of many shall FREEZE (Wax cold)"
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by modelmike7(m): 12:57pm
BruncleZuma:
GBAM.....
This Uche dude is just talking outta point for real
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by mrphysics(m): 12:57pm
NwaAmaikpe:Bros, take it easy
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by angelbulksms: 12:57pm
Never expected D. Freeze to migrate from his OAP stuff and dabble into sacred things of worship due to the leniency of Christianity.
Or can he try that with Islam? Someone that should be focused on his profession and rebuilding his family
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by Xisnin: 12:57pm
Uche is a failed "actor" with only one shirt.
One would expect his tithe to have
worked in his favor as they usually claim, unfortunately, it is getting worse.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by sanpipita(m): 12:58pm
Nigerians can be very stupid, what concerns Freeze marriage with this, are there not divorced pastors, if you can challenge freeze with a better argument just keep quiet.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by CampuChan: 12:58pm
Corruption (TITHES) is fighting back.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by Elnino4ladies: 12:58pm
What has marriage got to do with tithe?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by OldBeer: 12:58pm
I support this.
Also, we should tell Pastor Chris to fix his marriage before climbing the pulpit to preach.
Eejit.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by AutoReportNG: 12:58pm
This is one heck of a challenge and its very deep. If I were Freeze, I would let this issue of tithe to die down, afterall the people paying are nt complaining, why take it personal?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by life2017: 12:58pm
Tell that to Pastor Chris Oyakhilomhen the general oversea of Christ Embassy who has been divorced by his wife, and yet he is stilll collecting tithe money from members.
Also tell Pastor Chris Okotie who has divorced for the second time. And yet still collecting tithe.
Freeze used scriptures. Please use scriptures next time
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by hakeem4(m): 12:58pm
so we should stop listening to pastor chris because he is divorced ?
attack the message not the messanger
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by damoneyman007: 12:59pm
No b this mumu when freeze murder with words sometimes back b this?, he never stil learn he lesson
1 Like
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by sainty2k3(m): 12:59pm
Good jab, I'm sure he is coming for you too?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage by Sirheny007(m): 12:59pm
That's another dimension to the whole thing altogether.
Waiting for Daddy Freeze's reply..
