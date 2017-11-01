Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Maduagwu To Freeze: We Will Listen To You On Tithe If You Fix Your Marriage (2068 Views)

The actor who shared a picture collage of himself alongside Apostle Suleiman and Daddy Freeze, disclosed that Nigerians will take Freeze more seriously if he fixes his marriage with his first wife and mother of his two kids, Opeyemi.



He wrote:

Nigerians will #listen to you on tithes, if only you can fix your #marriage with Opeyemi @daddyfreeze Charity they say begins at #home, you spend so much time and energy writing against tithe on #instagram, but if only you can save just half of this #energy into finding a solution to fixing your marriage, maybe, we can start taking you serious. @daddyfreeze Apostle Suleman is like a #father to me, but you made me #laugh



When you said you wanted a debate with him, that thought pattern is obviously above your pay grade sir, but of course, even spiritual rascality is allowed in a #country like #Nigeria, but first things first, work on fixing your marriage with Opeyemi, maybe, Nigerians will start taking you serious, its just simple and pure logic, you can’t fix our #Religion, if you are not matured enough to fixing or saving your own marriage. #repost #cool#nollywood #pics #actor #blogger #naija#good #wife"



Eepa.. this is too much ....



i canor take dis..



.oya oga frezz let d fixing begin asap so that d sheepie wil listen to u on tithe 5 Likes





you mean anyone who does not pay tithe always experience crash marriage



So pastor chris oyakilo does not pay tithe also........





Uche,please can you do me a favour?.....Just gerraraahear mehn! But what concerns Tithe with Marriage?you mean anyone who does not pay tithe always experience crash marriageSo pastor chris oyakilo does not pay tithe also........Uche,please can you do me a favour?.....Just gerraraahear mehn! 3 Likes

TALKING OUT OF POINT!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

The freeze of a man must have frozen brain for him to think use of private jets by church leaders jets makes payment of tithes/offering wrong.

Let him fix himself before removing 'moth' in the eyes of the 'sheeple'.

Tell that to Oyakhilome and Okotie 23 Likes 3 Shares

This one validates his existence based on marriage. Free your mind and think. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nobody should listen to pastor Chris of Christ embassy then. 4 Likes

This one-shirted, ugly, flyer sharer again!!

His argument is on a faulty premise.



Both Chris Oyakhilome and Chris Okotie have failed marriages.

Yet they have followers who believe everything they teach. His argument is on a faulty premise.Both Chris Oyakhilome and Chris Okotie have failed marriages.Yet they have followers who believe everything they teach. 6 Likes 3 Shares

This one is just too much. Daddy Freeze can't take it.



A nairalander paraphrased a biblical verse that says "in the last days, the love of many shall FREEZE (Wax cold)"

BruncleZuma:

Tell that to Oyakhilome and Okotie

Or can he try that with Islam? Someone that should be focused on his profession and rebuilding his family Never expected D. Freeze to migrate from his OAP stuff and dabble into sacred things of worship due to the leniency of Christianity.Or can he try that with Islam? Someone that should be focused on his profession and rebuilding his family

Uche is a failed "actor" with only one shirt.

One would expect his tithe to have

worked in his favor as they usually claim, unfortunately, it is getting worse. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians can be very stupid, what concerns Freeze marriage with this, are there not divorced pastors, if you can challenge freeze with a better argument just keep quiet. 4 Likes 1 Share

Corruption (TITHES) is fighting back. 1 Like 1 Share

What has marriage got to do with tithe?

I support this.

Also, we should tell Pastor Chris to fix his marriage before climbing the pulpit to preach.

Eejit. 1 Like

This is one heck of a challenge and its very deep. If I were Freeze, I would let this issue of tithe to die down, afterall the people paying are nt complaining, why take it personal?

Tell that to Pastor Chris Oyakhilomhen the general oversea of Christ Embassy who has been divorced by his wife, and yet he is stilll collecting tithe money from members.



Also tell Pastor Chris Okotie who has divorced for the second time. And yet still collecting tithe.



Freeze used scriptures. Please use scriptures next time





attack the message not the messanger so we should stop listening to pastor chris because he is divorced ? 2 Likes 1 Share

No b this mumu when freeze murder with words sometimes back b this?, he never stil learn he lesson 1 Like

Good jab, I'm sure he is coming for you too?