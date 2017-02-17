Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 10 Words Never To Include On Your Curriculum Vitae (3463 Views)

1.Unemployed



There is no reason whatsoever for this word should appear on your CV. The recruiter can infer your employment status from your employment history.



2.Hardworking or Hard worker



Unnecessary. Expunge it



3.’Ambicious’



Pay attention to your spelling. Misspelled words like this should never appear on your CV

[b]

4.Microsoft Office[/b]



Listing Microsoft Word proficiency as skill is like listing being able to read and write as a skill. Microsoft office is not a skill. Consider including other professional short courses that you have completed online or go online and take free courses in skills and software that are relevant to your profession.



5. Reference available upon request



The recruiter will ask for a reference without you telling them.



6. Can’t or Won’t



Avoid negative words. Rather emphasize what you can do or will do



7. Unnecessary personal Information



Personal information such as date of birth, family status, personal interest etc. should be avoided on a CV. These information do not determine your qualification for the job.



8. Hobbies



Including your hobbies is distracting and time wasting for the recruiter. Your hobbies do not pertain to your qualification for the job.



9. Result-Oriented



“While many other words are misused or diluted by overuse, these are the weakest and most abused,” says master executive resume writer Barrett-Poindexter.



10. I know SQL, HTML…



You don’t have to know all the skills required for a job to land it. You will be questioned based on the skills you claim to know and your level of proficiency in them. Avoid dishonesty.





thumb up bro





Visit Op... I think you should provide alternative words to be used. Nice write up tho.

Noted

Trust me, sometimes your DOB is very important for companies that have a stipulated age bracket for a particular position. But maybe not sha.



Sensible points here though...

Plus

11. Religion

Who needs to know if you're not an atheist? Except if you're applying for job in a Trump Organization sha or applying to a religious organization. Applying to religious NGOs too may require that.

12. Primary school and Secondary school details. If you're a graduate, your highest form of education is what os necessary. You won't be in a University or a Polytechnic if you did not pass through those elementary stages. 7 Likes

Keep seeing different opinions every time. My CV dey version 8.0 due to modifications. 7 Likes

Mini CV



Name: Alhaji Joy

Dob: 30th February, 2017

Sex: Virgin 2 Likes

Hmm mm... Noted my friend 1 Like

Am an employer and I consider some of the things you wrote not to be CV very important when recruiting as very vital in recruitment, for instance marital status, age etc are very vital in recruitment decision and will make me have an idea of the potential employees disposition. If age should not be in the CV what if you hire a 60 years old as a fresher



I need to know if you know computer basics, cos there a lot of computer illiterates people out there.



Though you got some of your point right 4 Likes

Seems CV scrutiny is meant for the following jobs these days

1. Sales with ridiculous targets

2. Marketing with ridiculous target

3. Private school teaching with meagre salary and ridiculous workload

4. Recruitment agency that need it to recruit the recruiters.

5. Banking with ridiculous target. 2 Likes

If am empoying a marketer for instance in a muslim dominated community I need to get a muslim so that he cam easily flow with potential customer, so religion may be vital.



Primary school is something that is used to know your true age, you cant tell me you finish primary school in 1990 and still be 30 years old for instance If am empoying a marketer for instance in a muslim dominated community I need to get a muslim so that he cam easily flow with potential customer, so religion may be vital.Primary school is something that is used to know your true age, you cant tell me you finish primary school in 1990 and still be 30 years old for instance 1 Like

Good points...

HAH:

Am an employer and I consider some of the things you wrote not to be CV very important when recruiting as very vital in recruitment, for instance marital status will make me have an idea of the potential employees disposition, I need to know if you know computer basics, cos there a lot of computer illiterates people out there.



Though you got most right

I once had an assistant who selected text from a MS Word document and wanted to paste it straight onto a flash drive. A university graduate o. I couldn't believe my eyes. I bet she had Microsoft Office proficiency on her CV. I once had an assistant who selected text from a MS Word document and wanted to paste it straight onto a flash drive. A university graduate o. I couldn't believe my eyes. I bet she had Microsoft Office proficiency on her CV.

I totally disagreed with you concerning the above. Ms office is a skill and one that's worth amplifying depending on the job you are applying for. In fact, there are some organisations that would ask you to rate your proficiency in MS office.

So to the job seekers, please don't believe everything your read. If you are proficient in MS office, please amplify it. My HR once disqualified a good candidate because of her lack of proficiency in MS Excel. I totally disagreed with you concerning the above. Ms office is a skill and one that's worth amplifying depending on the job you are applying for. In fact, there are some organisations that would ask you to rate your proficiency in MS office.So to the job seekers, please don't believe everything your read. If you are proficient in MS office, please amplify it. My HR once disqualified a good candidate because of her lack of proficiency in MS Excel. 4 Likes

Please job seekers, don't pay any attention to this. Looks like the poster doesn't want you to get a job. When a company specifically states an age restriction in their advert, that is when you now said don't include age. The program expunges ageless and over aged applicants first. If the recruiter wants a single person like they mostly prefer and you removed it cos of one stupid post, oyo is your case. Lastly it's possible to have a PhD without primary schl certificate. My company wants to see that boldly written on your cv.



My two cents 2 Likes

I heard a whole lot about CV writing, many opinions, counter suggestions. I have even attended several seminars on CV writing. This one will say inset these, another will come to tell us remove it, making one confuse of which one to believe.

I choose to attest to the fact that everyone is entitled to his/her own opinion..

God's Providence and favour is ultimate, if that job was meant for you, you will surely get it.



Just believe!...

Op , 7 & 8 is as important as qualification

Well, good research OP. I however disagree with some of your points.

Hobbies



went for an interview last yr with NBC, the HR was interested in one of the hobbies I put down - chess. he brought out his tab launched d chess app and asked to demonstrate the fools mate just to prove dat I can play chess as claimed.



ur hobbies speaks about u in a way. from ur hobbies I can tell d kind of person u are. hypothetically speaking. IMO. Slightly disagree on point 8Hobbieswent for an interview last yr with NBC, the HR was interested in one of the hobbies I put down - chess. he brought out his tab launched d chess app and asked to demonstrate thejust to prove dat I can play chess as claimed.ur hobbies speaks about u in a way. from ur hobbies I can tell d kind of person u are. hypothetically speaking.IMO.

HAH:

Am an employer and I consider some of the things you wrote not to be CV very important when recruiting as very vital in recruitment, for instance marital status, age etc are very vital in recruitment decision and will make me have an idea of the potential employees disposition. If age should not be in the CV what if you hire a 60 years old as a fresher



I need to know if you know computer basics, cos there a lot of computer illiterates people out there.



Though you got some of your point right .

You are right. You are right.

I was told by my senior colleague that interviewed me that my age gave me an edge over others (although I've left the job now) . So put your age where necessary if you're below 27 and it's an IT field. They love young guys I was told by my senior colleague that interviewed me that my age gave me an edge over others (although I've left the job now) . So put your age where necessary if you're below 27 and it's an IT field. They love young guys