₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,450 members, 3,369,001 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 07:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm (969 Views)
|Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by emzreus: 6:16pm
Manchester United vs Saint Etienne (Europa League) today at 9pm
Manchester United face Saint Etienne in the Round of 32 of the Europa League with the 1st leg of the tie being played today at Old Trafford. They will seek to exert dominance on the tie ahead of the second leg in France. They were rewarded with the tie after finishing 2nd in Group A. It represents an emotional tie as the Pogba brothers face off against each other competitively for the 1st time in their respective careers. It also holds significance to Anthony Martial who once turned out for rivals Lyon of France. He will be hoping his positive runout last time out will give him another start today. United will be in buoyant mood as they have gone 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League with 2-0 victory in their last match vs Watford while Saint Etienne were victorious against Lorient by 4 goals to nil. Historically Man Utd are unbeaten in their previous 2 games against Saint Etienne with a 50 percent win ratio against French sides. Man Utd's main threat in Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 14 goals in 13 games against Saint Etienne in all comps. The match is live from 9pm showing on Cable TVs. Mobdro working link--BT Sport.
My Prediction MUFC 3-0 Saint Etienne Goals from Paul Pogba Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by obembet(m): 6:31pm
Somebody help!!!!!
human life is involved
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by lilfreezy: 6:31pm
the pogba brothers face off today.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by lifezone247(m): 6:31pm
Man u to score both halfs.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Papikush: 6:31pm
I forsee alot of cutting tickets tonight...
By the way.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Spells(m): 6:32pm
Man u will slay
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by amiibaby(f): 6:32pm
Man u for life
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by dotcomnamename: 6:32pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by herkeym001(m): 6:32pm
Man Utd go/must win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by SweetAndre: 6:33pm
Paul Pogba is meeting his immediate elder brother, Florentin Pogba who plays defence in Saint Etienne.
Its going to be interesting today.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by CriticMaestro: 6:33pm
plan b loading...champions league here we come
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by hakeem4(m): 6:33pm
Man U will draw this match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by arowstev2000: 6:34pm
okay
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by CriticMaestro: 6:34pm
lifezone247:send me weekend slip
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by KinzyeWriter(m): 6:34pm
Hope we win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by ikorodureporta: 6:35pm
I hear say na two Pogbas go play today...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by myners007: 6:35pm
Man Utd 4 St. Etienne 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by KingLennon(m): 6:36pm
MMM-martial, mata and mhikitaryan....we are beating them today
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by jejemanito: 6:37pm
O boy Pogba and him brother resemble ooo
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by SweetAndre: 6:38pm
jejemanito:
Is his immediate elder brother.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by pokeycent(m): 6:39pm
It's hot and new...get paid in 30 mins #www.quickraisers.com#
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by femi4(m): 6:40pm
Man Utd 0 vs St. Etienne 3
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by bazzyblings: 6:40pm
Will you keep quiet ..
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Nma27(f): 6:41pm
Man Utd will definitely make me proud tonight! Pity barca and arsenal got raped through the back
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Nma27(f): 6:43pm
femi4:Joker
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by obembet(m): 6:44pm
Man utd... If u spoil my game tonight, I n go forgive u ooo.
That be like that useless team that always come to register every year
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Martin600: 6:44pm
WWW.quickraisers.com
It's paying
we all should give it a try...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by ifyan(m): 6:45pm
Being an Arsenal fan should be included in 1000 ways to die
Man U do the needful because Arsenal fan be like we are not going home alone
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by SweetAndre: 6:45pm
y
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by GMBuhari: 6:46pm
I nor dey watch ball
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by ifyan(m): 6:46pm
femi4:
Arsenal fan be like we are not going home alone
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League Today At 9:05pm by ifyan(m): 6:48pm
GMBuhari:
But U sabi all of the house mate for BBA . There is a problem
Biz / Whatsapp/bbm Group For Chelsea Fans / Download Highlights From Yesterday Champions League Games.
Viewing this topic: Omofairy(f), ib4real95(m), DESTINY41(m), folba(m), LordZero(m), michaelbelgium(m), DeBossjay(m), prezh8(m), solasoulmusic(f), tundex442(m), phemocheee(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12