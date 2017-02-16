Manchester United vs Saint Etienne (Europa League) today at 9pm



Manchester United face Saint Etienne in the Round of 32 of the Europa League with the 1st leg of the tie being played today at Old Trafford. They will seek to exert dominance on the tie ahead of the second leg in France. They were rewarded with the tie after finishing 2nd in Group A. It represents an emotional tie as the Pogba brothers face off against each other competitively for the 1st time in their respective careers. It also holds significance to Anthony Martial who once turned out for rivals Lyon of France. He will be hoping his positive runout last time out will give him another start today. United will be in buoyant mood as they have gone 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League with 2-0 victory in their last match vs Watford while Saint Etienne were victorious against Lorient by 4 goals to nil. Historically Man Utd are unbeaten in their previous 2 games against Saint Etienne with a 50 percent win ratio against French sides. Man Utd's main threat in Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 14 goals in 13 games against Saint Etienne in all comps. The match is live from 9pm showing on Cable TVs. Mobdro working link--BT Sport.

My Prediction MUFC 3-0 Saint Etienne Goals from Paul Pogba Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata. 2 Likes