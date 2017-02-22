Saint Etienne vs Manchester United {Europa League} Today by 6PM



Saint Etienne welcome Manchester United to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in France for the second leg of their Europa League Last-32 clash. The first leg was won by Manchester United by 3 goals to nil thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hattrick in a match which saw the Pogba brothers face-off. Key players for Manchester United are likely to be rested or given a short run-out with an eye on the League cup final vs Southampton. Speaking ahead of the match, Mourinho said he was expecting an amazing atmosphere at the stadium.



Prediction: Saint Etienne 1-2 MUFC