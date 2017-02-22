₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by emzreus(m): 8:54am
Saint Etienne vs Manchester United {Europa League} Today by 6PM
Saint Etienne welcome Manchester United to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in France for the second leg of their Europa League Last-32 clash. The first leg was won by Manchester United by 3 goals to nil thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hattrick in a match which saw the Pogba brothers face-off. Key players for Manchester United are likely to be rested or given a short run-out with an eye on the League cup final vs Southampton. Speaking ahead of the match, Mourinho said he was expecting an amazing atmosphere at the stadium.
Prediction: Saint Etienne 1-2 MUFC
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Ermacc: 12:00pm
Mourinho Predicted line up: Romero/ Fosu-Mensah, Baily, Rojo, Blind/ Fellaini, Pogba/ Mata/ Lingard, Ibrahimovic, Martial.
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by emzreus(m): 5:35pm
Teams
Saint-Etienne: Ruffier; Malcuit, Theophile-Catherine, Perrin, F. Pogba; Veretout, Pajot; Hamouma, Saivet, Monnet-Paquet; Beric.
Subs: Moulin, Lacroix, Roux, Selnaes, Lemoine, Jorginho, Pierre-Gabriel.
Manchester United: Romero; Young, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Carrick Fellaini; Mata, P. Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic.
Subs: De Gea, Rojo, Martial, Lingard, Rashford, Valencia, Schweinsteiger.
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by kbams241: 6:41pm
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by ForValour: 6:41pm
twwo half range teams
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 6:42pm
Man utd don win the tie already jor
Man utd don win the tie already jor
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 6:42pm
ForValour:
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by aztvseries: 6:43pm
RED DEVILS FOR LIFE
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Dontripsy(m): 6:43pm
ForValour:
its "Average".
I believe you still oweing your english teacher some change?
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by marvelife: 6:44pm
Up red
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:45pm
Done and Dusted
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by slex(m): 6:46pm
Ggmu
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by DONSMITH123(m): 6:46pm
ForValour:
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:47pm
Half time
SET 0-1 MUN
Half time
SET 0-1 MUN
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by AfonjaBoston: 6:50pm
where i fit watch this match online I beg
where i fit watch this match online I beg
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by femi4(m): 6:51pm
Man city played yesterday... E no enter front page. A certain mod come carry Thursday-Thursday football come front page
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by bettercreature(m): 6:55pm
femi4:
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Google63(m): 6:56pm
femi4:Don't you know it's the most successful club in England that's playing?
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Basildvalour(m): 6:56pm
Late thread.
All the same, United has this one.
Next opponent in wait.
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by sirlop(m): 6:57pm
femi4:I tire
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Onechancearmy: 6:59pm
Dontripsy:
He's obviously one of those "agbero" Chelshit fans.
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by 9jaBloke: 7:00pm
0-1 alredy. St Etienne has to score 5 times
0-1 alredy. St Etienne has to score 5 times
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by prinsam30(m): 7:03pm
e dey pain me say I no dey watch this match
anyway, United is on the winning streak once again
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by ForValour: 7:03pm
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 7:04pm
Man Utd is the best in the world
Man Utd is the best in the world
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Noblesoul123: 7:08pm
See finishing!!
United Ojare
Dontripsy:See finishing!!
United Ojare
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Noblesoul123: 7:10pm
Never rule out Man UTD.
It seems some agbero club supporters have invaded this thread already.
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by Agimor(m): 7:11pm
Mumu team running like headless chicken.
Mumu team running like headless chicken.
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by MuyiRano(m): 7:11pm
GGMU Someone said being an Arsenal fans should be one of 1000 ways to die.
Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by worlexy(m): 7:16pm
good one
|Re: Saint Etienne Vs Manchester United: Europa League (0 - 1) - Live by kstyle2(m): 7:17pm
Kudos must be given to mourinho. He's brought back that winning mentality back to Utd compared to the dark days of moyes and lvg. Slow and steady peeps, slow and steady
