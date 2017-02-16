Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) (8433 Views)

Source: An accident involving a jeep which skidded off the road hitting two commercial buses and falling into a ditch has left 2 people dead and 2 other injured. The driver of the jeep was lucky to be alive. This happened in Lekki, Lagos.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/terrible-accident-lekki-kills-2-injures-2-photo/

God help us

those pastors that can raise the dead i want them to come and rescue this our country from the hand of death. cos people are dying every day R.I.P to the dead....but where are the miracle pastors

Jesu gba wa ooo

Rip to the deceased

I love that car

R.I.P to the Dead

If I say your sense no complete e go be like say I wan insult you.

R.I.P. to the departed. May God console their families.





The Lekki Jump-off

Get well soon to the survivors and rest on to those that av gone beyond

May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

Op...u sure say na the SUV u dey snap for first pic...?

May God protect us all.



We also have a responsibility to play. Stay safe.



God give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irrepairable loss.

I know we believe in God in Nigeria, and we always look onto God to protect us which is a good thing. But let's be sincere with ourselves, we are very terrible drivers in Nigeria. We don't obey traffic rules and we drive like people on drug. And the problem is compounded by bad state of our roads in the country



Now before we all say may God help us and move on like it's one of those things, let's help ourselves by being responsible drivers so that God protection on us can be justified. For those that lost their lives RIP, and for the injured speedy recovery ijn. 2 Likes 1 Share

Bad

I still believe over speeding is the main cause of fatal accidents

And the roads are bad

Temperaments is very bad

Why so many terrible accidents in Lagos?



R.I.P. to the dead.

That Lady's Lap on gown though SKIN TIGHT in Mr Eazi's voice....... , RIP to the dead

Lekki expressway with overspeeding na 5 & 6

Huge sigh! Huge sigh!

chai...who knew today would be their end...





R.I.P to the dead....but where are the miracle pastors those pastors that can raise the dead i want them to come and rescue this our country from the hand of death. cos people are dying every day God didn't say people won't die. Moreover if people don't die, then how will they get to heaven?

Eledua gbawa ooo

Quick Recovery.

Rip..9ja should do a way with over speed.

No wonder I saw pieces of glasses while coming back from work on the ground at that spot. May God help us 1 Like

This has nothing to do with devil or evil forces, has more to do with recklessness

May their souls RIP 1 Like 1 Share

me na ass I dey look.rip to d death

Saw this scene ....this is where I pass daily.Thank God for everything.