₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,541 members, 3,369,243 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 10:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) (8433 Views)
Lady Involved In A Ghastly Accident In Ogun On Her Way To School (Pics) / Golf Falls Off From Bridge In Bauchi State, Kills 2 People (Photos) / Man Dies After Fatal Accident In Imo, Corpse Remains Unidentified. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Ovokoo: 8:09pm
An accident involving a jeep which skidded off the road hitting two commercial buses and falling into a ditch has left 2 people dead and 2 other injured. The driver of the jeep was lucky to be alive. This happened in Lekki, Lagos.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/terrible-accident-lekki-kills-2-injures-2-photo/
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by chillex8: 8:50pm
God help us
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by emvico(m): 8:54pm
R.I.P to the dead....but where are the miracle pastors those pastors that can raise the dead i want them to come and rescue this our country from the hand of death. cos people are dying every day
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by ALAYORMII: 9:27pm
Jesu gba wa ooo
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Fafunde1: 9:27pm
Rip to the deceased
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by philtex(m): 9:27pm
I love that car
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by hacmond(m): 9:28pm
R.I.P to the Dead
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by MoodysMood: 9:28pm
emvico:If I say your sense no complete e go be like say I wan insult you.
R.I.P. to the departed. May God console their families.
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by buygala(m): 9:28pm
Fast and furious 9
The Lekki Jump-off
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by OLAplusONE(m): 9:29pm
Get well soon to the survivors and rest on to those that av gone beyond
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Alvin007: 9:29pm
May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.
Op...u sure say na the SUV u dey snap for first pic...?
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by BTT(m): 9:30pm
May God protect us all.
We also have a responsibility to play. Stay safe.
God give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irrepairable loss.
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by slurryeye: 9:31pm
I know we believe in God in Nigeria, and we always look onto God to protect us which is a good thing. But let's be sincere with ourselves, we are very terrible drivers in Nigeria. We don't obey traffic rules and we drive like people on drug. And the problem is compounded by bad state of our roads in the country
Now before we all say may God help us and move on like it's one of those things, let's help ourselves by being responsible drivers so that God protection on us can be justified. For those that lost their lives RIP, and for the injured speedy recovery ijn.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Ovokkoo: 9:31pm
Bad
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by kolnel: 9:32pm
I still believe over speeding is the main cause of fatal accidents
And the roads are bad
Temperaments is very bad
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Omudia11: 9:32pm
Why so many terrible accidents in Lagos?
R.I.P. to the dead.
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by passyhansome(m): 9:32pm
That Lady's Lap on gown though SKIN TIGHT in Mr Eazi's voice....... , RIP to the dead
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Lawalemi(m): 9:32pm
Lekki expressway with overspeeding na 5 & 6
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by joey150(m): 9:33pm
emvico:
Huge sigh!
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Kennyodinye: 9:33pm
chai...who knew today would be their end...
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Omudia11: 9:36pm
God didn't say people won't die. Moreover if people don't die, then how will they get to heaven?
emvico:
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by TopsyKrete: 9:37pm
ALAYORMII:
Eledua gbawa ooo
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by ichommy(m): 9:38pm
Quick Recovery.
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Adaezemum(f): 9:39pm
Rip..9ja should do a way with over speed.
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by belovedkonsult: 9:39pm
Latest: Make Money through TryJambCbt. https://belovedkonsult.com/latest-make-money-through-tryjambcbt/
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by david2(m): 9:39pm
No wonder I saw pieces of glasses while coming back from work on the ground at that spot. May God help us
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by davodguy: 9:41pm
This has nothing to do with devil or evil forces, has more to do with recklessness
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:43pm
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by OMOTOWO(m): 9:43pm
May their souls RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by scholar44: 9:47pm
me na ass I dey look.rip to d death
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by bsideboii(m): 9:48pm
Saw this scene ....this is where I pass daily.Thank God for everything.
|Re: Accident In Lekki Kills 2, Injures Another 2 (pics) by Chuksemi(m): 9:49pm
The way they over speed in Lagos. You would assume motor accident is the most honourable way to die.
FG Fines British Airways $135M & Virgin Atlantic $100M Over Ticket Prices / Any Nigerian Living In Poland? / Experiences Of Nigerians In Dubai
Viewing this topic: Yinn(m), eyesoflagos, majorkey(m), mathkid(m), uau(m), taju4free(m), Triciasexy87(f), LeeMason, Obascoetubi, ibzane4nafs, mysteryman0010(m), axletton115(m), pweetyoge(f), joelreg(m), Elysianheritage, Thermok, MrMystrO(m), ayoodeji(m), RazaqMB(m), stephenonyx(m), lumije, ipodstinks, sassieconte, tundeotunba(m), WhoDeyThere(m), berryprety(f), Mudorsis, akinbharbs, marve777, tino22(m), diggy4real, ubath(m), Charlesdegaulle and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13