|Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Gideon20(m): 1:15pm
Check out the long black poisonous snake that was killed in my backyard and has since been eaten by sharp guys.
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by harryportter: 1:20pm
jonathan is corrupt
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Gideon20(m): 1:30pm
Gideon20:More photos.
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Gideon20(m): 1:36pm
harryportter:I see you Mr
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Dextology: 1:43pm
Post birthday gift for la-la. Abeg no delay to devour it
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Lastpharoah33(m): 1:58pm
Haba... Buh dats lala townsman returning from the birthday party
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Sirmuel1(m): 5:43pm
poisonous snake una still chop am
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by noeloge82(m): 6:40pm
Snakes every where people need to be careful
This reptiles can be deadly
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Gideon20(m): 6:47pm
Sirmuel1:I couldn't eat that thing mehn.
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by MrBONE2(m): 8:01pm
La Delicious recipiano berbecue SnakeMeat for Lalasticlala Birthday.
Hope my friends"Wishful Snake Charmers@KivuKi Land are invited. for the chilling thing.
Gyarbonka.
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by herzern(m): 8:15pm
Lalasticlala.
Can't you iqnore Snake threads??
Why must it always be on FP??
If you have a personal obsession with snakes,must you force it down our throat??
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Drazeen(m): 8:16pm
nairaland and snakes
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by loomer: 8:16pm
Thank God say we no get snakes for this place I dey
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:17pm
La
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:17pm
How can anyone in their right mind eat this type of snake?
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by DirtyGold: 8:17pm
I hope you people wont eat all the snakes in naija?
What's tha business?
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by segebase(m): 8:18pm
...
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by inourcare: 8:18pm
Someone's Best Friend.
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by sod09(m): 8:18pm
Cobra
Lordsocrates:Yes its medicinal
U know its venom wen reverse becomes anti venom, eating d cobra have some importants forgotten d name check google for more info
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Xaddy(m): 8:19pm
Long Black Snake? I dey suspect this OP
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by imitateMe(m): 8:19pm
Looks like a cobra
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 8:19pm
can cobras be eaten ?
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by ExAngel007(f): 8:19pm
Yulk
Check out the second guy wearing boxer 've got a "VERY BIG BLACK SNAKE"
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by zoey4(f): 8:20pm
at the mention of anything called snake lalasticlala must appear. oya lala first flight to front page
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by Evestar200(f): 8:20pm
E Don Wey I Eat Snake O, Chai 15yrs Plus
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:20pm
begin eat am na
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by piperson(m): 8:21pm
lalasticlala and snake threads are like
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by slurryeye: 8:22pm
Everything na chop for naija. I wonder what they'll start killing and eat after they finish eating all the wild animals
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by annnikky(f): 8:22pm
herzern:I wonder ooo n It doesn't take him hours to push to FP
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by lionlamb020(m): 8:23pm
Lalasticlala cannot fall my hand ..
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by ukandi1(m): 8:23pm
Gideon20:
Hahahhahahahaha.... Tell us u did not join in d ala carte
|Re: Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:23pm
