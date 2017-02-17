Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Long Black Snake Killed In Delta (Photos) (14823 Views)

Check out the long black poisonous snake that was killed in my backyard and has since been eaten by sharp guys. 1 Like

jonathan is corrupt 8 Likes 1 Share

Post birthday gift for la-la. Abeg no delay to devour it 2 Likes

Haba... Buh dats lala townsman returning from the birthday party 1 Like

poisonous snake una still chop am una still chop am 15 Likes 1 Share

Snakes every where people need to be careful

This reptiles can be deadly 7 Likes

poisonous snake una still chop am I couldn't eat that thing mehn. I couldn't eat that thing mehn. 1 Like





Hope my friends"Wishful Snake Charmers@KivuKi Land are invited. for the chilling thing.



Gyarbonka. La Delicious recipiano berbecue SnakeMeat for Lalasticlala Birthday.Hope my friends"Wishful Snake Charmers@KivuKi Land are invited.for the chilling thing.Gyarbonka. 2 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala.



Can't you iqnore Snake threads??



Why must it always be on FP??



If you have a personal obsession with snakes,must you force it down our throat??

11 Likes

nairaland and snakes

Thank God say we no get snakes for this place I dey

La

How can anyone in their right mind eat this type of snake? 1 Like

I hope you people wont eat all the snakes in naija?



What's tha business? 1 Like

...

Someone's Best Friend.







can cobras be eaten ? Yes its medicinal

U know its venom wen reverse becomes anti venom, eating d cobra have some importants forgotten d name check google for more info CobraYes its medicinalU know its venom wen reverse becomes anti venom, eating d cobra have some importants forgotten d name check google for more info 1 Like

Long Black Snake? I dey suspect this OP 8 Likes

Looks like a cobra

can cobras be eaten ?

Yulk



Check out the second guy wearing boxer 've got a "VERY BIG BLACK SNAKE"

at the mention of anything called snake lalasticlala must appear. oya lala first flight to front page 1 Like

E Don Wey I Eat Snake O, Chai 15yrs Plus

begin eat am na

lalasticlala and snake threads are like 1 Like 1 Share

Everything na chop for naija. I wonder what they'll start killing and eat after they finish eating all the wild animals

I wonder ooo n It doesn't take him hours to push to FP I wonder ooo n It doesn't take him hours to push to FP

.. Lalasticlala cannot fall my hand.. 1 Like