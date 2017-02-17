₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Handsome777: 3:38pm
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have announced that the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will hold in May 2017.
This was made known by the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, through the Board’s Twitter handle @jambhq
According to him, actual dates will be announced soon. He also advised candidates to beware of false dates and fraudsters.
“2017 UTME is scheduled to hold in May 2017. Actual dates will be announced soon. Beware of false dates and fraudsters,” he said.
Meanwhile, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has explained why an unusual delay has preceded the sales of application forms.
He said the ongoing switch-over in the major thrust of the sale of form which is the scratch card to direct payment into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) was responsible for the delay.
Oloyede said: “We are changing the major trust of the sale which is the scratch card. Candidates used to buy scratch cards to access the forms online and that has been abused thoroughly.
“What we want to do is for students to pay directly to government coffers and we are working out the process of doing so to avoid the type of abuse that it has been subjected to. So, we want to sell directly and to make sure that candidates pay into TSA account.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/jamb-2017-examinations-hold-may/
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Dboy55: 3:39pm
how true is Dis infor
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by LEXYCOM: 3:41pm
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by daldo1: 3:41pm
goodnews at last
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by LordIsaac(m): 3:41pm
Hmmmm
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Keneking: 3:42pm
Oloyede said: “We are changing the major trust of the sale which is the scratch card. Candidates used to buy scratch cards to access the forms online and that has been abused thoroughly."
- You mean 'thrust'?
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by uwebo: 3:42pm
Keneking:
na wah oo
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by etcme: 3:43pm
If their CBT centres will function without abnormalities, then the delay is worth it.
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by seth12: 3:43pm
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by loomer: 3:44pm
Jamb been jam me that year
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by jamalnation: 3:44pm
E no consine me
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by dalass(f): 3:44pm
That's good
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Crystalclara(f): 3:44pm
please is the form out?
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Jeel: 3:45pm
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by MichaelSokoto(m): 3:45pm
daldo1:indomie generation boi
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by ichommy(m): 3:46pm
Make I call Odun
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Jeffrey12(m): 3:47pm
Good one..
.. would enable candidates prepare better
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Lagusta(m): 3:47pm
This TSA issue na wa ooo
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by petkoffdrake2(m): 3:47pm
So when will the form be out?
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by IYANGBALI: 3:48pm
See as I dey fear. JAMB no be beans o
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by gebest: 3:48pm
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Ukalejohn(m): 3:49pm
MichaelSokoto:
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Hayormeah(f): 3:53pm
May far nah!
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by solaugo1: 3:55pm
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Sanemind(m): 3:55pm
Keneking:
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by piagetskinner(m): 3:58pm
Oloyode that his hands are not clean....acting all saint as jamb registrar
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Alphasoar(m): 4:00pm
Ok seen!
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by Mowrites: 4:00pm
Hmm na when dem dey do Jamb before?
No be that same may?
I don forget, e don teeeeyy o
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by fistonati(m): 4:02pm
let them just do it in time, even though its a way of giving the students ,ore time to prepare but that as well means they are growing old.
A stitch in time saves nine.
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by CORRECTMAN78(m): 4:06pm
Is the form on sale now?
|Re: JAMB 2017 Examinations To Hold In May by UNIQUEISRAEL: 4:24pm
