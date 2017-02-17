



This was made known by the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, through the Board’s Twitter handle @jambhq



According to him, actual dates will be announced soon. He also advised candidates to beware of false dates and fraudsters.



“2017 UTME is scheduled to hold in May 2017. Actual dates will be announced soon. Beware of false dates and fraudsters,” he said.



Meanwhile, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has explained why an unusual delay has preceded the sales of application forms.



He said the ongoing switch-over in the major thrust of the sale of form which is the scratch card to direct payment into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) was responsible for the delay.



Oloyede said: “We are changing the major trust of the sale which is the scratch card. Candidates used to buy scratch cards to access the forms online and that has been abused thoroughly.



“What we want to do is for students to pay directly to government coffers and we are working out the process of doing so to avoid the type of abuse that it has been subjected to. So, we want to sell directly and to make sure that candidates pay into TSA account.”



