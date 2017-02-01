₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 07:26 PM
|Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Mrop(m): 4:33pm
As seen on his page
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by sexyglow(f): 4:42pm
Put your acts together and come off your high horse man!who is talking about company, assets and inheritance here yo?pride oh sorry "proudness"( in Gifty'S voice) playing out ..stop making a fool of your marriage go get your family pls and put your home together its your 2nd Marriage as I heard yet you can't make it work haha!
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by delishpot: 4:51pm
So he doesn't know where he went to marry Tonto again? Abi are her people also hiding her from him too? Cant his people go see hers and of course her father and his peoe would summon her to their meeting.
He should sit there and form he can't find his son. He never ready find him that is why.........
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Adaowerri111: 5:09pm
This bigchurch keeps acting like a kid.
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Xionez(m): 5:14pm
See as he is trying his best to portray his sheer ignorance.
He seems to be cool with the whole drama. The IDGAF kind of cool.
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Lisaflex(f): 5:24pm
"I am sorry"...Very simple words,yet soooo powerful....If only pride didn't get in d way,der wouldn't be so much pain in d world 2day.
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Teacher1776(m): 5:29pm
Please, this couple should just face their problems squarely, and not disturbing my views with their theatrical marital problems. After all, they didn't seek my consent before they tied the nut.
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by jmoore(m): 5:34pm
Nawa.
Why did they break up sef? Did he cheat on her or beat her?
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by macuwon(m): 5:35pm
How did i manage to stumble on this very useless thread
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by dayleke(m): 5:35pm
Has he tried the social media outlets?
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by vicadex07(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by ORACLE1975(m): 5:36pm
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by yaqq: 5:37pm
When we tell them they isn't a perfect gentle man in this whole naija them say wiv got low self esteem,,,,, when we tell them EVERY man cheats they came for our head using this Churchill as an example of a perfect non cheating rich cool guy, now the guy don the heavily knack him PA Tonto don run, all because she thought the guy will never look outside. Now King Andre has been declared missing with the thrown now empty..
He who has a ears let him hear...........to a man love is different from knacking a stray pussssycat. It will very difficult for any man to have such sexy PA and wouldn't knack, ur friends sef go call u mumu. I rest my case.
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:37pm
If only I could give a fvck,I would have been d happiest Man on Earth.
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Pvin: 5:37pm
Na real wa oo
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by link2ok22: 5:37pm
ok.....we have hear.
Next
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by dearsly(m): 5:37pm
Abasi forgive me 4 opening dis kind of foolish thread!
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Category1: 5:37pm
garbage!
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by shamecurls(m): 5:37pm
Big lie!
Okro soup is far more delicious and sumptuous than Ogbono soup
#TeamOkroSoup
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Opistorincos(m): 5:37pm
E no concern us
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Chanchit: 5:38pm
I'm tired of this instagram couples jare
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by megareal(f): 5:38pm
I tire for this man o. Why can't he just man up and do the right thing by settling his family differences away from social media?
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by ToriBlue(f): 5:38pm
Put a price on his head and Nigerians will find them. I personally will search for them .
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Divay22(f): 5:38pm
Hmmm....what can i say
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by frubben(m): 5:39pm
Mtweeeee
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Opakan2: 5:39pm
when a lady loves attention too much from the public.. what do you expect
yorubas will say 'bi isu eni ba ta, o ye ko fowo bo mole ni'..
Buh their own is not like that, twitter, instagram, Nta and co must hear. As if anyone cares
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by CriticMaestro: 5:39pm
una sabi lie he initiates a nationwide? Is he d IGP?? rubbish people
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Young03: 5:39pm
they r at my house
why nationwide search?
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by mccoy47(m): 5:41pm
Mtchewww
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by jejemanito: 5:41pm
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by SalamRushdie: 5:42pm
sexyglow:Keep kwayet joor
|Re: Churchill Initiates A Nationwide Search For Tonto Dikeh And His Son, Andre by Cornerstone2020: 5:43pm
It is very unfortunate that the media keep giving them unnecessary attention. When we have pressing national issues to discuss than Toto and church rats .
