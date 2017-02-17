₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work
There are principles that were handed to us by people from the previous generation. These were things they applied repeatedly in their time which worked for them. The problem now is that a lot of those principles have become obsolete and have no place in today’s world. The world has gone way past them.
It can be a very frustrating experience for anyone who keeps trying to apply these principles without recognizing that the rules of the game has changed. It is like trying to beat a dead horse. Some people get so caught up in tradition (the way it has always been done) that they frown at anything new. You will hear them say, “This is how it has always been done” or “this is how I am”. The real question here is: “what if the “YOU” is not working?” “What if HOW it has always been done is not giving you the desired results?”
This is why it is pertinent to re-evaluate what we have believed and make necessary adjustments. Here are five popular principles you should consider for re-evaluation.
1. Good Grades Guarantees Good Jobs:
This statement which was the gospel truth in the eighties and nineties is now a suicidal advice in our time. It was true because very few people were educated during that period, making the educated ones an elite class of some sort. Juxtapose that with our time and you will see how things have changed. You think you are the only one with a certificate now? I’m sorry, but there are hundreds thousands of people with better certificates yet, without jobs. Wake up! This point does not criticize academic success. No, it emphasizes the fact that you need more than good grades to get the life you desire for yourself.
2. Living By the Rules Is Compulsory:
In school, we were all taught to live by rules. Some of the rules were good because they checked against our excesses. But the rest of the rules were horrible. Why? Because they tried to force everybody into thinking and approaching things the same way. Even teachers taught us to solve questions using only their methods. Sometimes, rules can be suffocating. It can kill creativity and destroy ingenuity. This is why so many people now live life within the confines of societal standards. They have things they should do or not do. The real question should be, “is it legal?” If it is, then you need to really think again. Forget the rules and go for any opportunity that comes your way. Thomas Edison, while working on an invention, was told by his assistants about the rules they needed to follow. Thomas replied him, "Damn the rules. We are trying to invent something here."
3. A Job is the Target:
Have you ever heard someone say, “I’m hunting for a job?” It is a popular expression amidst job seekers. I have nothing against looking for a job. The problem is when graduates think that a job is the ultimate. This has made many become prolonged job seekers. Many have lost precious months (and some years) of their lives waiting for a job that never arrived. Since all they see in their mind is a job, they have missed countless opportunities that have crossed their paths. Their desire for quick money has made them lose valuable chances life throws at them .Their hunger for a job has blinded their eyes to the opportunities around them begging to be exploited. Don’t let that be you. If a job is not forthcoming, look around and find an avenue that you can channel your creative abilities into.
4. A Job Means Financial Freedom:
There are people who believe that sitting in an office is a sign that they have financial freedom. I call it the “white-collar job deception”. Nothing can be farther from the truth. You are not financially free because you have a job. Don’t be deceived by the false sense of job security either. It is a mirage, like a pot of gold. The only way to financial freedom is to create a venture of your own. Have a stream of income that is not dependent on your boss or a management board. Create a business of your own that will boost your finance. In that way, even if something goes wrong with your job, you will still be buoyant.
5. You need huge capital to start a business:
Nothing could be farther from the truth. If you believe that you need big money to make money, it is most likely true that you cannot make money. The basic necessity for a business is not money but ideas. Capital will always flow to anybody that has a good business idea and relentlessly acting upon the idea regardless of the obstacles obstructing him. in most cases, if the idea is valid and logical, it will require little capital to start it. Anyone who wants to immediately open a business in a big way most likely will not be able to cope with its growth and magnitude. If you have a business idea, start small. And then nurture it like a baby till it grows. Don't waste your time looking for huge capital.
Conclusively
with the rate of unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, Nigerians need alternative income generating sources online. this is because, most legitimate online jobs never get saturated and requires a little or no capital. the form of online job that Nigerians have just started becoming aware that it is highly lucrative is affiliate marketing. affiliate marketing is the online business that i personally recommend to any Nigerian that wants to build a passive income source online.
for a limited time you can see the personal secrets that i use to stand out in affiliate marketing at www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by greatnow: 5:43pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by correctguy0900: 5:44pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by krones: 5:44pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by nepapole(m): 5:44pm
True that.
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by surrogatesng: 5:45pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by BiafranBushBoy(m): 5:46pm
In Nigeria no doubt, majority still needs that Job...
At least people without business sense...
They can learn other means while they feed themselves at least.
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by FabioRomani: 5:46pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by victorazy(m): 5:46pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by zpakln: 5:47pm
Wow, nice post
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by creamylicious(f): 5:47pm
this rule also.... if person give you money at the beginning of d week, you go receive money through out that week... i followed this one rigidly and disappointment plenty
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Lexit: 5:47pm
The 6th is when people think that CONCLUSIVELY means in conclusion, which is truly not so!
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Kusibe77(m): 5:49pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 5:50pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by princeonx: 5:50pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by wins18(m): 5:50pm
In the game, the rule is..
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Gwan2(m): 5:51pm
OP I must admit u made a very valid point...I will also make an addition to ur point, permit me to go biblical, u see Solomon the wisest king embarked on the same search for the mysteries of life, why will I work harder while I don't get the most benefit? Why will a first class student live in penury while a pass student live in wealth? Why will I live a modest and clean live while my friend that lived a wayward life have more success than me? Why will a girl that lived a good and healthy life find it hard to settle down than a lady that lived a wayward life.....so so many mind blogging questions.
.
He finally came to a conclusive end that life race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong or bread to men of understanding but everything is TIME AND CHANCE
.
So pls wateva u do , take away the entitlement mentality and be the best at wat you do so when the chance presents itself you will be best equipped to take advantage of it.
.
I have a very encouraging testimony to this effect.
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Akinaukwa: 5:51pm
Quite educative.
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by zpakln: 5:52pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Ogashub(m): 5:52pm
I love to break rules... All those who broke rules are great men today
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by ufuosman: 5:52pm
Nice write up
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Saint52(m): 5:53pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 5:53pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Rett0: 5:54pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Not just in Nigeria but Everywhere.
That's the reason they went to school.
It's only in Nigeria graduates are expected to be tailors, hairdressers, market women and casava farmers and we clap n call it innovation.
If I wanted to be any of these I wouldn't have to waste my time studying Medicine, Law, Engineering, Accounting ........ That's why we have professions classified based on skill level 1,2 or 3 and Unskilled
It's shameful that Nigeria Government has failed to provide jobs for Graduates which has led a lot of them doing unskilled jobs.
Let's talk about becoming Entrepreneurs in our field of study through gaining work experience and Not celebrating the fact that our Graduates are becoming Trades men and women, Carpenters, welders, taxi drivers and in fact puff Puff sellers. Our parents were never handed those kind of jobs after graduation in their days. I was told they had 2 good offers to choose from with a car gift.
Why is our case different Things are obviously not right. I rest my case
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by Bumbae1(f): 5:54pm
Like point 2 Op
Freedom to think and approach things in a different way is also good
But strict ways don't guarantee success
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 5:54pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by money121(m): 5:55pm
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 5:56pm
BiafranBushBoy:
well said bro.
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 6:00pm
creamylicious:
hahhhh. if it is modified to say, if you work hard at the beginning of the week and earn money, if you work hard throughout the week you may also earn money. i think it will be better this way
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 6:05pm
princeonx:
what is aduro?
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 6:05pm
Akinaukwa:
thanks bro.
|Re: 5 Things People Wrongly Believe That No Longer Work by importexpert(m): 6:07pm
Ogashub:
i do not mean slapping soldiers and breaking traffic rules OH
