

It can be a very frustrating experience for anyone who keeps trying to apply these principles without recognizing that the rules of the game has changed. It is like trying to beat a dead horse. Some people get so caught up in tradition (the way it has always been done) that they frown at anything new. You will hear them say, “This is how it has always been done” or “this is how I am”. The real question here is: “what if the “YOU” is not working?” “What if HOW it has always been done is not giving you the desired results?”

This is why it is pertinent to re-evaluate what we have believed and make necessary adjustments. Here are five popular principles you should consider for re-evaluation.



1. Good Grades Guarantees Good Jobs:



This statement which was the gospel truth in the eighties and nineties is now a suicidal advice in our time. It was true because very few people were educated during that period, making the educated ones an elite class of some sort. Juxtapose that with our time and you will see how things have changed. You think you are the only one with a certificate now? I’m sorry, but there are hundreds thousands of people with better certificates yet, without jobs. Wake up! This point does not criticize academic success. No, it emphasizes the fact that you need more than good grades to get the life you desire for yourself.



2. Living By the Rules Is Compulsory:



In school, we were all taught to live by rules. Some of the rules were good because they checked against our excesses. But the rest of the rules were horrible. Why? Because they tried to force everybody into thinking and approaching things the same way. Even teachers taught us to solve questions using only their methods. Sometimes, rules can be suffocating. It can kill creativity and destroy ingenuity. This is why so many people now live life within the confines of societal standards. They have things they should do or not do. The real question should be, “is it legal?” If it is, then you need to really think again. Forget the rules and go for any opportunity that comes your way. Thomas Edison, while working on an invention, was told by his assistants about the rules they needed to follow. Thomas replied him, "Damn the rules. We are trying to invent something here."



3. A Job is the Target:



Have you ever heard someone say, “I’m hunting for a job?” It is a popular expression amidst job seekers. I have nothing against looking for a job. The problem is when graduates think that a job is the ultimate. This has made many become prolonged job seekers. Many have lost precious months (and some years) of their lives waiting for a job that never arrived. Since all they see in their mind is a job, they have missed countless opportunities that have crossed their paths. Their desire for quick money has made them lose valuable chances life throws at them .Their hunger for a job has blinded their eyes to the opportunities around them begging to be exploited. Don’t let that be you. If a job is not forthcoming, look around and find an avenue that you can channel your creative abilities into.



4. A Job Means Financial Freedom:



There are people who believe that sitting in an office is a sign that they have financial freedom. I call it the “white-collar job deception”. Nothing can be farther from the truth. You are not financially free because you have a job. Don’t be deceived by the false sense of job security either. It is a mirage, like a pot of gold. The only way to financial freedom is to create a venture of your own. Have a stream of income that is not dependent on your boss or a management board. Create a business of your own that will boost your finance. In that way, even if something goes wrong with your job, you will still be buoyant.



5. You need huge capital to start a business:



Nothing could be farther from the truth. If you believe that you need big money to make money, it is most likely true that you cannot make money. The basic necessity for a business is not money but ideas. Capital will always flow to anybody that has a good business idea and relentlessly acting upon the idea regardless of the obstacles obstructing him. in most cases, if the idea is valid and logical, it will require little capital to start it. Anyone who wants to immediately open a business in a big way most likely will not be able to cope with its growth and magnitude. If you have a business idea, start small. And then nurture it like a baby till it grows. Don't waste your time looking for huge capital.



Conclusively



with the rate of unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, Nigerians need alternative income generating sources online. this is because, most legitimate online jobs never get saturated and requires a little or no capital. the form of online job that Nigerians have just started becoming aware that it is highly lucrative is affiliate marketing. affiliate marketing is the online business that i personally recommend to any Nigerian that wants to build a passive income source online.



