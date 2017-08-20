₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,399 members, 3,737,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 20 August 2017 at 08:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar (18191 Views)
Man Punishes GTB For Deducting N275 From His Account / Cheques Can Now Be Paid Into Savings Accounts – CBN / Man Strips Unclad Inside Gtbank As His Money Vanished From His Account (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by oluwatoba400: 2:26pm
A Nigerian expatriate in Qatar became a millionaire for several hours after a bank mistakenly deposited more than QR1.5 million ($411,127.99) into his account recently.
The man, Michael Asemota, had opened an account with a cheque of QR150,200 with an undisclosed commercial bank, where heis the sole signatory of the account.
As he got back home, he received an alert showing that a QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake instead of QR150,200. Asemota went back to the bank and returned the money.
Speaking to Qatar Tribune, Asemota said,
”After opening the account with the bank, I checked my balance to make withdrawals for a supply job and found the huge sum. I was amazed and decided to contact the bank.
I went to see the manager to report the error of QR1,502,000 deposited into my account. After checking for confirmation, the manager gave me a warm handshake in appreciation.” .
Asked why he alerted the bank about the error, Asemota said,
”I knew the money did not belong to me and shouldn’t be in my account in the first place, so there were no motives and temptations to keep it.”
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/20/photo-nigerian-man-returns-n150-million-wrongly-paid-into-his-account-in-qatar/
cc; lalasticlala
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by ekensi01(m): 2:29pm
And you think it wise?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by abelprice(m): 2:35pm
The guy dey fear mk e nor b test xo dm nor go deport him... so he chose to return the money.. he chose wisely I must say.. ..
27 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Diegostan(m): 2:35pm
,
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Diegostan(m): 2:38pm
Good for him...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Partnerbiz3: 2:39pm
Story.
They could have caught him still.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Tolexander: 2:48pm
abelprice:na lie!
Not every Nigerian is not honest.
He did it outta honesty!
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by AtkinsPlanet(m): 2:51pm
I must clap. ********* Check out my signature.
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Cholls(m): 3:04pm
my brother that is a good man there.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Adedaniel211(m): 3:04pm
Good 4him but as 4 me............... ?. Filling d gap
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:18pm
God bless you
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by GMBuhari: 4:48pm
Wire wire
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by PassingShot(m): 6:32pm
Asemota is a good friend of mine.
In any case, there's no way anyone could have gone away with the money paid into his account in error here. This is not Nigeria.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Destined2win: 6:32pm
Sounds more like a Ghanaian
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Evablizin(f): 6:32pm
Is Good To Be Good
Thanks Mehn,give him a round of applause
9 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Zeze06(m): 6:33pm
150 million...
Let me just keep "kwayet"...
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by meezynetwork(m): 6:33pm
Them for still catch am, but na Bini man.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Chatflick(m): 6:33pm
Is it just me or is Nairaland extremely boring today.
6 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by chukwuibuipob: 6:33pm
thank God nor those flat head Jews, he for kip qwaryet
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by banmee(m): 6:34pm
Tolexander:
And fear too.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by vedd: 6:34pm
Asemota...
Representing the good and honest people of Edo state.
12 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by DannyJ19(m): 6:34pm
wehdone Sir....
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by moniker007: 6:34pm
Yet one old idiot will go out there and say Nigerians are truly corrupt, nonsense
5 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by begwong: 6:34pm
He knew he can't even wire it out of the country nor withdraw same and run nah.. Kudos Sha. If na Naija eh... U for see several pos transactions, online transfers, atm withdrawals etc.. Lol!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by BEASTER(m): 6:35pm
ekensi01:chip recognition, a beg go and sleep OK
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by MicroBox: 6:35pm
Especially in Nigeria some of those money are not mistake. They credit a very active account or dormant account with looted money by sharing it on those accounts. Either or not you report, they will still move it to another account until it get to its final destination to evade EFCC.
It's always a collabo between those bank managers and the looters.
So the best you can do for yourself is to instruct the bank to remove the money with immediate effect to avoid financial crime commission coming after you. If the money is huge, you can even report it to EFCC directly to have your own whistle blowing commision.
4 Likes
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Sleyanya1(m): 6:35pm
We still have SMART Nigerians... Thank God.
What's the need of keeping it when you'll still be traced, tracked & trapped withing 72hours.
Nice one.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Goddygee(m): 6:36pm
Chai for this recession
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by feelgoodstuffs(m): 6:36pm
Good one from a Good Nigerian
1 Like
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Bizibi(m): 6:36pm
Ncan crew must be disappointed right now,sorry he is from the minority group
|Re: Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar by Kokaine(m): 6:36pm
Chatflick:same here
1 Like
Poor Handling Of A Fraud Case By UBA Plc: An Open Letter Of Complaint / Best Football Tips 2017/2018 & Fixed Games.... / Dangote Pledges To Assist FG To Turnaround Nigeria’s Economy
Viewing this topic: Teeabod(m), wawale(m), Achimaechi(m), smakati(m), profJohnny, olisarichard(m), mikylon(m), ProfClassic, molekoole(m), bukson2(m), Googleus(m), eyoniggar(m), 9jaCrib(m), manifest(m), Jceed, ahaz, emmyzworld(m), Suspect33(m), Michael2017, KevinDein, Emmywhiz, iokpebholo, charlydamianpat(m), Adesiji77, maberry(m), manuell1021, qreem231(m), dammike(m), Dessyguy(m), RichDad1(m), MeinKampf, urchpath(m), smartxyz(m), gspace1960(m), Owoloku1, Harjet(m), Midegee(m), chizyann15, Viula(m), alphasperm(m), nelsonB, autonomous22, alluson(m), phemocheee(m), jibikunle, eluquenson(m), Tjepson, marisdgreat(f), Justiceuphold, vbest(m), Greene66, Godwin0420(m), supernova007, Darkclaude, emmyojo22(m), ajoyeleke(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11