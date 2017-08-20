Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Michael Asemota Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar (18191 Views)

The man, Michael Asemota, had opened an account with a cheque of QR150,200 with an undisclosed commercial bank, where heis the sole signatory of the account.





As he got back home, he received an alert showing that a QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake instead of QR150,200. Asemota went back to the bank and returned the money.





Speaking to Qatar Tribune, Asemota said,



”After opening the account with the bank, I checked my balance to make withdrawals for a supply job and found the huge sum. I was amazed and decided to contact the bank.





I went to see the manager to report the error of QR1,502,000 deposited into my account. After checking for confirmation, the manager gave me a warm handshake in appreciation.” .



Asked why he alerted the bank about the error, Asemota said,



”I knew the money did not belong to me and shouldn’t be in my account in the first place, so there were no motives and temptations to keep it.”



Source:





And you think it wise? 11 Likes 1 Share

.. The guy dey fear mk e nor b test xo dm nor go deport him... so he chose to return the money.. he chose wisely I must say.... 27 Likes

Good for him... 1 Like 1 Share

Story.

They could have caught him still. 13 Likes 1 Share

abelprice:

The guy dey fear mk e nor b test xo dm nor go deport him... so he chose to return the money.. he chose wisely I must say.. .. na lie!



Not every Nigerian is not honest.



He did it outta honesty! na lie!Not every Nigerian is not honest.He did it outta honesty! 56 Likes 2 Shares

I must clap. ********* Check out my signature.

my brother that is a good man there. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Good 4him but as 4 me............... ?. Filling d gap

God bless you 4 Likes 1 Share

Wire wire 3 Likes

Asemota is a good friend of mine.



In any case, there's no way anyone could have gone away with the money paid into his account in error here. This is not Nigeria. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sounds more like a Ghanaian 2 Likes

Is Good To Be Good





Thanks Mehn,give him a round of applause 9 Likes





Let me just keep "kwayet"... 150 million...Let me just keep "kwayet"...

Them for still catch am, but na Bini man. 1 Like

Is it just me or is Nairaland extremely boring today. 6 Likes

thank God nor those flat head Jews, he for kip qwaryet thank God nor those flat head Jews, he for kip qwaryet

Tolexander:

na lie!



Not every Nigeria is not honest.



He did it outta honesty!





And fear too. And fear too. 1 Like

Asemota...



Representing the good and honest people of Edo state. 12 Likes

wehdone Sir....

Yet one old idiot will go out there and say Nigerians are truly corrupt, nonsense 5 Likes

He knew he can't even wire it out of the country nor withdraw same and run nah.. Kudos Sha. If na Naija eh... U for see several pos transactions, online transfers, atm withdrawals etc.. Lol! 1 Like 1 Share

ekensi01:

And you think it wise? chip recognition, a beg go and sleep OK chip recognition, a beg go and sleep OK

Especially in Nigeria some of those money are not mistake. They credit a very active account or dormant account with looted money by sharing it on those accounts. Either or not you report, they will still move it to another account until it get to its final destination to evade EFCC.

It's always a collabo between those bank managers and the looters.

So the best you can do for yourself is to instruct the bank to remove the money with immediate effect to avoid financial crime commission coming after you. If the money is huge, you can even report it to EFCC directly to have your own whistle blowing commision. 4 Likes





We still have SMART Nigerians... Thank God.





What's the need of keeping it when you'll still be traced, tracked & trapped withing 72hours.







Nice one. Nice one. 1 Like

Chai for this recession

Good one from a Good Nigerian 1 Like

Ncan crew must be disappointed right now,sorry he is from the minority group