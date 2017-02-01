Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) (1347 Views)

A magistrate court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today remanded a man Ayoola Kazeem in Ilesa prison for killing his mother in a village in the state.



Prosecutors told the court Ayoola killed his 85-year old mother, Taibat Ayoola on the 10th of February, 2016 in a village near Osu, the headquarter of Atakumosa West local government area of Osun state.



Ayoola had no legal counsel in court and his plea was not taken.



But when allowed to address the court, Ayoola said his mother was making life difficult for him and he was relieved after her death.



My mother is responsible for all my misfortunes. I built three houses and burnt two because of her. I always feel like destroying things whenever she is around me.

“On that fateful day, mummy came to meet me in my farm and started irritating me as usual. I decided to kill her once so that I will have peace of mind.”



The presiding judge, Magistrate Habibat Basiru ordered that the accused be remanded at Ilesha prison and adjourned the case till 15th of March, 2016.

Psychosis. 1 Like

so if being convicted of murder is peace then something is very wrong with the fellow

Poor woman now she can't defend herself...

After all d labour she goes thru from conception till birth and u suck her dry till u grew into a man

stupid shillld..but dox who give a f.uck r ova dere

Your peace of mind pisses off my mind! 3 Likes

Reiyvinn:

Your peace of mind pisses off my mind! lol lol

this one is strong

So now you have done this, do you have peace of mind!

U born wahala

U no born gobe





Pikin wey den suppose donate to science for research. 1 Like

God ,please i don't want kids that will disgrace,stress,abandon ,kill or ever make me unhappy .AMEN

Lalasticlala abeg carry this madman's face to frontpage. The guy dey vex me wallahi.

Fool,and now he has trouble instead of the supposed peace of mind,daft,

Which piece of mind him get?



The peace of mind would soon turn to war.



Metally insane psychopathic murderer.

God abeg ooo

ahhhhh!

funny man

Na wa o

Na them again

I give up! Jesus please do come and be going







Omo oduduwa 100% see how this guy dey take disgrace us...now ipod yoots will devou us todayOmo oduduwa 100%

Abeg where is Bature? Dis man need some senses!

Lawd-a-mercy!

YOUNGrapha:

see how this guy dey take disgrace us...now ipod yoots will devou us today





Omo oduduwa 100% Don't worry we have repented. We love Yorubas and all Nigerians. We are one. Don't worry we have repented. We love Yorubas and all Nigerians. We are one.

Ayoola Kazeem

Mental disorders are so prevalent everywhere now, the people are psychologically destroyed by stress. These kinds of crime are becoming very rampant this past year. Buharinomics is driving the national psyche to crazy metrics.