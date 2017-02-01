₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by crispyvick(f): 12:15am On Feb 18
A magistrate court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today remanded a man Ayoola Kazeem in Ilesa prison for killing his mother in a village in the state.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by matrix199(m): 12:21am On Feb 18
Psychosis.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by greatnaija01: 12:23am On Feb 18
so if being convicted of murder is peace then something is very wrong with the fellow
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 12:33am On Feb 18
Poor woman now she can't defend herself...
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by gqboyy(m): 12:33am On Feb 18
After all d labour she goes thru from conception till birth and u suck her dry till u grew into a man
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by tizzdi: 12:37am On Feb 18
stupid shillld..but dox who give a f.uck r ova dere
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Reiyvinn(m): 1:12am On Feb 18
Your peace of mind pisses off my mind!
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by JBoss25(m): 1:23am On Feb 18
Reiyvinn:lol
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Bankalert(m): 1:32am On Feb 18
this one is strong
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by femolacqua(m): 1:40am On Feb 18
So now you have done this, do you have peace of mind!
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by innoken(m): 1:55am On Feb 18
U born wahala
U no born gobe
Pikin wey den suppose donate to science for research.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by poshestmina(f): 1:59am On Feb 18
God ,please i don't want kids that will disgrace,stress,abandon ,kill or ever make me unhappy .AMEN
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Reiyvinn(m): 10:43pm On Feb 18
Lalasticlala abeg carry this madman's face to frontpage. The guy dey vex me wallahi.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by columbus007(m): 7:41am
Fool,and now he has trouble instead of the supposed peace of mind,daft,
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:05am
Which piece of mind him get?
The peace of mind would soon turn to war.
Metally insane psychopathic murderer.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by seth12: 10:05am
God abeg ooo
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Btcavailable: 10:05am
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by sotall(m): 10:06am
ahhhhh!
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by noetic5: 10:06am
funny man
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by KealDrogo: 10:06am
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Leriebloom(f): 10:07am
Na wa o
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by womanwrapper(m): 10:07am
Na them again
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Stelvin101(m): 10:08am
I give up! Jesus please do come and be going
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by YOUNGrapha(m): 10:08am
see how this guy dey take disgrace us...now ipod yoots will devou us today
Omo oduduwa 100%
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by lawalosky: 10:08am
Abeg where is Bature? Dis man need some senses!
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Houseofglam7: 10:09am
Lawd-a-mercy!
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Afam4eva(m): 10:09am
YOUNGrapha:Don't worry we have repented. We love Yorubas and all Nigerians. We are one.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by ChappyChase(m): 10:09am
Ayoola Kazeem
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Billyonaire: 10:10am
Mental disorders are so prevalent everywhere now, the people are psychologically destroyed by stress. These kinds of crime are becoming very rampant this past year. Buharinomics is driving the national psyche to crazy metrics.
|Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by gozzlin: 10:10am
poshestmina:
That lady in your dp, is she wearing a mask?
