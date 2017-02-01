₦airaland Forum

' I Killed My Brother To Become Second Jesus Christ ' (photo) / I Killed My Friend, Buried Him In Shallow Grave –suspect (pictured) / I Killed My Fiancé Over Sex, Says Suspect (Pictured)

“I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by crispyvick(f): 12:15am On Feb 18
A magistrate court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today remanded a man Ayoola Kazeem in Ilesa prison for killing his mother in a village in the state.

Prosecutors told the court Ayoola killed his 85-year old mother, Taibat Ayoola on the 10th of February, 2016 in a village near Osu, the headquarter of Atakumosa West local government area of Osun state.

Ayoola had no legal counsel in court and his plea was not taken.

But when allowed to address the court, Ayoola said his mother was making life difficult for him and he was relieved after her death.

My mother is responsible for all my misfortunes. I built three houses and burnt two because of her. I always feel like destroying things whenever she is around me.
“On that fateful day, mummy came to meet me in my farm and started irritating me as usual. I decided to kill her once so that I will have peace of mind.”

The presiding judge, Magistrate Habibat Basiru ordered that the accused be remanded at Ilesha prison and adjourned the case till 15th of March, 2016.

Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by matrix199(m): 12:21am On Feb 18
Psychosis.

Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by greatnaija01: 12:23am On Feb 18
so if being convicted of murder is peace then something is very wrong with the fellow
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by TrapQueen77(f): 12:33am On Feb 18
Poor woman now she can't defend herself... undecided
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by gqboyy(m): 12:33am On Feb 18
After all d labour she goes thru from conception till birth and u suck her dry till u grew into a man
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by tizzdi: 12:37am On Feb 18
stupid shillld..but dox who give a f.uck r ova dere

Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Reiyvinn(m): 1:12am On Feb 18
Your peace of mind pisses off my mind!

Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by JBoss25(m): 1:23am On Feb 18
Reiyvinn:
Your peace of mind pisses off my mind!
lol
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Bankalert(m): 1:32am On Feb 18
this one is strong
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by femolacqua(m): 1:40am On Feb 18
So now you have done this, do you have peace of mind!
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by innoken(m): 1:55am On Feb 18
U born wahala
U no born gobe


Pikin wey den suppose donate to science for research.

Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by poshestmina(f): 1:59am On Feb 18
God ,please i don't want kids that will disgrace,stress,abandon ,kill or ever make me unhappy .AMEN
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Reiyvinn(m): 10:43pm On Feb 18
Lalasticlala abeg carry this madman's face to frontpage. The guy dey vex me wallahi.
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by columbus007(m): 7:41am
Fool,and now he has trouble instead of the supposed peace of mind,daft,
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:05am
Which piece of mind him get?

The peace of mind would soon turn to war.

Metally insane psychopathic murderer.
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by seth12: 10:05am
God abeg ooo shocked
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Btcavailable: 10:05am
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by sotall(m): 10:06am
ahhhhh!

Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by noetic5: 10:06am
funny man
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by KealDrogo: 10:06am
[center][/center] angry
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Leriebloom(f): 10:07am
Na wa o
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by womanwrapper(m): 10:07am
Na them again
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Stelvin101(m): 10:08am
I give up! Jesus please do come and be going
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by YOUNGrapha(m): 10:08am
see how this guy dey take disgrace us...now ipod yoots will devou us today grin grin


Omo oduduwa 100%
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by lawalosky: 10:08am
Abeg where is Bature? Dis man need some senses!
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Houseofglam7: 10:09am
Lawd-a-mercy!
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Afam4eva(m): 10:09am
YOUNGrapha:
see how this guy dey take disgrace us...now ipod yoots will devou us today grin grin


Omo oduduwa 100%
Don't worry we have repented. We love Yorubas and all Nigerians. We are one.
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by ChappyChase(m): 10:09am
Ayoola Kazeem
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by Billyonaire: 10:10am
Mental disorders are so prevalent everywhere now, the people are psychologically destroyed by stress. These kinds of crime are becoming very rampant this past year. Buharinomics is driving the national psyche to crazy metrics.
Re: “I Killed My Mom So That I Will Have Peace Of Mind" (Photo) by gozzlin: 10:10am
poshestmina:
God ,please i don't want kids that will disgrace,stress,abandon ,kill or ever make me unhappy .AMEN

That lady in your dp, is she wearing a mask?

