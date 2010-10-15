₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Lautechgossip(m): 5:13am
The desire to acquire tertiary education before marriage had made most females in Borno to prefer enrolling in Polytechnics and Colleges of Education instead of universities, some education stakeholders in the state have observed.
They said on Thursday that Polytechnics and Colleges were more convenient for females because of the shorter years of studies, thereby enabling them to complete their A-Level education before getting married.
Some of them said that it was easier for applicants to secure admissions into such institutions than Universities.
The Borno state Focal Person of N-Power, Alhaji Babazannah Abdulkarim said Colleges of Education had higher numbers of females enrollment.
He said, The girl-child has limited time. Most girls, especially in Northern Nigeria find it more convenient to go to colleges than universities because they always get married before 18 years.
“Most men do not like their women to work and women also do not like to stress themselves going to the University.”
The Borno Director of National Orientation Agency in Borno, Alhaji Yahya Imam said the orientation of women in Borno and Northern Nigeria in general with regards to pursuing higher education was not encouraging, as such they preferred the short-cut offered by polytechnics and colleges of education.
The Chairman of Borno State Joint Tertiary Education Board, Muhammad Askira said the girl-child education had not been given the attention it deserved at both the local and national levels.
Askira said some ideologists even believed it was an abomination for girls to go to school.
He said, “Some men believe that women who went to Colleges or Universities always have the self-fulfilling ego to do things for themselves without depending on their spouse.”
A student of Ramat Polytechnic, Zainab Madu said it was hard to gain admission into the university and therefore preferred college of education.
She said, “Before you gain admission into the university, you have to sit for UTME and post UME, which are difficult for some of us.
“Our parents usually ask us to produce husbands immediately after secondary school; some of us will always want to hop into any available school for fear of being forced to get married.”
The Registrar, Muhammad Goni College of Legal Islamic Studies Maiduguri, Alhaji Ahmadu Abdulfattah, said most of those seeking admission into the college right from its inception were women.
“Most women feel comfortable with NCE programme. Here we teach civil and sharia law and we still have a high number of women,” he said.
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by LordIsaac(m): 6:21am
Stone age mentality...existing only for marriage!
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by herzern(m): 9:55am
“Our parents usually ask us to produce husbands immediately after secondary school;
Amina Muhammed is the deputy Secretary general of UNo.
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by unclezuma: 9:55am
I will need to research this information.
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by farouk2much(m): 9:55am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by ItzHoludex(m): 9:56am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:56am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Sammyjay4411(m): 9:57am
Is it females in general terms or the ones in borno?
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by DESTINY41(m): 9:57am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Jabioro: 9:58am
Someone needed to reset this mofo brain to factory default mode.. everything about north is marriage and religion.. Jeun Ko ku syndrome
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by benedict100(m): 9:59am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Polyphony(m): 9:59am
LordIsaac:And sex.
I tire.
Tomorrow they'll start complaining Like what i dunno
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Dhaffs(m): 10:00am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by sirusX(m): 10:01am
Mostly the north...it's a norm they are used to
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by teamv: 10:04am
they are naturally dull remove quota system and 90% of them wont go to school
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Amiano(m): 10:04am
Dey dont rili value d gal child den, dis is insane
produce husband immediately after secondary school
Odiegwu
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by DamiG(f): 10:04am
FFemales in borno or the north do not represent the rest of the females in this country.
Northern culture doesn't value women but only sees them as inferior baby making machines who are to be married of early. In other parts of the world girls are becoming presidents,astronauts,scientists and billonaires.our northern brethren are only thinking of how to marry them Off as early as possible. They have to realize that if you don't educate half if your population their is no way such a society can develop,foolish backwards people!!!!
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by jamalnation: 10:05am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by anibi9674: 10:06am
no wonder bello was saying the highest qualification his wife would get is NCE
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by officialJP: 10:06am
that's why they suffer more mtcheeeeeeee
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by YoungBlackRico: 10:07am
How is going to polytechnic a shortcut abeg? Unless they stop at ND level, it's still the same four years and an additional one year for IT. Even more if you can't secure admission the following year.
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by fabuloz1(m): 10:07am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by olaadesino: 10:09am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by jericco1(m): 10:10am
Too bad. They just like repopulating the earth unnecessarily.
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Rick9(m): 10:10am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Mcowubaba: 10:10am
herzern:Amina Mohammed is NOT an average Northerner, go and read about her..
She was Born Fu#king Rich...
She was a millionaire from birth.
She has a British mother.
Opportunities always came knocking at her door steps
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by matrixme(m): 10:13am
Meanwhile come to the South west and see girls dragging departments of Physics and the many engineering spheres with boys. I know female colleagues enrolled for Master's and higher degrees. These ones think their head will blow if they attempt to get an ordinary Bachelor's degree.
Eventually they pass off all their irresponsibilities due to limited education to men. We have seen things in this life, we men.
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by emperorAY(m): 10:14am
This is d north where d ridiculous happens
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by LoveJesus87(m): 10:15am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Kaxmytex(m): 10:16am
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by wunmi590(m): 10:16am
Rubbish right up of the century
Re: Why Females Prefer Colleges Of Education, Polytechnics – Stakeholders by Yonce: 10:18am
LordIsaac:
Setting Nigerian women a thousand centuries back
