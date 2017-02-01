Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today (4375 Views)

Reports also indicate that Presidents from about 20 African countries are expected to grace the event. While US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield will also be at the event.



However, Adama Barrow took his first oath of office in Dakar, at the Gambian embassy in Senegal. He was sworn-in by the head of The Gambian bar association. This second oath will be administered by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.



His inability to take oath in Bajul after winning December 2016 polls was due to the refusal of former leader, Yahya Jammeh, to accept his poll loss.



Nice

I wonder which NOLLYWOOD actress slept with him for $2 million this time around.

osinbajo will soon fly now with his black native attire 1 Like

Ok

cool n nice

artins say dis gambian matter do go since jammeh done surrunder

Not many people know Barack Obama took his first oath of office twice. This was necessary to cover all legal loopholes arising from a flaw or difference in the first taking of the oath. 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats to Barrow. He deservea a better organised inauguration. Hope your leadership would be a blessing to gambia

Thought he has been official known as President of The Gambia.



Why referring to him as President-elect..





President Obama of the United States actually took the Oath of Office 4 times!!

Good but weird.

A

Congratulations barrow, we hope u lead ur people well

SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/gambian-president-adama-barrow.html In other words, the new President will be sworn in twice. Is this constitutional? The drafters of the Gambian Constitution probably did not envisage this situation. In other words, the new President will be sworn in twice. Is this constitutional? The drafters of the Gambian Constitution probably did not envisage this situation.

So this proves the first inauguration was fake or unconstitutional. Otherwise why repeat it?



The fake one served the purpose of the white imperialist powers being able to claim they were invited by newly inaugurated President Barrow to forcefully remove the incumbent Jammeh.



Of course the imperialist powers are hiding behind their stooges in ECOWAS that contributed troops for the threatened invasion.

Him stil be president elect?? didnt know

KanwuliaExtra:

I wonder which NOLLYWOOD actress slept with him for $2 million this time around. Ask aunty kemi Ask aunty kemi

I thought he hv been sworn in as d President @Gambian embassy in Senegal.

Or was that one not official

Their business though, let's focus on our Presido taking us for granted.

That's Y I like all these Asian and Middle East countries, their citizens don't take chances.

Naija people too dey fear.

President-Elect?