|Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by Chuzzyblog3: 8:36am
Today February 18, 2017, Gambian president, Adama Barrow will be officially sworn in at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul. The inauguration will be tied with the Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration.
Reports also indicate that Presidents from about 20 African countries are expected to grace the event. While US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield will also be at the event.
However, Adama Barrow took his first oath of office in Dakar, at the Gambian embassy in Senegal. He was sworn-in by the head of The Gambian bar association. This second oath will be administered by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.
His inability to take oath in Bajul after winning December 2016 polls was due to the refusal of former leader, Yahya Jammeh, to accept his poll loss.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by Chuzzyblog3: 8:38am
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by KanwuliaExtra: 8:40am
I wonder which NOLLYWOOD actress slept with him for $2 million this time around.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by veekid(m): 8:40am
osinbajo will soon fly now with his black native attire
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by yeyeboi(m): 8:41am
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by Young03: 8:42am
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by agboskipool(m): 8:43am
artins say dis gambian matter do go since jammeh done surrunder
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by SirElaw(m): 8:44am
Not many people know Barack Obama took his first oath of office twice. This was necessary to cover all legal loopholes arising from a flaw or difference in the first taking of the oath.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by OBIGS: 8:45am
Congrats to Barrow. He deservea a better organised inauguration. Hope your leadership would be a blessing to gambia
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by Abbeyme: 8:52am
Thought he has been official known as President of The Gambia.
Why referring to him as President-elect..
President Obama of the United States actually took the Oath of Office 4 times!!
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by tdayof(m): 8:54am
Good but weird.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by ojuoluwani(m): 8:58am
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by emperorAY(m): 9:07am
Congratulations barrow, we hope u lead ur people well
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by Kiakia(m): 9:13am
Chuzzyblog3:In other words, the new President will be sworn in twice. Is this constitutional? The drafters of the Gambian Constitution probably did not envisage this situation.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by GenBuhari(m): 9:27am
So this proves the first inauguration was fake or unconstitutional. Otherwise why repeat it?
The fake one served the purpose of the white imperialist powers being able to claim they were invited by newly inaugurated President Barrow to forcefully remove the incumbent Jammeh.
Of course the imperialist powers are hiding behind their stooges in ECOWAS that contributed troops for the threatened invasion.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by joshing(m): 9:32am
Him stil be president elect?? didnt know
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by mayoor15(m): 9:53am
KanwuliaExtra:Ask aunty kemi
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:02am
I thought he hv been sworn in as d President @Gambian embassy in Senegal.
Or was that one not official
Their business though, let's focus on our Presido taking us for granted.
That's Y I like all these Asian and Middle East countries, their citizens don't take chances.
Naija people too dey fear.
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by yomalex(m): 10:05am
President-Elect?
|Re: Gambian President, Adama Barrow's Inauguration Is Today by Olukat(m): 10:05am
Whatever has kept Bubu from attending this program is very serious
