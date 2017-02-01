Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) (10970 Views)

JTconConnect Nigeria gathered that some Securities were on campus while all this were going on, but that didn't prevent things from getting out of control.



Source: Peaceful protest gone wrong in FUTO, as buildings were damaged, properties like like laptops and other valuable items looted from the I.C.T building, cars vandalized, the only bank in the school (diamond bank) was damaged and shut down.JTconConnect Nigeria gathered that some Securities were on campus while all this were going on, but that didn't prevent things from getting out of control.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/protesting-futo-students-brings-down.html

Come to think of it, they will pay 4 evry damn thing 31 Likes

Come to think of it, they will pay 4 evry damn thing Even double. Even double. 12 Likes

Unserious students.

Is this not madness?? These students are so immature and I hope thee uni makes them pay for everything. Ppl should learn that there would be consequences to every stupid action. 4 Likes

dz people are dumb any way dey are definitely gonna pay for it

Hmmmm remembering aluta @ Abu, at the end d school waste ur time and u pay for all d damages 6 Likes 1 Share

What is the use of destroying things you know too well you will have to pay in order to replace them? What is the use of destroying things you know too well you will have to pay in order to replace them? 1 Like

This is extreme and should not be encouraged as Civil citizens.

Education in this Country is something else.

our future leaders indeed 1 Like

And how does that solve your problems. bunch of morons.

In the end they will still pay for the destructions. I can bet that 90% of those involved in this destruction don't even know the reason for the protest. 2 Likes

Riot is never the way forward.



Hello nairaland it's good to be here finally 3 Likes

agents of destruction. Don't worry mate unaware go still repaired the damage.

If you pple allow NA or NPF to come and shoot you.

Those pple eye no clear again o 1 Like

its really shameful that they are 'students'....even agberos and gangsters cant do this.





They have same mentality with boko haram

But if they will pay for everything is not advisable to tell those that didn't join to go and destroy their own part? I'm just saying for fairness

They just made the VC richer 1 Like

Op buht y nah,wehtin cme appen,ah no lyk vhiz kan stowrey fr mi dream sch oob

[color=#990000][/color]everything dey damaged will be added double to their school fees them no get sense

Fools... The protest must have been hijacked by cultists. You vandalise your own lecture venues, where do you expect to write your exams in? Indefinite school shut down loading... una go tey for house.

Arrange like 50k to pay as collateral damage whenever the skul pities yu guys to call yu back for resumption.

They will still pay for it, na parent I pity

Update: School has been closed indefinitely and students have been instructed to go home immediately. 1 Like 1 Share

everything dey damaged will be added double to their school fees them no get sense

They do not practice scientific Aluta in all other schools....











Stop destroying your own, learn to preserve it even during the struggle...









Great Ife, Great Ife, Remain Great Ife!

Scientific Aluta, with Maturity,

Great Ife, Great Ife, Remain Great Ife!!! 3 Likes