|Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by mezynaija(m): 9:51am
Peaceful protest gone wrong in FUTO, as buildings were damaged, properties like like laptops and other valuable items looted from the I.C.T building, cars vandalized, the only bank in the school (diamond bank) was damaged and shut down.
JTconConnect Nigeria gathered that some Securities were on campus while all this were going on, but that didn't prevent things from getting out of control.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/protesting-futo-students-brings-down.html
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 9:55am
Come to think of it, they will pay 4 evry damn thing
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Davash222(m): 9:58am
Kaxmytex:Even double.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by coolesmile: 10:13am
Unserious students.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Statsocial: 11:15am
Is this not madness?? These students are so immature and I hope thee uni makes them pay for everything. Ppl should learn that there would be consequences to every stupid action.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Mikylopez(f): 11:16am
dz people are dumb any way dey are definitely gonna pay for it
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by kheart(m): 12:03pm
Hmmmm remembering aluta @ Abu, at the end d school waste ur time and u pay for all d damages
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by herzern(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by rottennaija(m): 12:36pm
mezynaija:
What is the use of destroying things you know too well you will have to pay in order to replace them?
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by NNVanguard(m): 12:37pm
This is extreme and should not be encouraged as Civil citizens.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by ichommy(m): 12:38pm
Education in this Country is something else.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by martineverest(m): 12:38pm
our future leaders indeed
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by seunlly(m): 12:38pm
And how does that solve your problems. bunch of morons.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Abagworo(m): 12:38pm
In the end they will still pay for the destructions. I can bet that 90% of those involved in this destruction don't even know the reason for the protest.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Jessicaseth(f): 12:39pm
Riot is never the way forward.
Hello nairaland it's good to be here finally
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by venai(m): 12:39pm
agents of destruction. Don't worry mate unaware go still repaired the damage.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by curvilicious: 12:39pm
If you pple allow NA or NPF to come and shoot you.
Those pple eye no clear again o
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by martineverest(m): 12:39pm
its really shameful that they are 'students'....even agberos and gangsters cant do this.
They have same mentality with boko haram
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by weyabcom: 12:39pm
But if they will pay for everything is not advisable to tell those that didn't join to go and destroy their own part? I'm just saying for fairness
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:40pm
They just made the VC richer
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Dhaffs(m): 12:40pm
Op buht y nah,wehtin cme appen,ah no lyk vhiz kan stowrey fr mi dream sch oob
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 12:40pm
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 12:40pm
[color=#990000][/color]everything dey damaged will be added double to their school fees them no get sense
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by charlesadams926(m): 12:40pm
Fools... The protest must have been hijacked by cultists. You vandalise your own lecture venues, where do you expect to write your exams in? Indefinite school shut down loading... una go tey for house.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Ptown: 12:40pm
mezynaija:
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by MrSmith007: 12:40pm
Arrange like 50k to pay as collateral damage whenever the skul pities yu guys to call yu back for resumption.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:41pm
They will still pay for it, na parent I pity
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 12:41pm
Update: School has been closed indefinitely and students have been instructed to go home immediately.
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 12:41pm
everything dey damaged will be added double to their school fees them no get sense
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by deepwater(f): 12:41pm
They do not practice scientific Aluta in all other schools....
Stop destroying your own, learn to preserve it even during the struggle...
------------------------------------
Great Ife, Great Ife, Remain Great Ife!
Scientific Aluta, with Maturity,
Great Ife, Great Ife, Remain Great Ife!!!
|Re: Protesting FUTO Students Bring Down School Statue, Destroy Library (photos) by bjhaid: 12:41pm
Kaxmytex:over pay sef
