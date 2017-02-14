₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 20 February 2017
|Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by EazyMoh(m): 10:02am On Feb 18
The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Olushola Amore, has ordered the dismantling of a camp of Peace Corps of Nigeria in Offa localhttp://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/police-shut-down-peace-corps-orientation-camp-says-it-s-illegal/185684.html
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by ITbomb(m): 10:34am On Feb 18
Police are jealous already
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by EazyMoh(m): 11:15am On Feb 18
Actually people shall be careful spending their hard earned money on a scheme that has no foundation. Many have finished the training and we're told to go and wait for posting while the trainers continue recruiting others.
Anyway this development shall serve as an eye opener.
CC Mods 1forall Crazyman please let people know about this development.
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by 377: 6:57pm On Feb 18
This peace Corp thin is getting me tirer. They are busy collecting money from new people after keeping so manu people at home .
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by olaolulazio(m): 7:30am
Jealous police no need rival.
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by SuperSuave(m): 7:31am
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by ORACLE1975(m): 7:31am
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by baski92(m): 7:31am
Peace corps don turn gifty #bbn lol everything Na fake
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by TPAND: 7:31am
I thought peace corps was an initiative of the FG. How did it automatically become illegal
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by jahsson(m): 7:31am
MMM....
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by grayht(m): 7:32am
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by olaolulazio(m): 7:32am
ORACLE1975:keep using the phone, it may take u to CBN Someday
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by kings09(m): 7:32am
Police, Civil Defence, Peace Corps - same same
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by ngwababe: 7:33am
Haha
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by veekid(m): 7:33am
This country sef
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by Mrdecent(m): 7:33am
Haba
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by solpat(m): 7:33am
Chai And dem don chop people money
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by seangy4konji: 7:34am
he don happen..
scamming is the order of the country
even from the authorities...
Nigeria deh nose dive no be small..
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by xreal: 7:36am
Commissioner of Police might be right.
In as much as they will be naturally jealous.
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by Alsini6(m): 7:37am
police are feeling Threatened
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by Nbote(m): 7:37am
It definitely is.. This is jus a case of putting d cart before the horse.. Imagine a body dats still not yet been giving a mandate yet or recognized by the Constitution going ahead to rip Nigerians off by collecting money for forms, training and den kits in d name of recruitment. Under what authority are they operating? What happens to all the millions dey have been "training" and recruiting afta d whole process? D govt shld do well to put dem in their place and clarify issues to curb dis new trend.
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:38am
Don't see anything as a threat rather you be the threat
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by captainprogress(m): 7:38am
Too many agencies for a recessing country.
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by unclezuma: 7:39am
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by Histrings08(m): 7:40am
Npf is losing it... Well,maybe they're still within their jurisdiction
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by simplemach(m): 7:41am
May be police dey fear say peace corps go collaboration their job.
Plan to attend
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by sunnyp20(m): 7:41am
This peace corp stuff is another wahala o. i have a neighbour who has stayed at home for long after training but keeps telling me peace corp is more than police. Their eyes go soo clear.
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by JesusCrew: 7:41am
I dey watch o!
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by Nbote(m): 7:42am
TPAND:
It's an initiative dats still in d pipelines or final stages of development. In truth it's jus anoda Avenue to waste scarce public funds even though it would provide opportunities for ppl. What exactly is the difference between Peace corps and Civil defence? Why not jus expand d scope of the civil defence and give dem more functions considering it's more or less redundant in d one it's being tasked to do
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by ItsawrapOutfit: 7:44am
I reserve my comments
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by jeeqaa7(m): 7:44am
ok
|Re: Police Shut Down Peace Corps Orientation Camp, Says It’s Illegal -dailytrust by ORACLE1975(m): 7:48am
olaolulazio:like are you sure?
