The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Olushola Amore, has ordered the dismantling of a camp of Peace Corps of Nigeria in Offa local

government area of the state, describing it as

illegal.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP

Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development to

the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in

Ilorin.

He said the Commissioner viewed the camp as

illegal, hence the reason he ordered that everyone at the camp should leave. Okasanmi explained that there was no information to the effect that a camp will open in Offa to train anyone.

“We were not officially informed about any camp in Offa and we don’t have any information about any organization organizing any camp there.

“There should be no training or camping of any

organization without the knowledge of the police.

“No organization has secure any clearance to

organize any camp in Offa.

“When we got information that there is a camp

going on somewhere in Offa and since no one

informed us about any, we had to close the camp.

“Doing this, we considered the security

situation of the country because we don’t know

the pedigree of the organization conducting the

camp.

“Our action was to just ensure there is no

breakdown of law and order.

“If we have a directive from Abuja that any

camping will hold, there is no problem because

we don’t have any issue with anyone”

Okasanmi said.

Reacting to the incident, the Kwara Adjutant of

the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dr. Folorunsho

Peter, denied the police allegation that his

command did not inform it of its orientation

camp.

He explained that there were some applicants

who had not paid their dues to qualify to take

part in the orientation process who wanted to

forcefully partake in the camping.

“Some persons came and wanted to partake in

the training and they have not paid their dues

and met resistance from our officers on ground.

“The police came in and said the issue has not

been properly resolved and that we did not

obtain clearance to operate.

“We have properly informed them of our plans,

we served them our time table for the

orientation camp.

“We even invited the police commissioner to

come and deliver lecture, as well as DSS,

NDLEA and some other organizations.

“The camp Commandant came to Ilorin to see

the Commissioner of Police, though I was not

with them but was told they had a positive

discussion” Peter said.

Peter said theyhad allowed participants to go

off camp, so as not to have any confrontation

with the police.

He said applicants have been told to report to

the Command’s headquarter in Ilorin on

Monday, Feb. 20, and that camping will resume

again by Tuesday, Feb. 21.

NAN reports that no fewer than 5, 000

applicants from across the country are gathered

for the orientation in Offa. (NAN) http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/police-shut-down-peace-corps-orientation-camp-says-it-s-illegal/185684.html

Police are jealous already 3 Likes

Actually people shall be careful spending their hard earned money on a scheme that has no foundation. Many have finished the training and we're told to go and wait for posting while the trainers continue recruiting others.

Anyway this development shall serve as an eye opener.

CC Mods 1forall Crazyman please let people know about this development. 2 Likes 1 Share

This peace Corp thin is getting me tirer. They are busy collecting money from new people after keeping so manu people at home . 3 Likes

Jealous police no need rival.

Peace corps don turn gifty #bbn lol everything Na fake 1 Like

I thought peace corps was an initiative of the FG. How did it automatically become illegal

MMM....

Police, Civil Defence, Peace Corps - same same

This country sef

And dem don chop people money ChaiAnd dem don chop people money 2 Likes

scamming is the order of the country

even from the authorities...



Nigeria deh nose dive no be small.. 1 Like

Commissioner of Police might be right.



In as much as they will be naturally jealous.

police are feeling Threatened

It definitely is.. This is jus a case of putting d cart before the horse.. Imagine a body dats still not yet been giving a mandate yet or recognized by the Constitution going ahead to rip Nigerians off by collecting money for forms, training and den kits in d name of recruitment. Under what authority are they operating? What happens to all the millions dey have been "training" and recruiting afta d whole process? D govt shld do well to put dem in their place and clarify issues to curb dis new trend.

Don't see anything as a threat rather you be the threat

Too many agencies for a recessing country. 1 Like

Npf is losing it... Well,maybe they're still within their jurisdiction

May be police dey fear say peace corps go collaboration their job.







This peace corp stuff is another wahala o. i have a neighbour who has stayed at home for long after training but keeps telling me peace corp is more than police. Their eyes go soo clear. 1 Like

TPAND:

I thought peace corps was an initiative of the FG. How did it automatically become illegal

It's an initiative dats still in d pipelines or final stages of development. In truth it's jus anoda Avenue to waste scarce public funds even though it would provide opportunities for ppl. What exactly is the difference between Peace corps and Civil defence? Why not jus expand d scope of the civil defence and give dem more functions considering it's more or less redundant in d one it's being tasked to do It's an initiative dats still in d pipelines or final stages of development. In truth it's jus anoda Avenue to waste scarce public funds even though it would provide opportunities for ppl. What exactly is the difference between Peace corps and Civil defence? Why not jus expand d scope of the civil defence and give dem more functions considering it's more or less redundant in d one it's being tasked to do 1 Like

