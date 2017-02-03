



The operatives of the Anti-Robbery section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, acting on intelligence received, on 3/02/2017 arrested one CHIJIOKE EMEKA ‘m’ of Amuri Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State. The suspect had on 9th December 2016, with others at large robbed one George Agu ‘m’ of Agbama Housing Estate Umuahia, of his Toyota High Lander Jeep with registration No. JJJ 71 DQ. The stolen Jeep was recovered from the suspect.



_ The Operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, on 07/02/2017 arrested one PRINCE EZE ‘m’ aged 29 years and JONAH IKECHUKWU ‘m’ aged 23years. Suspects are notorious criminals that have been robbing and engaging in house and store breaking within St. Michael Street Aba, and its environs.

Items recovered from them include; One Samsung table phone and One sim card. The phone and sim card belong to one Mrs. Eberechi Eze ‘f’ of No. 7 St. Michael Street Aba, which was robbed from her at gun point on 18/01/2017.

The suspects have confessed to the crime, effort is on top gear to arrest other members of the gang.



_ Operatives of Ndiegoro Division Aba on intelligence raid, on 08/02/2017 at Cameroun Road Aba, arrested CHIMA SUNDAY ‘m’ aged 20 years, ENANNA ISAAC ‘m’ aged 21 years and OGECHUKWU JOHN ‘m’ aged 21 years. The suspects were in a tricycle without registration number and when they were searched, a locally made pistol was recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing.



_ Operatives of the Osisioma Division Aba, on 04/02/2017, arrested one ONUOHA AGBAI ‘m’ aged 21 years of No. 4 Onyembi Street Aba. The suspect with others at large while robbing, shot Uche Kalu ‘m’ and Uzoechie Nwake ‘m’, on the leg.

The suspect is a notorious criminal on the Police wanted list. He is helping the police in its investigation. He confessed to the crime.



_ The operatives at Ndiegoro Division Aba, on 29/01/2017, arrested one CHINONSO KALU ‘m’ and JUDE ENEH ‘m’. The suspects conspired with others at large to steal Tiger Generator and Summec Firman SPG 3000 generator, property of Apostle Abundant Collins of Akunwata Area Aba, who employed them as security guard. The two stolen generators were recovered from them. The suspects confessed to the crime.



2. ARREST OF SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF ARM AND AMMUNITION:



The operatives of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, on 06/02/2017 arrested SUNDAY AWA ‘m’ and OKORIE OSI ‘m’, both of Amaba Ugwueke in Bende LGA of Abia State.

Forty-Six (46) live cartridges and one double barrel gun were recovered from them. Suspects are among those that have been terrorizing the community and environs. The suspects confessed to the crime.



3. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS:



The intelligence-led raid strategy of the command paid off, when the operatives of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, on 05/02/2017 arrested OSINACHI OKOCHA ‘m’ aged 28 years of Amuzukwu Umuahia, OKENWA OKPARA ‘m’ aged 27 years and OKPAI COLLINS ‘m’ aged 24 years of Eket Street Umuahia. The suspects are members of a cult group terrorizing one Mr. Chibueze and other residents of No. 46 Awolowo Street Umuahia.

The suspects confessed to the crime and effort is on top gear to apprehend other members of the group.



4. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION:



The robust synergy of the Abia State Police Command with other sister agencies paid off, when on 3/02/2017 Officers of the Nigerian Army, 144 BRIGADE Ohafia, on checking point at Aba, arrested one UCHECHUKWU UKAEGBU ‘m’ aged 22 years of No. 17 Ugorji Street Aba, and handed over to the Police Operatives of the Central Police Station Aba.

Items recovered from him include: One locally made revolver pistol, One .9mm ammunition, One locally made single barrel short gun, thirty eight (38) rounds of AK47 rifle ammunition, sixteen (16) live cartridges and nine (9) sim cards of various network.

Suspect confessed to be the ring leader of a notorious armed robbery gang smashed sometimes in 2016, and has been on wanted list of the Force.



5. ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT AND IMPERSONATOR:



On 1/2/2017, operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, arrested one SAMUEL OKECHUKWU ‘m’ aged 28 years of no fixed address, who claimed to be a Police Sergeant, in company of two others at large, snatched a DATSUN MINI BUS with registration No. APR 244 YH from the owner, one James Eke along Pound Road Aba, at gun point. The suspect confessed to the crime and he is helping the Police in its investigation.



6. RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM:



The joint operations of operatives from Rapid Response Squad, Aba Area Command, code named DRAGON, stationed at Aba, Anti-Kidnapping section of State CID Umuahia and the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, on 06/02/2017, rescued one MBA ABALI ‘m’ who was kidnapped on 04/02/2017. Effort is on top gear to apprehend the Kidnappers.



7. RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLES:



Operatives attached to Abayi Police station Aba and the personnel of 55-PMF Aba, along Tonimas Junction axis of the Port Harcourt Expressway Aba, on 31/01/2017 intercepted a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration No. BYSJ-07-A, and arrested one OBINNA ECHERREM ‘m’ aged 27 years of Ebenato in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Items recovered from the suspect include some foreign currencies from Ghana, United Arab Emirate, US Dollar and also French currency. The suspect could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the said vehicle but resort to offer the sum of two thousand Thailand Bart currencies to the Police.



_ In a related development, 0n 23/01/2017, operatives from Abayi Division Aba, intercepted and arrested one ULANS MAC-INKO ‘m’ of No. 11 Woji Estate Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with a Toyota Corolla car with registration No. KNW 220 HW. The vehicle was reportedly snatched from the owner, one Ifeanyi Henry Achusi ‘m’ of No. 20 Ochi Street off Umuocham Road Aba, on 23/01/2017, at gun point. Investigation is ongoing.



_ Similarly, 0n 31/01/2017, operatives from Abayi Division Aba, intercepted and arrested one CHUKWUDI ANYANWU ‘m’ aged 27 years, of Umuechem Osisiokpo Ariaria Aba, with a KIA RIO 2012 Model, with registration No. FKJ 582 AW. The said vehicle was reportedly stolen from the owner, one Gideon Eghobor ‘m’ of No. 6 Okpala Ukwu Street off Umuojima Aba, on 30/01/2017. The suspect confessed to the crime.



_ The following vehicles were recovered by the operatives of Abayi Division Aba, and have been released to the owners on prove of ownership, as directed by the Commissioner of Police:-

i. One Rav 4 Jeep with registration No. AA 710 BND

ii. One Suzuki Mini bus with registration No. HAF 53 YE

iii. One Toyota Rav 4 with registration No. ET 742 LSR

iv. One Toyota Corolla car with registration No. KNM 226 HW

v. One Porsche car with registration No. KTU 07 DG.



8. ARREST OF KIDNAPPER / ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND CRIMINAL RECIEVER:



The robust synergy of the Abia state Police Command with other security Agencies paid off with the arrest of Ikechukwu Chukwuma John ‘m’ who have been on the wanted list of the Police by operatives of a sister security agency at Uyo, in connection with the Kidnapping of one Mr. Celestine Ositadinma Nwankwo on 28/12/2016 at Aba. He was arrested on 3rd January, 2017 and the victim's Toyota Highlander recovered from him. He was subsequently handed over to the Police in Abia State for consolidation and further investigation.



It will be recalled that on 05/10/2016, a gang of six armed men snatched two Toyota corolla cars from the owners at gun point at different locations in Umuahia, Abia State. The gang that was subsequently smashed by the Police on 07/10/2016, mentioned this suspect as one of their members who used his vehicle, a Ford Escape to convey the gang for the operation of 05/10/2016. He was also fingered to be their chief criminal receiver.

The suspect confessed to both crimes and mentioned the names of his cohorts. The Police are on the trail of other members of his gang with a view of apprehending them and bringing them to justice.



9. ARREST OF KIDNAPPED SUSPECT:



On 05/02/2017, Operatives attached to the Central Police Station Aba, arrested one UDOCHUKWU VICTOR ONYENDE ‘m’ aged 29 years of No. 50 Nwama off Ohanku Road Aba. The suspect with others at large masterminded the kidnapping of one Chuks Nnanni ‘m’, a younger brother to Hon. Prestige, on 11/12/2016. The suspect confessed to the crime and effort is on to arrest other gang members.



10. RECOVERY OF FIRE ARM

The men of the Federal Highway Patrol on 'Operational Stop and Search' duty along Opobo Akirika/Azumini expressway, intercepted a bus with registration No. XY 648 EKY, conveying passengers and goods to Akwa Ibom State. As they were searching the vehicle, they discovered a bag containing 50 live cartridges concealed in a carton of noodles. The suspect took to his heels.

Efforts are being intensified to track down the hoodlum.



All the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.



SIGNED:

ASP NTA OGBONAYA,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

ABIA STATE COMMAND.





Source: 1. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT:The operatives of the Anti-Robbery section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, acting on intelligence received, on 3/02/2017 arrested one CHIJIOKE EMEKA ‘m’ of Amuri Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State. The suspect had on 9th December 2016, with others at large robbed one George Agu ‘m’ of Agbama Housing Estate Umuahia, of his Toyota High Lander Jeep with registration No. JJJ 71 DQ. The stolen Jeep was recovered from the suspect._ The Operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, on 07/02/2017 arrested one PRINCE EZE ‘m’ aged 29 years and JONAH IKECHUKWU ‘m’ aged 23years. Suspects are notorious criminals that have been robbing and engaging in house and store breaking within St. Michael Street Aba, and its environs.Items recovered from them include; One Samsung table phone and One sim card. The phone and sim card belong to one Mrs. Eberechi Eze ‘f’ of No. 7 St. Michael Street Aba, which was robbed from her at gun point on 18/01/2017.The suspects have confessed to the crime, effort is on top gear to arrest other members of the gang._ Operatives of Ndiegoro Division Aba on intelligence raid, on 08/02/2017 at Cameroun Road Aba, arrested CHIMA SUNDAY ‘m’ aged 20 years, ENANNA ISAAC ‘m’ aged 21 years and OGECHUKWU JOHN ‘m’ aged 21 years. The suspects were in a tricycle without registration number and when they were searched, a locally made pistol was recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing._ Operatives of the Osisioma Division Aba, on 04/02/2017, arrested one ONUOHA AGBAI ‘m’ aged 21 years of No. 4 Onyembi Street Aba. The suspect with others at large while robbing, shot Uche Kalu ‘m’ and Uzoechie Nwake ‘m’, on the leg.The suspect is a notorious criminal on the Police wanted list. He is helping the police in its investigation. He confessed to the crime._ The operatives at Ndiegoro Division Aba, on 29/01/2017, arrested one CHINONSO KALU ‘m’ and JUDE ENEH ‘m’. The suspects conspired with others at large to steal Tiger Generator and Summec Firman SPG 3000 generator, property of Apostle Abundant Collins of Akunwata Area Aba, who employed them as security guard. The two stolen generators were recovered from them. The suspects confessed to the crime.2. ARREST OF SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF ARM AND AMMUNITION:The operatives of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, on 06/02/2017 arrested SUNDAY AWA ‘m’ and OKORIE OSI ‘m’, both of Amaba Ugwueke in Bende LGA of Abia State.Forty-Six (46) live cartridges and one double barrel gun were recovered from them. Suspects are among those that have been terrorizing the community and environs. The suspects confessed to the crime.3. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS:The intelligence-led raid strategy of the command paid off, when the operatives of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, on 05/02/2017 arrested OSINACHI OKOCHA ‘m’ aged 28 years of Amuzukwu Umuahia, OKENWA OKPARA ‘m’ aged 27 years and OKPAI COLLINS ‘m’ aged 24 years of Eket Street Umuahia. The suspects are members of a cult group terrorizing one Mr. Chibueze and other residents of No. 46 Awolowo Street Umuahia.The suspects confessed to the crime and effort is on top gear to apprehend other members of the group.4. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION:The robust synergy of the Abia State Police Command with other sister agencies paid off, when on 3/02/2017 Officers of the Nigerian Army, 144 BRIGADE Ohafia, on checking point at Aba, arrested one UCHECHUKWU UKAEGBU ‘m’ aged 22 years of No. 17 Ugorji Street Aba, and handed over to the Police Operatives of the Central Police Station Aba.Items recovered from him include: One locally made revolver pistol, One .9mm ammunition, One locally made single barrel short gun, thirty eight (38) rounds of AK47 rifle ammunition, sixteen (16) live cartridges and nine (9) sim cards of various network.Suspect confessed to be the ring leader of a notorious armed robbery gang smashed sometimes in 2016, and has been on wanted list of the Force.5. ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT AND IMPERSONATOR:On 1/2/2017, operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, arrested one SAMUEL OKECHUKWU ‘m’ aged 28 years of no fixed address, who claimed to be a Police Sergeant, in company of two others at large, snatched a DATSUN MINI BUS with registration No. APR 244 YH from the owner, one James Eke along Pound Road Aba, at gun point. The suspect confessed to the crime and he is helping the Police in its investigation.6. RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM:The joint operations of operatives from Rapid Response Squad, Aba Area Command, code named DRAGON, stationed at Aba, Anti-Kidnapping section of State CID Umuahia and the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, on 06/02/2017, rescued one MBA ABALI ‘m’ who was kidnapped on 04/02/2017. Effort is on top gear to apprehend the Kidnappers.7. RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLES:Operatives attached to Abayi Police station Aba and the personnel of 55-PMF Aba, along Tonimas Junction axis of the Port Harcourt Expressway Aba, on 31/01/2017 intercepted a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration No. BYSJ-07-A, and arrested one OBINNA ECHERREM ‘m’ aged 27 years of Ebenato in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.Items recovered from the suspect include some foreign currencies from Ghana, United Arab Emirate, US Dollar and also French currency. The suspect could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the said vehicle but resort to offer the sum of two thousand Thailand Bart currencies to the Police._ In a related development, 0n 23/01/2017, operatives from Abayi Division Aba, intercepted and arrested one ULANS MAC-INKO ‘m’ of No. 11 Woji Estate Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with a Toyota Corolla car with registration No. KNW 220 HW. The vehicle was reportedly snatched from the owner, one Ifeanyi Henry Achusi ‘m’ of No. 20 Ochi Street off Umuocham Road Aba, on 23/01/2017, at gun point. Investigation is ongoing._ Similarly, 0n 31/01/2017, operatives from Abayi Division Aba, intercepted and arrested one CHUKWUDI ANYANWU ‘m’ aged 27 years, of Umuechem Osisiokpo Ariaria Aba, with a KIA RIO 2012 Model, with registration No. FKJ 582 AW. The said vehicle was reportedly stolen from the owner, one Gideon Eghobor ‘m’ of No. 6 Okpala Ukwu Street off Umuojima Aba, on 30/01/2017. The suspect confessed to the crime._ The following vehicles were recovered by the operatives of Abayi Division Aba, and have been released to the owners on prove of ownership, as directed by the Commissioner of Police:-i. One Rav 4 Jeep with registration No. AA 710 BNDii. One Suzuki Mini bus with registration No. HAF 53 YEiii. One Toyota Rav 4 with registration No. ET 742 LSRiv. One Toyota Corolla car with registration No. KNM 226 HWv. One Porsche car with registration No. KTU 07 DG.8. ARREST OF KIDNAPPER / ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND CRIMINAL RECIEVER:The robust synergy of the Abia state Police Command with other security Agencies paid off with the arrest of Ikechukwu Chukwuma John ‘m’ who have been on the wanted list of the Police by operatives of a sister security agency at Uyo, in connection with the Kidnapping of one Mr. Celestine Ositadinma Nwankwo on 28/12/2016 at Aba. He was arrested on 3rd January, 2017 and the victim's Toyota Highlander recovered from him. He was subsequently handed over to the Police in Abia State for consolidation and further investigation.It will be recalled that on 05/10/2016, a gang of six armed men snatched two Toyota corolla cars from the owners at gun point at different locations in Umuahia, Abia State. The gang that was subsequently smashed by the Police on 07/10/2016, mentioned this suspect as one of their members who used his vehicle, a Ford Escape to convey the gang for the operation of 05/10/2016. He was also fingered to be their chief criminal receiver.The suspect confessed to both crimes and mentioned the names of his cohorts. The Police are on the trail of other members of his gang with a view of apprehending them and bringing them to justice.9. ARREST OF KIDNAPPED SUSPECT:On 05/02/2017, Operatives attached to the Central Police Station Aba, arrested one UDOCHUKWU VICTOR ONYENDE ‘m’ aged 29 years of No. 50 Nwama off Ohanku Road Aba. The suspect with others at large masterminded the kidnapping of one Chuks Nnanni ‘m’, a younger brother to Hon. Prestige, on 11/12/2016. The suspect confessed to the crime and effort is on to arrest other gang members.10. RECOVERY OF FIRE ARMThe men of the Federal Highway Patrol on 'Operational Stop and Search' duty along Opobo Akirika/Azumini expressway, intercepted a bus with registration No. XY 648 EKY, conveying passengers and goods to Akwa Ibom State. As they were searching the vehicle, they discovered a bag containing 50 live cartridges concealed in a carton of noodles. The suspect took to his heels.Efforts are being intensified to track down the hoodlum.All the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.SIGNED:ASP NTA OGBONAYA,POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,ABIA STATE COMMAND.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-faces-of-armed-robbery-suspects.html