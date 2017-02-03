₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,582 members, 3,372,268 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 02:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) (11213 Views)
Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi / Kidnappers' Den In Omuma, Rivers, Discovered By Abia Police / LAUTECH Robbery And Rape Suspects Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:54am
1. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT:
The operatives of the Anti-Robbery section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, acting on intelligence received, on 3/02/2017 arrested one CHIJIOKE EMEKA ‘m’ of Amuri Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State. The suspect had on 9th December 2016, with others at large robbed one George Agu ‘m’ of Agbama Housing Estate Umuahia, of his Toyota High Lander Jeep with registration No. JJJ 71 DQ. The stolen Jeep was recovered from the suspect.
_ The Operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, on 07/02/2017 arrested one PRINCE EZE ‘m’ aged 29 years and JONAH IKECHUKWU ‘m’ aged 23years. Suspects are notorious criminals that have been robbing and engaging in house and store breaking within St. Michael Street Aba, and its environs.
Items recovered from them include; One Samsung table phone and One sim card. The phone and sim card belong to one Mrs. Eberechi Eze ‘f’ of No. 7 St. Michael Street Aba, which was robbed from her at gun point on 18/01/2017.
The suspects have confessed to the crime, effort is on top gear to arrest other members of the gang.
_ Operatives of Ndiegoro Division Aba on intelligence raid, on 08/02/2017 at Cameroun Road Aba, arrested CHIMA SUNDAY ‘m’ aged 20 years, ENANNA ISAAC ‘m’ aged 21 years and OGECHUKWU JOHN ‘m’ aged 21 years. The suspects were in a tricycle without registration number and when they were searched, a locally made pistol was recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing.
_ Operatives of the Osisioma Division Aba, on 04/02/2017, arrested one ONUOHA AGBAI ‘m’ aged 21 years of No. 4 Onyembi Street Aba. The suspect with others at large while robbing, shot Uche Kalu ‘m’ and Uzoechie Nwake ‘m’, on the leg.
The suspect is a notorious criminal on the Police wanted list. He is helping the police in its investigation. He confessed to the crime.
_ The operatives at Ndiegoro Division Aba, on 29/01/2017, arrested one CHINONSO KALU ‘m’ and JUDE ENEH ‘m’. The suspects conspired with others at large to steal Tiger Generator and Summec Firman SPG 3000 generator, property of Apostle Abundant Collins of Akunwata Area Aba, who employed them as security guard. The two stolen generators were recovered from them. The suspects confessed to the crime.
2. ARREST OF SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF ARM AND AMMUNITION:
The operatives of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, on 06/02/2017 arrested SUNDAY AWA ‘m’ and OKORIE OSI ‘m’, both of Amaba Ugwueke in Bende LGA of Abia State.
Forty-Six (46) live cartridges and one double barrel gun were recovered from them. Suspects are among those that have been terrorizing the community and environs. The suspects confessed to the crime.
3. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS:
The intelligence-led raid strategy of the command paid off, when the operatives of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department Umuahia, on 05/02/2017 arrested OSINACHI OKOCHA ‘m’ aged 28 years of Amuzukwu Umuahia, OKENWA OKPARA ‘m’ aged 27 years and OKPAI COLLINS ‘m’ aged 24 years of Eket Street Umuahia. The suspects are members of a cult group terrorizing one Mr. Chibueze and other residents of No. 46 Awolowo Street Umuahia.
The suspects confessed to the crime and effort is on top gear to apprehend other members of the group.
4. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION:
The robust synergy of the Abia State Police Command with other sister agencies paid off, when on 3/02/2017 Officers of the Nigerian Army, 144 BRIGADE Ohafia, on checking point at Aba, arrested one UCHECHUKWU UKAEGBU ‘m’ aged 22 years of No. 17 Ugorji Street Aba, and handed over to the Police Operatives of the Central Police Station Aba.
Items recovered from him include: One locally made revolver pistol, One .9mm ammunition, One locally made single barrel short gun, thirty eight (38) rounds of AK47 rifle ammunition, sixteen (16) live cartridges and nine (9) sim cards of various network.
Suspect confessed to be the ring leader of a notorious armed robbery gang smashed sometimes in 2016, and has been on wanted list of the Force.
5. ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT AND IMPERSONATOR:
On 1/2/2017, operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, arrested one SAMUEL OKECHUKWU ‘m’ aged 28 years of no fixed address, who claimed to be a Police Sergeant, in company of two others at large, snatched a DATSUN MINI BUS with registration No. APR 244 YH from the owner, one James Eke along Pound Road Aba, at gun point. The suspect confessed to the crime and he is helping the Police in its investigation.
6. RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIM:
The joint operations of operatives from Rapid Response Squad, Aba Area Command, code named DRAGON, stationed at Aba, Anti-Kidnapping section of State CID Umuahia and the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, on 06/02/2017, rescued one MBA ABALI ‘m’ who was kidnapped on 04/02/2017. Effort is on top gear to apprehend the Kidnappers.
7. RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLES:
Operatives attached to Abayi Police station Aba and the personnel of 55-PMF Aba, along Tonimas Junction axis of the Port Harcourt Expressway Aba, on 31/01/2017 intercepted a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration No. BYSJ-07-A, and arrested one OBINNA ECHERREM ‘m’ aged 27 years of Ebenato in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.
Items recovered from the suspect include some foreign currencies from Ghana, United Arab Emirate, US Dollar and also French currency. The suspect could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the said vehicle but resort to offer the sum of two thousand Thailand Bart currencies to the Police.
_ In a related development, 0n 23/01/2017, operatives from Abayi Division Aba, intercepted and arrested one ULANS MAC-INKO ‘m’ of No. 11 Woji Estate Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with a Toyota Corolla car with registration No. KNW 220 HW. The vehicle was reportedly snatched from the owner, one Ifeanyi Henry Achusi ‘m’ of No. 20 Ochi Street off Umuocham Road Aba, on 23/01/2017, at gun point. Investigation is ongoing.
_ Similarly, 0n 31/01/2017, operatives from Abayi Division Aba, intercepted and arrested one CHUKWUDI ANYANWU ‘m’ aged 27 years, of Umuechem Osisiokpo Ariaria Aba, with a KIA RIO 2012 Model, with registration No. FKJ 582 AW. The said vehicle was reportedly stolen from the owner, one Gideon Eghobor ‘m’ of No. 6 Okpala Ukwu Street off Umuojima Aba, on 30/01/2017. The suspect confessed to the crime.
_ The following vehicles were recovered by the operatives of Abayi Division Aba, and have been released to the owners on prove of ownership, as directed by the Commissioner of Police:-
i. One Rav 4 Jeep with registration No. AA 710 BND
ii. One Suzuki Mini bus with registration No. HAF 53 YE
iii. One Toyota Rav 4 with registration No. ET 742 LSR
iv. One Toyota Corolla car with registration No. KNM 226 HW
v. One Porsche car with registration No. KTU 07 DG.
8. ARREST OF KIDNAPPER / ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT AND CRIMINAL RECIEVER:
The robust synergy of the Abia state Police Command with other security Agencies paid off with the arrest of Ikechukwu Chukwuma John ‘m’ who have been on the wanted list of the Police by operatives of a sister security agency at Uyo, in connection with the Kidnapping of one Mr. Celestine Ositadinma Nwankwo on 28/12/2016 at Aba. He was arrested on 3rd January, 2017 and the victim's Toyota Highlander recovered from him. He was subsequently handed over to the Police in Abia State for consolidation and further investigation.
It will be recalled that on 05/10/2016, a gang of six armed men snatched two Toyota corolla cars from the owners at gun point at different locations in Umuahia, Abia State. The gang that was subsequently smashed by the Police on 07/10/2016, mentioned this suspect as one of their members who used his vehicle, a Ford Escape to convey the gang for the operation of 05/10/2016. He was also fingered to be their chief criminal receiver.
The suspect confessed to both crimes and mentioned the names of his cohorts. The Police are on the trail of other members of his gang with a view of apprehending them and bringing them to justice.
9. ARREST OF KIDNAPPED SUSPECT:
On 05/02/2017, Operatives attached to the Central Police Station Aba, arrested one UDOCHUKWU VICTOR ONYENDE ‘m’ aged 29 years of No. 50 Nwama off Ohanku Road Aba. The suspect with others at large masterminded the kidnapping of one Chuks Nnanni ‘m’, a younger brother to Hon. Prestige, on 11/12/2016. The suspect confessed to the crime and effort is on to arrest other gang members.
10. RECOVERY OF FIRE ARM
The men of the Federal Highway Patrol on 'Operational Stop and Search' duty along Opobo Akirika/Azumini expressway, intercepted a bus with registration No. XY 648 EKY, conveying passengers and goods to Akwa Ibom State. As they were searching the vehicle, they discovered a bag containing 50 live cartridges concealed in a carton of noodles. The suspect took to his heels.
Efforts are being intensified to track down the hoodlum.
All the suspects will be charged to court accordingly.
SIGNED:
ASP NTA OGBONAYA,
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
ABIA STATE COMMAND.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-faces-of-armed-robbery-suspects.html
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:54am
1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by jonhemma11: 11:54am
jonhemma11:more
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by mightyhazell: 11:56am
They look insane
One clean shot each 2 their heads if found guilty!
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:57am
Criminals everywhere
Youths of our great country wants to be rich overnight
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 12:01pm
E don red 4 naija o...
20, 21years of age don dey spray bullet...
dis 1 weak me o
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 12:04pm
Dem no dey handcuff woman?
5 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by emmanuel1990(m): 12:04pm
where is the lady? I only saw guys here oh. pls can someone help me to check?
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Vision4God: 12:17pm
Na wa o
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by protocoll(m): 12:38pm
crime too much from flatis side abegg
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by conductor1: 1:18pm
E don do for them.
No matter how hard our London-based vegetable makes country hard for Nigerians, I advise folks not to do illegal stuff; although they are still better than these ones below:
protocoll:
Man Rapes 70-year-old London Returnee To Death (photo) by dre11(m): 8:19am On Feb 14http://www.nairaland.com/3628053/man-rapes-70-year-old-london-returnee#53696555
14 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Jessicaseth(f): 1:18pm
Ladies are now getting tougher in bad things. Lord have mercy
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 1:20pm
Pls I really didn't understand the names, I'm a French man. Click like if they're the FLATINOS or share if they're the AFONJAS. Merci beaucoup.
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 1:20pm
D qal na deir sperm collector#stop thief of ani kind xcept d brainy ones
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by 2sydoflyf(m): 1:20pm
Na recession cos am.
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:20pm
its time we start putting these criminals to "good use", see "free labour" that we can use to boost our economy........
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 1:20pm
Looking at their faces, you don't need to be told they're armed robbers. Dem dey resemble demselves. But some of them na hunger pushed dem into robbery...
Buhari has killed our youths! Buhari why?
Provide jobs to the youths and watch crime rate reduced drastically...
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by hotspec(m): 1:21pm
see sombody'$ dads and mum. What a shame!
*modified*
Meanwhile, lalastic welldone o..1st on d list of those viewing this thread @ ds hour..
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Nma27(f): 1:21pm
AlfaSeltzer:Handcuff yaf finish
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 1:21pm
What is this world turning into...
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:21pm
That particular color of hairnet on that lady's hair is one thing I hate seeing on any woman.
Even though I don't support robbery, but I know there may be some innocent people among them. I don't trust our Nigerian police at all.
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by iamawara(m): 1:21pm
sai Baba. northerners are still calm and calculated. they don't do all this nonsense. AFONJAS IPOB
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by ibroh22(m): 1:22pm
Flatinos
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Lerato12: 1:22pm
Is it not those guys that use to act armed robber in a film.
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by slimdiggi: 1:22pm
the worst prison to be is the one in aba...
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 1:22pm
emmanuel1990:u left ur glasses in my house,
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by stanway(m): 1:22pm
I weep for them because they are going to spend their youthful years in prison,lord have mercy.
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 1:23pm
May thunder and devil punish them.
If this is true, then they should be offered as burnt offering
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by adolphtin: 1:23pm
Vision4God:
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 1:24pm
d issue of tribalism on nairaland is getting out of hand...
we are launching anti-tribo vaccine very soon
details later..
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by HYOTHi(m): 1:24pm
Smh .. They're even posing for paparazzi
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 1:24pm
Flatinosssssssssssssssssssss
2 Likes
Lagos Robberies: Three Suspects In Police Net / Policeman Kills Colleague In Plateau / Grim Tales Of Rape, Child Trafficking In Nigeria’s Displaced Persons Camps
Viewing this topic: Mavin1(m), Sholexyz(m), Bethor, Synthase(m), Endtimesmith, eliwa47, legwa10(m), yemisat, properguy, Decryptor(m), sylolo(m), okeyximo(m), pacoson, samyomz(m), sirworlex, nazzyglad(f), Juanthenairague(m), guttentag(m), sleazy5(m), Blackhue95, Trust4u1(m), say4gunit(m), papless, kabe(m), Mekenz(m), Immatex(m), mightyhazell, RichnLovely(m), OAM4J, Dottore, Pearly255(f), kaywizee(m), Handsometeeg(m), log1(m), LordofNaija, reyscrub(m), ebishuga(f), olive2000, MykOnyxo(m), Olarajee(m), kolexy(m), Effiezynews, kingjoo, SalamRushdie, femakins, Fiverrgig(m), stuntman007, zobel(m), Danzazzausambo(m), greatmarshall(m), Frankgoz, pepperoni55(f), pword, Vic18, Jerrosky1986(m), Figs(m), fgee10(m), 3kay945(m), zuzuki, kbibro, iykebest1(m), mhizenugu(f), Muzanga(f), Frankbaro(m), BRIGHTTAZ, Deejay08, mrtimycc(m), KnightB, Negro1986, cutedharmee(f), keniolawumi56(m), shadow88, coolgeorge, eazysally, hollyayo(m), Billyonaire, busomma, Niceguy123 and 221 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10