Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Finding Your Place In The IT Jobs Landscape (1580 Views)

What Will You Do If This Happens In Your Place Of Work? / Does This Happen In Your Place Of Work Too? / Career Mistakes You Should Avoid In Your Place Of Work. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Types of IT employer



Large IT employers include technology solutions providers, IT services organisations, telecoms companies (technology and service providers) and technology consultancies. Other significant IT recruiters include finance and professional services firms, such as investment banks, retail banks, investment management firms, insurers and accountants. Retail, media, games development and public services organisations are also major recruiters in the IT jobs landscape. And there are many smaller technology employers, such as specialist software houses and niche consultancies. But, potentially, you could start your IT career in any type of business.



Know what you want from IT job



With a wide range of options on offer you need to know how to search for the right IT jobs and employer. Get

started by considering two key factors.



1. The work you’d like to do.



Do you want to do loads of coding or none at all, but still use your technical reasoning? Would you prefer to be business focused, or enjoy the best of both the technology and commercial worlds? Do you want to be troubleshooting daily, or working on projects with longer deadlines? If you’re not sure that you want to focus on one particular area from

the outset, explore employers offering graduate programmes that allow you to work in different roles or business areas before you specialise.



2. How mobile you’re prepared to be.



Technology careers vary widely in terms of how mobile you need to be. If you’re looking to become a consultant, expect to spend your working week wherever your current client is based. Likewise, graduates in IT services may be required to spend the week on their clients’ premises. In contrast, if you choose a very technical role such as developer or software tester you’re likely to spend the vast majority of your time in the same office. Business and management-focused roles (eg project management) tend to fall somewhere between the two – they often require an employee of travel but this can vary depending upon the precise role and company. Try to assess how mobile you are prepared to be.



Know what the employer wants from you



As you begin to establish what you want from your job and the type of organisation you’d like to work for, it’s essential

that you think about the requirements of the role and what the employer wants from you as an individual. This will help you to determine whether you are truly a good match for the job and your chosen employer. It’ll also make apparent the ‘extra’ skills and attributes that you’ll need to bring to the table, as some students mistakenly assume they’ll be able to walk into any graduate IT job because they have an IT degree.



Recruiters report that students applying for graduate IT jobs in technology roles can take more than 12 months for a graduate pursuing a career in the IT and technology sector to get that first job. So, even if you’ve studied computer science, you have to go several steps further to get your foot in the door of your chosen company. For instance, graduates should take the initiative to teach themselves new skills. There are lots of free online courses available. It shows an employer that you have the drive and motivation they’re looking for. Also, try to be part of your local tech community, go to hackathons and contribute. It shows an employer that you’re passionate about the industry.’ On your job hunt, make sure you think about the employers’ needs – not only your own. Remember that:

• Demand for technologists is greater at experienced-hire level than entry level.

• IT recruiters tend to have requirements that go beyond what’s taught in lectures.

• Many major players now demand at least a 2.1 degree.

• Even if you’ve got the right skills, you still need to sell your understanding of and enthusiasm for a particular employer.



http://syberkart.com/blog/finding-place-jobs-landscape/ The IT jobs industry is much broader than just a few well-known companies. It’s made up of a wide range of employers that operate in all types of business sector. Understanding this landscape can help you identify a good assortment of companies in which you can use your skills.Large IT employers include technology solutions providers, IT services organisations, telecoms companies (technology and service providers) and technology consultancies. Other significant IT recruiters include finance and professional services firms, such as investment banks, retail banks, investment management firms, insurers and accountants. Retail, media, games development and public services organisations are also major recruiters in the IT jobs landscape. And there are many smaller technology employers, such as specialist software houses and niche consultancies. But, potentially, you could start your IT career in any type of business.With a wide range of options on offer you need to know how to search for the right IT jobs and employer. Getstarted by considering two key factors.Do you want to do loads of coding or none at all, but still use your technical reasoning? Would you prefer to be business focused, or enjoy the best of both the technology and commercial worlds? Do you want to be troubleshooting daily, or working on projects with longer deadlines? If you’re not sure that you want to focus on one particular area fromthe outset, explore employers offering graduate programmes that allow you to work in different roles or business areas before you specialise.Technology careers vary widely in terms of how mobile you need to be. If you’re looking to become a consultant, expect to spend your working week wherever your current client is based. Likewise, graduates in IT services may be required to spend the week on their clients’ premises. In contrast, if you choose a very technical role such as developer or software tester you’re likely to spend the vast majority of your time in the same office. Business and management-focused roles (eg project management) tend to fall somewhere between the two – they often require an employee of travel but this can vary depending upon the precise role and company. Try to assess how mobile you are prepared to be.As you begin to establish what you want from your job and the type of organisation you’d like to work for, it’s essentialthat you think about the requirements of the role and what the employer wants from you as an individual. This will help you to determine whether you are truly a good match for the job and your chosen employer. It’ll also make apparent the ‘extra’ skills and attributes that you’ll need to bring to the table, as some students mistakenly assume they’ll be able to walk into any graduate IT job because they have an IT degree.Recruiters report that students applying for graduate IT jobs in technology roles can take more than 12 months for a graduate pursuing a career in the IT and technology sector to get that first job. So, even if you’ve studied computer science, you have to go several steps further to get your foot in the door of your chosen company. For instance, graduates should take the initiative to teach themselves new skills. There are lots of free online courses available. It shows an employer that you have the drive and motivation they’re looking for. Also, try to be part of your local tech community, go to hackathons and contribute. It shows an employer that you’re passionate about the industry.’ On your job hunt, make sure you think about the employers’ needs – not only your own. Remember that:• Demand for technologists is greater at experienced-hire level than entry level.• IT recruiters tend to have requirements that go beyond what’s taught in lectures.• Many major players now demand at least a 2.1 degree.• Even if you’ve got the right skills, you still need to sell your understanding of and enthusiasm for a particular employer. 2 Shares





So you have been invited for an oral interview and you want to be prepared for the upcoming salary negotiation, you do a research on the standard pay range and practice asking for what you want. Those steps are certainly valuable, but they’re not enough.



Too often, people lose money because they think through just one contingency. While they’re ready to say, “I know the starting number for someone in this sector in this city is ₦50,000,” they’ve never considered how they’d reply to “This is our best offer, with no room for negotiation.” Feeling flustered, they accept on the spot, even if they’re not at the desired number.





To make sure that doesn’t happen to you, read on for the most common things you’ll hear and tips for how to respond.



http://syberkart.com/blog/best-respond-four-salary-negotiation-questions/ Also seeSo you have been invited for an oral interview and you want to be prepared for the upcoming salary negotiation, you do a research on the standard pay range and practice asking for what you want. Those steps are certainly valuable, but they’re not enough.Too often, people lose money because they think through just one contingency. While they’re ready to say, “I know the starting number for someone in this sector in this city is ₦50,000,” they’ve never considered how they’d reply to “This is our best offer, with no room for negotiation.” Feeling flustered, they accept on the spot, even if they’re not at the desired number.To make sure that doesn’t happen to you, read on for the most common things you’ll hear and tips for how to respond.

Nice write up.



I started with HTML 5, a little PHP basics and Myql database.



Apart from web development, I do search engine optimization, SMS short codes and digital marketing.



Done a couple of jobs that I am so proud of.



Only wish is for the jobs to be coming regularly.



Tired of submitting CVs and going to series of interviews of which most of them re fruitless. 1 Like

Nice. but

SyberKate:

why na? why na?

Nice one

babatee126:

Nice. but

After stayed at home for almost a year jobless I now believed that connection is the only way to get a good job in Nigeria because all those graduated with 2.2 and pass but well connected are all gainfully employed. Me with my strong 2.1math/comp.sci still here jobless, if na to pray i don turn to prayer warrior all to no avail but I still blv God can do it, I've attended some interviews only to meet like 50 applicants (some with experience) on one/two positions hmmm also no even 20k to start any business.

I'm a web and graphics designer but where ar the customers? I'm also into blogging only dat it takes alot of time to make it there.





SERVICES

1. Computer appreciation

2. Web designing

3. Online registration

4. Corporate training

5. Software Training

6. Graphics designing

7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting



KEY COMPETENCIES

- Microsoft office proficient.

- PowerPoint, CorelDraw, Photoshop,fireworks, Illustrator, PageMaker etc.

- Html, C++, CSS, Php, WordPress, blogger

- Diagnosis, troubleshooting and repair. System integration and data

migration

- Customer relationship management and Strong problem solving abilities

- Performance monitoring and optimization. Multi-tasking and project

management







That shlt is crazy Learn to program using BrainFuck language

Why are u people quoting me?

okies



special easter land promo 2017. Date..saturday 25th march, 2017....Time..11am...venue..DE-santos hotel, 7 shasha road, akowonjo roundabout by dopemu overhead, lagos

BENEFITS

1. attendees will subscribe to all our estate projects at highly subsidized prices

2. secure a piece of land with as low as N10,000

3. your registration ticket qualifies you to win a free plot of land.

call or whatsapp 08105832193 for tickets...

registration fee...N2,000

MisterGrace:

Nice write up.



I started with HTML 5, a little PHP basics and Myql database.



Apart from web development, I do search engine optimization, SMS short codes and digital marketing.



Done a couple of jobs that I am so proud of.



Only wish is for the jobs to be coming regularly.



Tired of submitting CVs and going to series of interviews of which most of them re fruitless.

Why don't you try freelance jobs Why don't you try freelance jobs

TakeMeSerious:



Why don't you try freelance jobs I won't mind Sir. I won't mind Sir.

MisterGrace:

Nice write up.



I started with HTML 5, a little PHP basics and Myql database.



Apart from web development, I do search engine optimization, SMS short codes and digital marketing.



Done a couple of jobs that I am so proud of.



Only wish is for the jobs to be coming regularly.



Tired of submitting CVs and going to series of interviews of which most of them re fruitless.

Inspired



I'm a civil engineer by profession but I've got much love for programming. I'll be starting my personal training on HTML this week.... After that I'll learn CSS and then PHP. Waiting for the learning materials( videos) to arrive from Osun state courtesy of my friend who read computer engineering. InspiredI'm a civil engineer by profession but I've got much love for programming. I'll be starting my personal training on HTML this week.... After that I'll learn CSS and then PHP. Waiting for the learning materials( videos) to arrive from Osun state courtesy of my friend who read computer engineering.

ymee:

After stayed at home for almost a year jobless I now believed that connection is the only way to get a good job in Nigeria because all those graduated with 2.2 and pass but well connected are all gainfully employed. Me with my strong 2.1math/comp.sci still here jobless, if na to pray i don turn to prayer warrior all to no avail but I still blv God can do it, I've attended some interviews only to meet like 50 applicants (some with experience) on one/two positions hmmm also no even 20k to start any business.

I'm a web and graphics designer but where ar the customers? I'm also into blogging only dat it takes alot of time to make it there

Connection is not the way, it is skills and when I say skills I mean practical skills that will solve problems.



They will rather employ me and look for another space for the president's son. Results speaks VERY LOUD.



Employers are not father Xmas. You need to be able to add to their bottom line incredibly.



Nobody will employ you because you need a job. You will be employed because they have a problem they want you to solve.





2-1 maths computer science ?



Can u program in c# ?



The problem is not acquiring the right skill at the right time.



If u can, I will get u a job max 2 weeks.



U get an interview next week and get the processed kicked next week. Connection is not the way, it is skills and when I say skills I mean practical skills that will solve problems.They will rather employ me and look for another space for the president's son. Results speaks VERY LOUD.Employers are not father Xmas. You need to be able to add to their bottom line incredibly.Nobody will employ you because you need a job. You will be employed because they have a problem they want you to solve.2-1 maths computer science ?Can u program in c# ?The problem is not acquiring the right skill at the right time.If u can, I will get u a job max 2 weeks.U get an interview next week and get the processed kicked next week. 1 Like 1 Share

laplace19:





Inspired



I'm a civil engineer by profession but I've got much love for programming. I'll be starting my personal training on HTML this week.... After that I'll learn CSS and then PHP. Waiting for the learning materials( videos) to arrive from Osun state courtesy of my friend who read computer engineering.

Can I interrupt u ?



Go and learn C# or Java.



Thank me later. Can I interrupt u ?Go and learn C# or Java.Thank me later. 1 Like 1 Share

I'M inspired by most comments here.

AntiWailer:





Can I interrupt u ?



Go and learn C# or Java.



Thank me later. any reason you specified C# or Java?

I just started learning programming as a hubby and i have settled with python due to its simplicity and ease of use. any reason you specified C# or Java?I just started learning programming as a hubby and i have settled withdue to its simplicity and ease of use.

hancock:



any reason you specified C# or Java?

I just started learning programming as a hubby and i have settled with python due to its simplicity and ease of use.



If it is just an hobby, no problem but if u need a job in the Nigerian market without frustration then start with c# or java. If it is just an hobby, no problem but if u need a job in the Nigerian market without frustration then start with c# or java.

AntiWailer:





Can I interrupt u ?



Go and learn C# or Java.



Thank me later.

I've tried learning java while in school before my laptop got stolen. Java is kind of complex for my liking. As for C sharp, I'm not familiar with it.



Since I'm going into web programming, I was advised to learn html,css and php.



Anticipating others response though. I've tried learning java while in school before my laptop got stolen. Java is kind of complex for my liking. As for C sharp, I'm not familiar with it.Since I'm going into web programming, I was advised to learn html,css and php.Anticipating others response though.

laplace19:





I've tried learning java while in school before my laptop got stolen. Java is kind of complex for my liking. As for C sharp, I'm not familiar with it.



Since I'm going into web programming, I was advised to learn html,css and php.



Anticipating others response though.

Pick c# and use it in asp.net for ur Web programming. U will still understand html5 and CSS along the line. Pick c# and use it in asp.net for ur Web programming. U will still understand html5 and CSS along the line.

AntiWailer:





Pick c# and use it in asp.net for ur Web programming. U will still understand html5 and CSS along the line.





I don't have any material on c# and asp.net. unless you want to help a brother out I don't have any material on c# and asp.net. unless you want to help a brother out

laplace19:





I don't have any material on c# and asp.net. unless you want to help a brother out

My brother all what u need is the Internet.



Go to My brother all what u need is the Internet.Go to www.asp.net. download visual studio community edition for free then get plenty videos and materials on the same site and start coding.

Don't waste ur time learning programming. Its irrelevant to the practical industry of naija. Unless u work in software development company.

Focus on administration. Systems nd network administration

AntiWailer:





My brother all what u need is the Internet.



Go to www.asp.net. download visual studio community edition for free then get plenty videos and materials on the same site and start coding.

Thanks bro Thanks bro