Please NL my dad just disowned my elder brother because he came back home after 6:30pm on the day of his matric. This is the 5th of my siblings that my dad is sending away. I'm confused, I hate to think this trend may continue please friends advise me on what to do.

Legal and candid advices please.

Seems he wants to die in loneliness 12 Likes 2 Shares

Your Papa is.........

5th disowned sibling? Be like say ur papa born una plenty 4 Likes

Warm up, it's an inevitable path as long as your dad lives



Any day your sister gets disowned, just leme know, i might help then. Cheers We would have accepted him into our home but no space.Any day your sister gets disowned, just leme know, i might help then. Cheers 22 Likes 1 Share

OK 1stly #clear throat..... have you thought o4 dis owning him b4 he disown you 1 Like

Where is your mum @?

INTROVERT:

Your Papa is......... Deluded Deluded 2 Likes 1 Share

*What is his relationship with your mother?



*Find out from your mum if he has record of misbehaving probably when they were courting.

From all these, you can be drawing your conclusions.



If you have got good relationship with him, try move closer to find out what he isn't happy with or you inform someone he respect so much or elders is family that can re-orientate him.



If he remain hell-bent, something is fishy. He probably has got a child or children with another somewhere he isn't disclosing to your family.



May God touch his heart and restore peace to your family. 1 Like 1 Share

I think your dad is trying to dodge his responsibility. The man dey fear to pay school fees. 11 Likes 3 Shares

ADVICE 1: MAKE SURE YOU'RE ALWAYS HOME B4 6:30PM.



ADVICE 2: IF YOUR DAD EVER COMES HOME LATE..... DISOWN HIM.



ADVICE 3: GOING TO YOUR BROTHER .... "LIFE GOES ON". 11 Likes

That man is running from responsibilties. 10 Likes 1 Share

Op, be prepared. You are next to be disowned!.



Five of you guys already disowned, guy ask ya Mama who una father be?. No sane father disowns a child for coming home after 6:30pm because of his Matriculation.



Why ya mama siddon look as ya papa go on disowning-spree of your siblings?



Solution: He disown 5 children, make una dis-father am. Shikena!



Read my first paragraph again and be prepared. 5 Likes 2 Shares

the rate at which your father is sending everyone away, he may soon become fatherless Op is scared of being disowned..the rate at which your father is sending everyone away, he may soon become fatherless 1 Like



anyways...if he disowns u,which he is bound to do,move on with life...achieve ur goals.. he ll "un-disown" u and ur brothers back himself... ...and I think I have a problem...o ga oo diff strokes for diff folksanyways...if he disowns u,which he is bound to do,move on with life...achieve ur goals.. he ll "un-disown" u and ur brothers back himself...

the 5th children? your dad is need help cuz this is not naturally. maybe he is possession.

If its a trend dont you think you could be next??

Probably its his own way of family planning.



P.S Talk to some one he respects, your uncle, aunty etc. 3 Likes 1 Share

You might be the next he'll disown,y not act like Jose morinho that left Chelsea before getting sacked by the club owner....disown ur dad.

Get the elders to speak to him.... Ori bi be ko logun ori fi for

Robbin7:

Please NL my dad just disowned my elder brother because he came back home after 6:30pm on the day of his matric. This is the 5th of my siblings that my dad is sending away. I'm confused, I hate to think this trend may continue please friends advise me on what to do.

Legal and candid advices please.



DO nothing, tell ur bro to chill and take life serious and prove ur Dad wrong. DO nothing, tell ur bro to chill and take life serious and prove ur Dad wrong.

He dey take style shield responsibilities....

So in other words, hes a SERIAL DISOWNER (<<





Only way to truly sever a relationship is to kill oneself. Don't worry. Your dad is just deceiving himself. You cannot dis-own a relation. Irrespective of who or what they are, your son is your son forever & vice versa. Your daughter is your daughter forever and vice versa etc.Only way to truly sever a relationship is to kill oneself.

bros i go say it as e b oo no sugar coating





your father get problem oo

Uncles, Grandfather, Village Elders, Age group peers, Imam, Alfa, Pastor, Rev.Father,his Colleagues e.t.c are all there to sort such issues. Ask any of them or all of them that he respects to speak to him.