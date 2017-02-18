₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,738 members, 3,372,786 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! (3144 Views)
Help My Elder Sister Is About To Marry A Man That Bad Mouths Her In Her Absence. / My Dad Wishes Me Death, Please Help / See What My Dad Found In His Food (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Robbin7(m): 4:52pm
Please NL my dad just disowned my elder brother because he came back home after 6:30pm on the day of his matric. This is the 5th of my siblings that my dad is sending away. I'm confused, I hate to think this trend may continue please friends advise me on what to do.
Legal and candid advices please.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Oyind17: 4:54pm
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by dingbang(m): 4:56pm
Seems he wants to die in loneliness
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by INTROVERT(f): 4:56pm
Your Papa is.........
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by keepingmum: 4:59pm
5th disowned sibling? Be like say ur papa born una plenty
4 Likes
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by AK6464(m): 5:09pm
Warm up, it's an inevitable path as long as your dad lives
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by agohmamuda(m): 5:15pm
We would have accepted him into our home but no space.
Any day your sister gets disowned, just leme know, i might help then. Cheers
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by nNEOo(m): 5:24pm
Y
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by nNEOo(m): 5:26pm
OK 1stly #clear throat..... have you thought o4 dis owning him b4 he disown you
1 Like
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Ayanfeoluwaoba(f): 5:29pm
[quote author=Robbin7 post=53831256]Please NL my dad just disowned my elder brother because he came back home after 6:30pm on the day of his matric. This is the 5th of my siblings that my dad is sending away. I'm confused, I hate to think this trend may continue please friends advise me on what to do.
Legal and candid advices please.
Cc. Lalasticlala[/quote
Where is your mum @?
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by dyabman(m): 5:29pm
INTROVERT:Deluded
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Olami90: 5:30pm
*What is his relationship with your mother?
*Find out from your mum if he has record of misbehaving probably when they were courting.
From all these, you can be drawing your conclusions.
If you have got good relationship with him, try move closer to find out what he isn't happy with or you inform someone he respect so much or elders is family that can re-orientate him.
If he remain hell-bent, something is fishy. He probably has got a child or children with another somewhere he isn't disclosing to your family.
May God touch his heart and restore peace to your family.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Agbaletu: 5:30pm
I think your dad is trying to dodge his responsibility. The man dey fear to pay school fees.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by rocksimon: 5:32pm
ADVICE 1: MAKE SURE YOU'RE ALWAYS HOME B4 6:30PM.
ADVICE 2: IF YOUR DAD EVER COMES HOME LATE..... DISOWN HIM.
ADVICE 3: GOING TO YOUR BROTHER .... "LIFE GOES ON".
11 Likes
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by rocksimon: 5:32pm
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by graciousolo(m): 5:35pm
That man is running from responsibilties.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by nerodenero: 5:51pm
Op, be prepared. You are next to be disowned!.
Five of you guys already disowned, guy ask ya Mama who una father be?. No sane father disowns a child for coming home after 6:30pm because of his Matriculation.
Why ya mama siddon look as ya papa go on disowning-spree of your siblings?
Solution: He disown 5 children, make una dis-father am. Shikena!
Read my first paragraph again and be prepared.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Olateef(m): 8:07pm
Op is scared of being disowned.. the rate at which your father is sending everyone away, he may soon become fatherless
1 Like
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Deeypeey(m): 8:07pm
...and I think I have a problem...o ga oo diff strokes for diff folks
.
.
anyways...if he disowns u,which he is bound to do,move on with life...achieve ur goals.. he ll "un-disown" u and ur brothers back himself...
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Lukmann1: 8:08pm
the 5th children? your dad is need help cuz this is not naturally. maybe he is possession.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by bercarray(m): 8:08pm
.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Aliyu333: 8:09pm
If its a trend dont you think you could be next??
Probably its his own way of family planning.
P.S Talk to some one he respects, your uncle, aunty etc.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by jeromzy(m): 8:09pm
You might be the next he'll disown,y not act like Jose morinho that left Chelsea before getting sacked by the club owner....disown ur dad.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Arewa12: 8:09pm
Get the elders to speak to him.... Ori bi be ko logun ori fi for
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by erico2k2(m): 8:09pm
Robbin7:DO nothing, tell ur bro to chill and take life serious and prove ur Dad wrong.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by gurunlocker: 8:09pm
He dey take style shield responsibilities....
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by Bisjosh(f): 8:09pm
So in other words, hes a SERIAL DISOWNER (<<<whatever that means)
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by holamiday(m): 8:09pm
Don't worry. Your dad is just deceiving himself. You cannot dis-own a relation. Irrespective of who or what they are, your son is your son forever & vice versa. Your daughter is your daughter forever and vice versa etc.
Only way to truly sever a relationship is to kill oneself.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by iamtewwy(m): 8:09pm
bros i go say it as e b oo no sugar coating
your father get problem oo
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by AngelicBeing: 8:09pm
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by businesscitadel(m): 8:10pm
Uncles, Grandfather, Village Elders, Age group peers, Imam, Alfa, Pastor, Rev.Father,his Colleagues e.t.c are all there to sort such issues. Ask any of them or all of them that he respects to speak to him.
|Re: My Dad Just Disowned My Elder Brother! by bahlow87(m): 8:10pm
Watch out for the big hammer...u might be the next if...........
Is It Morally Okay To Teach Your Child About Sex Education? / Who Do You Love Most Btw Your Daddy And Mummy / Marraige Pressure
Viewing this topic: Musampa73(m), saintol, Loisemm(f), mek2002(m), Eddygourdo(m), davinchecodes(m), vecman22(m), ThaMonk(m), haryor911(m), whitetiger511(f), Landmark445, ollah1, acorntree(m), Ego2(f), Elnuk34(m), Waley23, prospero5(m), tman999, Marianwao(f), DonCortino, CORE(m), temmy59, emadamysy, titusope(m), homopoliticus, jacko007(m), chiefolododo(m), chudionu58(m), hysteriabox(m), curvilicious, emmsuka(m), Ruthier, Deeypeey(m), adizgal(f), smartapps(m), jonuel1(m), LEERICIST(m), Ayospanish(m), ngng, dada24, alpacino2014(m), EgusiSoup, harriet412(f), UNIQUEISRAEL, pokipoki, tribeofdavid(m), makemoneynow(m), Heeyhun(f), ijawkid(m), EmperorLee(m), KhadijaMasud(f), friedcorn, Zenithpeak, Spicymercy(f), solexy4u(m), rhektor(m), bybj, Sundouglas, greatestman(m), sylviaeo(f), zxcvb, prettyprecy(f), swagkingcole(m), feeshoy, Ejemehn(m), lusim(m), Funpeter(m), gbengaoyeladun(m), XFive, GMBuhari, Ifylicious, adewumi713(m), Uyi168(m), Mercykayy(m), yurme(m), optional1(f), dmostcheerful(f), tholarrr, jeff2010(m), panasharp(m), icon2, mightyjj(m), Halogen55(m), osasomoruyi(m), Sansa143(f), tipdrips, akintech70(m), JANEVIVIAN, Tsoffy, d1ckr0man(m), ovadozes(m), chinnasa, Bernardinho(m), twistedBalls(m), Arsenalholic(m), HAH, 0taPiaPia(m), oluwatomisin93(m), givaunchy, hugbala(m), whisp3r(m), deflover(m), csbenedict, zolapower, EasyBreezy(m), alorax2(f), Stephansmily(f), vince001, Franky826(m), bencarson007(m), Robbin7(m), dchem(m), umar4sure(m), Topend, Philpham, mantlestone, thadotech, fashionale(m), crunchyg(m), drakeli, tunnamaniah(m), immaq8, hectorswag(m), gidimasters(m), viceldo(m), GFanky, bigzic(m), Dexter247(m), genghiskhan007(m), Otutu1(m), ERockson, willbayo(m), mirajoy(f), afolwalex20(m), gabriellaleo(f), vicflexzy(m), ChrisAirforce1(m), Articul8(m), areyemi(m), Matildahenshaw(f), Eluwilussit(m), empearl(m), Rett0, Horlopz(m), Fiverrgig(m), Prinsola(m), Nevahateme(m), Momoh7(m), mrsmith11(m), ogechooky(m), michaelolayinka(m), bluesky30(f), Stevebamdex(m), DjAduba(m), castrokiller(m), twinskenny(m), Bjfirst, Stanleyelege(m), Surfboard(m), gbonty, Phonefanatic, oliverk244, Lazyreporta(m), vatiqan(m), Silas0(m), Mrblaze06, Agli(m), slimyshady30(f) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10