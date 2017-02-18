Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Artist Draws Tonto Dikeh And Husband Loved Up Photo (11757 Views)

Tonto Dikeh dropped a comment after she got tagged to a drawing of herself kissing her husband.



In a woman language dictionary,' Awww ' means "I love it"



Who knows?she may get back with her husband soon enough,well I'm so excited because I'm a fan



Source and credit goes to: Brownshawty



welcome back

Who send am?....nansense 4 Likes

Nice work 1 Like 1 Share

hmmm

ok okok

This one na black and white print work na! Or what with the glossy emission.



He should show the workflow he wants me to believe this. 1 Like

Artsasination kull name though.

May this resuscitate dia marriage

Attention seekers everywhere

nansenses 8 Likes

They just won't let this woman rest!

Who send am message now

Too bad we can't say the same thing about them at the moment

Any new photoshoped photo of Buhari and Lai Mohammed?? How is this newsAny new photoshoped photo of Buhari and Lai Mohammed?? 1 Like

So, wat na happen?

..and this is on fp

A nice Attempt

How can credit go to you. Were you the that drew it? How can credit go to you. Were you the that drew it?

Let there be peace!

never wife a hoe. runs outta thread

brb

the guy is hustling for his own toyota landcruiser from mr landcruiser gifter

never wife a hoe. runs outta thread



Everyone have A PAST Sir. Everyone have A PAST Sir.

please who can define opportunity cost for me

Everyone have A PAST Sir. y having a past that will destroy ur future

please this cute couples shld unit again in Jesus name Amen

Who sent him on this 'errand'?

Everyone have A PAST Sir. talk for yahsef sir...not all of us were wayward... Some of us had brain from time memorial talk for yahsef sir...not all of us were wayward... Some of us had brain from time memorial 1 Like

Hmmm