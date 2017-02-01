₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by amebo101: 8:12pm
Young man stripped Unclad and tied to a pole after being caught stealing a plasma T.V, today, in Ekurede Itsekiri, Warri, Delta State
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/young-man-stripped-Unclad-and-tied-to.html
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by amebo101: 8:12pm
Watch the Instagram video CLICK HERE!
See stroking nah...lol
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by obinna58(m): 8:16pm
Ftp things loading....................................
Hit like for jus no reason
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by chiboyo: 8:17pm
This is gross!!
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by decatalyst(m): 8:19pm
See as the bum bum shoot out well well
Whoever tied him must be a very good trader who sabi package or wrap goods
Koboko go see better place land for eim body
4 Likes
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by StRichard: 8:21pm
Good for him
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by pimpchi(m): 8:23pm
decatalyst:Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by sheanzy(m): 8:26pm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by dingbang(m): 8:58pm
The way am gona punish a mod if I see him physically
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by kllinxman(m): 9:23pm
Get ready for hot chase.. cos his two hands are free..
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by herzern(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by wizzlyd(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by ennysuccess(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by sugarbelly4: 10:33pm
lol
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by Deseo(f): 10:33pm
OP why did u cover his bombom?
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by nabegibeg: 10:33pm
Hope say dem no kill am sha
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by dessz(m): 10:33pm
just imagine that is lala.
na joke oh.
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by holatimmy(f): 10:33pm
Chai.....u could Atleast tie a cloth to his face
Embarrassing nwa'm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by mamatayour(f): 10:33pm
Oghene!!
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by AkinPhysicist: 10:33pm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by obaival(m): 10:34pm
I need d plasma to watch dis....
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by cremedelacreme: 10:34pm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by dessz(m): 10:35pm
Deseo:this girl u want to see what ur mouth cannot talk.......wehdone ma.
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by Kolababe: 10:36pm
hm
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by AlphaStyles(m): 10:36pm
lol
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by YOUNGrapha(m): 10:36pm
walahi I like jungle justice to the core
anytime I see people beating a thief the kinda joy I dey get be like the test of licking menstual blood
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by kevinberry(m): 10:40pm
Bunch of perverts ,why do they have to Unclad him
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by passwelle: 10:41pm
Animal Farm
Same State where Ibori is celebrated.
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by EniHolar(f): 10:42pm
He should have been tied with his back to the pole.
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by joseph1832ng: 10:43pm
Wow. I refuse to be shocked. Though this is still better than Jungle Justice.
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by Alasi20(m): 10:43pm
Lol.....
|Re: Man Stripped And Tied To A Pole In Warri For Stealing A Plasma TV by akigbemaru: 10:44pm
Screwed to a pole.
