|Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Anderlis(m): 9:30am
See more pics here http://www.nairaland.com/3601218/thin-tall-tonys-wife-children
Photo of Thin Tall Tony, Wife and Baby breaks the internet after his song-singing session with Bisola.
Source: http://okhunlun.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/photo-of-thin-tall-tony-and-family.html
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:33am
His marriage may never remain the same again
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by pyyxxaro: 9:34am
TTT the blowjoòob man
Big brother done finally break their marriage
Make I help them they cry first
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by sonofLuci(m): 9:39am
Na WA this guy just openly cheat on him wife. Chai! Women they try o
This guy Bleep up finish
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:56am
fuckative
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Nelgenius4me: 9:56am
it's a game... I guess the wife is more concerned about the money.
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 10:00am
DivinelyBlessed:Says who,his wife is definitely in support of it all.
Remember how he stripped himself and said this is all he's got left?
He probably has been struggling to make ends meet and need money for his family.
But I know that whether he wins or not,his life will never remain the same.
Lovely family
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Jessicaseth(f): 10:26am
I love tintalltony. Kisses
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 10:31am
Berbierklaus:That dude is blessed, and he's going far
Lovely family[/quote]
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:35am
Berbierklaus:
Or most likely... He didn't subscribe their DSTV before leaving home [Also an option]
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 10:38am
BiafranBushBoy:Hahahahahahaha.
She must have a phone and friends too
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by cruchenuti: 10:40am
Jessicaseth:
Jessicaseth , i'm still waiting oooooh !
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:46am
Berbierklaus:
Remember the act was performed at night... and only we the lucky ones waited patiently and viewed it before Biggie took away our camera. . They've had flings before... so no biggie about this. The wife will understand
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:47am
cruchenuti:
Keep deceiving yourself bro!!
I believe you understand what I mean
You will wait till your beards sweep the whole of lagos state
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:04am
BiafranBushBoy:Yes she does
you will do worse things if you go for BBA
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:06am
Berbierklaus:
Naa!! Come'on. By then I would be with someone as beautiful as you already
The girls on the show can't beat your reach!
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:19am
BiafranBushBoy:Lolz,such teasing coming from a bushboy
I will pass
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:25am
Berbierklaus:
..
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:33am
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:37am
So this bros is married with a kid?And he is getting BJ from another woman?And the world is cool with it?Especially naija men?Seriously?
Imagine if reverse is the case...
Hypocrisy everywhere
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:40am
CallmeGlad:It's a game nau,his wife is aware of everything.
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:42am
Berbierklaus:
lol... beautiful you at DP..
Shea I am hitting on you right?
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:42am
deathstroke:
Would u like that kind of"game"?
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:44am
CallmeGlad:
The noun phrase reverse seems to be missing a determiner before it. Consider adding an article.
E.G. Imagine if the reverse is the case.
I only wanted you to calm down with the anger. It is a man's world
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:46am
.
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:47am
BiafranBushBoy:Thanks dear. Yeah you are doing just fine
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:48am
CallmeGlad:Why not? Am after the money,not the mouth action. Planning to even participate in the next edition.
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:49am
Berbierklaus:
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:49am
deathstroke:
Indeed......Meaning you value 25M more than you.
You are legendary sir
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:50am
BiafranBushBoy:
Obviously.....
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:52am
CallmeGlad:I don't understand.
|Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:55am
deathstroke:
I meant to type more than your wife
