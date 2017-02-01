₦airaland Forum

Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Anderlis(m): 9:30am
See more pics here http://www.nairaland.com/3601218/thin-tall-tonys-wife-children


Photo of Thin Tall Tony, Wife and Baby breaks the internet after his song-singing session with Bisola.


Source: http://okhunlun.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/photo-of-thin-tall-tony-and-family.html

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:33am
His marriage may never remain the same again

46 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by pyyxxaro: 9:34am
TTT the blowjoòob man

Big brother done finally break their marriage


Make I help them they cry first cry cry cry

18 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by sonofLuci(m): 9:39am
Na WA this guy just openly cheat on him wife. Chai! Women they try o


This guy Bleep up finish

21 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:56am
fuckative
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Nelgenius4me: 9:56am
it's a game... I guess the wife is more concerned about the money.

52 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 10:00am
DivinelyBlessed:
His marriage may never remain the same again
Says who,his wife is definitely in support of it all.

Remember how he stripped himself and said this is all he's got left?
He probably has been struggling to make ends meet and need money for his family.
But I know that whether he wins or not,his life will never remain the same.


Lovely family

103 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Jessicaseth(f): 10:26am
I love tintalltony. Kisses

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 10:31am
Berbierklaus:

Says who,his wife is definitely in support of it all.

Remember how he stripped himself and said this is all he's got left?
He probably has been struggling to make ends meet and need money for his family.
But I know that whether he wins or not,his life will never remain the same.
That dude is blessed, and he's going far smiley


Lovely family[/quote]

7 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:35am
Berbierklaus:

Says who,his wife is definitely in support of it all.

Remember how he stripped himself and said this is all he's got left?
He probably has been struggling to make ends meet and need money for his family.
But I know that whether he wins or not,his life will never remain the same.


Lovely family

Or most likely... He didn't subscribe their DSTV before leaving home [Also an option] wink

48 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 10:38am
BiafranBushBoy:


Or most likely... He didn't subscribe their DSTV before leaving home [Also an option] wink
Hahahahahahaha.
She must have a phone and friends too gringringrin

15 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by cruchenuti: 10:40am
Jessicaseth:
I love tintalltony. Kisses

sad sad sad sad Jessicaseth , i'm still waiting oooooh !
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:46am
Berbierklaus:

Hahahahahahaha.
She must have a phone and friends too gringringrin

Remember the act was performed at night... and only we the lucky ones waited patiently and viewed it before Biggie took away our camera. cheesy. They've had flings before... so no biggie about this. The wife will understand wink

4 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 10:47am
cruchenuti:


sad sad sad sad Jessicaseth , i'm still waiting oooooh !

Keep deceiving yourself bro!!

I believe you understand what I mean cheesy

You will wait till your beards sweep the whole of lagos state cheesy

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:04am
BiafranBushBoy:


Remember the act was performed at night... and only we the lucky ones waited patiently and viewed it before Biggie took away our camera. cheesy. They've had flings before... so no biggie about this. The wife will understand wink
Yes she does cheesy

you will do worse things if you go for BBA grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:06am
Berbierklaus:

Yes she does cheesy

you will do worse things if you go for BBA grin

Naa!! Come'on. By then I would be with someone as beautiful as you already wink

The girls on the show can't beat your reach!
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:19am
BiafranBushBoy:


Naa!! Come'on. By then I would be with someone as beautiful as you already wink

The girls on the show can't beat your reach!
Lolz,such teasing coming from a bushboy grin

I will pass tongue

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:25am
Berbierklaus:

Lolz,such teasing coming from a bushboy grin

I will pass tongue

embarassed..

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:33am
BiafranBushBoy:

embarassed..
tongue
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:37am
So this bros is married with a kid?And he is getting BJ from another woman?And the world is cool with it?Especially naija men?Seriously?

Imagine if reverse is the case...

Hypocrisy everywhere

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:40am
CallmeGlad:
So this bros is married with a kid?And he is getting BJ from another woman?And the world is cool with it?Especially naija men?Seriously?

Imagine if reverse is the case...

Hypocrisy everywhere
It's a game nau,his wife is aware of everything.
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:42am
Berbierklaus:

tongue

lol... beautiful you at DP..

Shea I am hitting on you right? wink
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:42am
deathstroke:

It's a game nau,his wife is aware of everything.

Would u like that kind of"game"?

11 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:44am
CallmeGlad:
So this bros is married with a kid?And he is getting BJ from another woman?And the world is cool with it?Especially naija men?Seriously?

Imagine if reverse is the case...

Hypocrisy everywhere

The noun phrase reverse seems to be missing a determiner before it. Consider adding an article.

E.G. Imagine if the reverse is the case.


I only wanted you to calm down with the anger. It is a man's world cheesy kiss

10 Likes

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:46am
.
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by Berbierklaus(f): 11:47am
BiafranBushBoy:

lol... beautiful you at DP..
Shea I am hitting on you right? wink

Thanks dear. Yeah you are doing just fine smiley
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:48am
CallmeGlad:


Would u like that kind of"game"?
Why not? Am after the money,not the mouth action. Planning to even participate in the next edition. smiley
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:49am
Berbierklaus:

Thanks dear.
Yeah you are doing just fine smiley

wink
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:49am
deathstroke:
Why not? Am after the money,not the mouth action.

Indeed......Meaning you value 25M more than you.

You are legendary sir

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:50am
BiafranBushBoy:


The noun phrase reverse seems to be missing a determiner before it. Consider adding an article.

E.G. Imagine if the reverse is the case.


I only wanted you to calm down with the anger. It is a man's world cheesy kiss

Obviously.....
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by deathstroke(m): 11:52am
CallmeGlad:


Indeed......Meaning you value 25M more than you.

You are legendary sir
I don't understand. smiley
Re: Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family by CallmeGlad(f): 11:55am
deathstroke:
I don't understand. smiley

I meant to type more than your wife

2 Likes

