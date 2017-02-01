₦airaland Forum

Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by metro4: 3:34pm
There is a popular saying about a bride looking her best on her wedding day, some would say “look good today or die trying”. The joy of marriage actually radiates and brings out the beauty of every bride just as we can see on Regina Chukwu in these beautiful photos from her Bridal Shower, even though it’s just a movie!


Yes, got you there. You actually thought Regina Chukwu was getting married? No, not yet at least.

The actress is working on a movie titled BRIDAL SHOWER and the production team put up a real bridal shower to get a perfect effect. The decoration, the costume, the ladies, everything looked so real that for a moment even yours truly was fooled.

Regina Chukwu’s bridal glow did nothing to help the situation… Lol. But it’s all a movie and we can’t wait to see it.

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by metro4: 3:35pm
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Jostico(m): 3:36pm
Still confuse about the 3rd pics

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:39pm
d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Jafar1: 3:42pm
cute....
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Jafar1: 3:43pm
fuckingAyaya:
d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......
wetin carry your eyes go there?

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by nabegibeg: 5:23pm
grin
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by veacea: 5:23pm

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by slurryeye: 5:24pm
Warridis
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Mikylopez(f): 5:26pm
lols ass with damages

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by lilybonny(f): 5:26pm
Pretty bride- to-be kiss
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Oyind17: 5:27pm
fuckingAyaya:
d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......
one of the flat small yansh belong to the bridegrin

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:27pm
undecided
Another substandard movie filled with Karishikas. God save our souls!

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by chuksjuve(m): 5:27pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Aderola15(f): 5:28pm
Mstchhhhhhhheeeeew undecided
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HRich(m): 5:28pm
Those Backsides, are they for sale or Hire
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by soberdrunk(m): 5:28pm
Nollywood sha!!! Just because "The wedding party" was a hit, every producer is copying that storyline angry

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by KoredeGold(m): 5:29pm
Those ass wink
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Baseema(f): 5:30pm
All of them light skinned lipsrsealed
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:30pm
Movie guys, movie undecided


And to those guys complaining about small yansh, I'm feeding the thunder that will fire you angry sad
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:31pm
Oyind17:
one of the flat small yansh belong to the bridegrin
lol

Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by leksmedia: 5:32pm
Beautiful bride, Weddings are special periods , there is this superficial ways people look on their weddings. for your lovely pre-wedding or bridal website visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or Call 08173091370 visit our portfolio for samples www.leksmediaconcept.com/portfolio.html
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:33pm
HateU2:
Movie guys, movie undecided


And to those guys complaining about small yansh, I'm feeding the thunder that will fire you angry sad
The most hated female nairalander! we see you undecided
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:34pm
Trapnews:

The most hated female nairalander! we see you undecided
What a nice award sweetheart smiley. When will I collect it undecided undecided undecided
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:37pm
HateU2:
What a nice award sweetheart smiley. When will I collect it undecided undecided undecided
shocked
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:40pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:42pm
Trapnews:

shocked
ogini undecided undecided
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:44pm
HateU2:
ogini undecided undecided

You are such a weird lady tongue
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:50pm
Trapnews:

You are such a weird lady tongue
and you are a cause trouble tongue
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by shamecurls(m): 5:56pm
fuckingAyaya:
d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......

slim flats ladies rocks

I guess you pump tyres grin grin grin
Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HARDDON: 6:14pm
embarassed

