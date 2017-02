Yes, got you there. You actually thought Regina Chukwu was getting married? No, not yet at least.



The actress is working on a movie titled BRIDAL SHOWER and the production team put up a real bridal shower to get a perfect effect. The decoration, the costume, the ladies, everything looked so real that for a moment even yours truly was fooled.



Regina Chukwu’s bridal glow did nothing to help the situation… Lol. But it’s all a movie and we can’t wait to see it.



