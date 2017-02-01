Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower (8457 Views)

Yes, got you there. You actually thought Regina Chukwu was getting married? No, not yet at least.



The actress is working on a movie titled BRIDAL SHOWER and the production team put up a real bridal shower to get a perfect effect. The decoration, the costume, the ladies, everything looked so real that for a moment even yours truly was fooled.



Regina Chukwu’s bridal glow did nothing to help the situation… Lol. But it’s all a movie and we can’t wait to see it.



Still confuse about the 3rd pics 3 Likes

d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......

cute....

fuckingAyaya:

d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat....... wetin carry your eyes go there? wetin carry your eyes go there? 1 Like

Warridis

lols ass with damages 1 Like

Pretty bride- to-be

fuckingAyaya:

d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat....... one of the flat small yansh belong to the bride one of the flat small yansh belong to the bride 1 Like



Another substandard movie filled with Karishikas. God save our souls! Another substandard movie filled with Karishikas. God save our souls! 1 Like

Mstchhhhhhhheeeeew

Those Backsides, are they for sale or Hire

Nollywood sha!!! Just because "The wedding party" was a hit, every producer is copying that storyline 1 Like

Those ass

All of them light skinned

Movie guys, movie





And to those guys complaining about small yansh, I'm feeding the thunder that will fire you

Oyind17:

one of the flat small yansh belong to the bride lol lol

HateU2:

Movie guys, movie





And to those guys complaining about small yansh, I'm feeding the thunder that will fire you The most hated female nairalander! we see you The most hated female nairalander! we see you

Trapnews:



The most hated female nairalander! we see you What a nice award sweetheart . When will I collect it What a nice award sweetheart. When will I collect it

HateU2:

What a nice award sweetheart . When will I collect it

Hmmmmm

Trapnews:



ogini ogini

HateU2:

ogini

You are such a weird lady You are such a weird lady

Trapnews:



You are such a weird lady and you are a cause trouble and you are a cause trouble

fuckingAyaya:

d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......

slim flats ladies rocks



I guess you pump tyres slim flats ladies rocksI guess you pump tyres