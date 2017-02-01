₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by metro4: 3:34pm
There is a popular saying about a bride looking her best on her wedding day, some would say “look good today or die trying”. The joy of marriage actually radiates and brings out the beauty of every bride just as we can see on Regina Chukwu in these beautiful photos from her Bridal Shower, even though it’s just a movie!
Yes, got you there. You actually thought Regina Chukwu was getting married? No, not yet at least.
The actress is working on a movie titled BRIDAL SHOWER and the production team put up a real bridal shower to get a perfect effect. The decoration, the costume, the ladies, everything looked so real that for a moment even yours truly was fooled.
Regina Chukwu’s bridal glow did nothing to help the situation… Lol. But it’s all a movie and we can’t wait to see it.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-from-actress-regina-chukwus.html
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by metro4: 3:35pm
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Jostico(m): 3:36pm
Still confuse about the 3rd pics
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:39pm
d third pix the two girls in the middle re not suppose to turn back ,see their two small and flat.......
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Jafar1: 3:42pm
cute....
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Jafar1: 3:43pm
fuckingAyaya:wetin carry your eyes go there?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by nabegibeg: 5:23pm
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by veacea: 5:23pm
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by slurryeye: 5:24pm
Warridis
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Mikylopez(f): 5:26pm
lols ass with damages
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by lilybonny(f): 5:26pm
Pretty bride- to-be
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Oyind17: 5:27pm
fuckingAyaya:one of the flat small yansh belong to the bride
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:27pm
Another substandard movie filled with Karishikas. God save our souls!
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by chuksjuve(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Aderola15(f): 5:28pm
Mstchhhhhhhheeeeew
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HRich(m): 5:28pm
Those Backsides, are they for sale or Hire
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by soberdrunk(m): 5:28pm
Nollywood sha!!! Just because "The wedding party" was a hit, every producer is copying that storyline
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by KoredeGold(m): 5:29pm
Those ass
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Baseema(f): 5:30pm
All of them light skinned
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:30pm
Movie guys, movie
And to those guys complaining about small yansh, I'm feeding the thunder that will fire you
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:31pm
Oyind17:lol
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by leksmedia: 5:32pm
Beautiful bride, Weddings are special periods , there is this superficial ways people look on their weddings. for your lovely pre-wedding or bridal website visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or Call 08173091370 visit our portfolio for samples www.leksmediaconcept.com/portfolio.html
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:33pm
HateU2:The most hated female nairalander! we see you
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:34pm
Trapnews:What a nice award sweetheart . When will I collect it
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:37pm
HateU2:
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:40pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:42pm
Trapnews:ogini
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by Trapnews: 5:44pm
HateU2:
You are such a weird lady
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HateU2(f): 5:50pm
Trapnews:and you are a cause trouble
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by shamecurls(m): 5:56pm
fuckingAyaya:
slim flats ladies rocks
I guess you pump tyres
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by olymaon222: 6:01pm
|Re: Photos From Regina Chukwu’s Bridal Shower by HARDDON: 6:14pm
