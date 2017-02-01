₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by TunezTV: 7:13am
Popular gospel artiste, Benita Okojie is currently going through the struggle of getting a grip on herself after she lost her dad. She poured her emotions in her final goodbye note to her late father.
She said "My hero and father has gone to be with Jesus. He made such great impact in my life and in the lives of so many people. I'm eternally grateful to God that you walked me down the aisle. Quizzed my then boyfriend like every father would , gave your consent and enjoyed that day and many other months with us.
I love you with all my heart. Thank you for believing in us (your children) and seeing to it that we all followed our passion.
Thank you for your legacy.No more tears anymore. Now its celebration. You will be celebrated for life. Mummy misses you like crazy but she knows you're with Jesus.
You remain in our hearts forever. THANK YOU, OBU SIR!!Jesus is coming soon so I know we will see in heaven soon.Till then, rest with Jesus Baba Benita”
Our prayers are with the family in their moment of grief.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by WRAKE(m): 7:13am
Rest in the bosom of Almighty....
FTC.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by TheArticleNG(m): 7:38am
chai
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by deb303(f): 9:44am
na wa o... Rip popsy
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by veekid(m): 10:40am
RIP
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by friendly101: 10:40am
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Lemiday(m): 10:41am
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Jessicaseth(f): 10:41am
Rip.
We will not lose our loved ones IJN
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Tazmode(m): 10:42am
Condolences, hopefully, the pain would go away in the shortest time possible
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by PastorandMentor(m): 10:43am
Who is she Here in Zealand we don't know her.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Evergreen4(m): 10:44am
Baba Benita has gone to be with Baba God.
RIP Sir
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by dessz(m): 10:45am
Bleep this poo death is a son of a beach, causing agony and sorrow...sigh... when will it end. RIP
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by officialJP: 10:45am
.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by iyobs7(m): 10:46am
Anything and everything on social media. Useless tags... smh
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Realdeals(m): 10:46am
I know how she's feeling right now. RIP Baba
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Angelinastto(f): 10:48am
Obu sir. So she's from my place.
RIP to the dead.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by sagitariusbaby(m): 10:48am
For the dead in Christ shall rise and live again... Rest on Baba Anita
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by lilybonny(f): 10:51am
Do rest in peace papa Benita.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Peachy14(f): 10:56am
TunezTV:Rest in peace
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by abbeyoye2001(m): 10:57am
RIP to him
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by regularjoe8080(m): 10:57am
Rip
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:58am
RIP Papa.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Icon4s(m): 11:07am
Eyaaah
I remember the song: Osemudia men eshin-shin go be ur flower girl.
RIP to Pa Okojie.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by Akinaukwa: 11:09am
Adieu Daddy Benita. Too painful to lose a loved ones. Everyday I wished my dad was alive to enjoy the fruit of his labour.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by luckydion(m): 11:13am
Wao.....! May his Soul really RIP.
I believe a man who raised someone like Bineta wil be a happy one in d HANDS of d ALMIGHTY GOD.
Realy pretty time since I heard from you 2tru your music.. hope u are stil in d burning faith for Jesus Christ....
God bls, guide & guard u as He leads U on, on the Peaceful & Prosperous way in JESUS NAME.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by DONSMITH123(m): 11:14am
ok
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by DBlackCeazer(m): 11:14am
Jessicaseth:prematurely you mean, cause death is inevitable.
Re: Benita Okojie Mourns Late Father With Touching Note [PICS] by talkeverytime: 11:23am
Rip papa
