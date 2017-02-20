₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 8:15am
It's never too late to celebrate the glory of God in my life. So i decided to share my success story with my fellow Nairalanders. Through the ups and downs and times when there was nothing to eat, times of mixing noodles with garri , times of kulikuli and bread, times i had to lie to get money from home, times i had to do my own budget padling cus my own recession started since 2011 when i started my diploma at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Naturally Ahead). It wasn't an easy journey and i never had the zeal to finish with good grades. All i had in my head was the 'freedom'. I thought I could do anything cus my parents weren't there anymore to monitor my movements. Yes i did. I went astray. My year 1 mid-sessional results was nothing to write home about, but the funniest part is that my so called friends had better results . So i thought of who i wanted to be. As the first child of the family, i needed to set a pace.
My story changed that year when realised what i was in school for. I increased my reading habit. I did TDB once and i collapse the following day that was when i realised TDB no be for everybody
In short, the zeal came fully and i graduated with 'DISTINCTION'.
Waited for a year at home and got DE in 200level into the same institution. This time i had the motivation already, all that was lacking was money for food . The hustle continued and with God's glory, i came out as one of the best.
NAIRALAND contributed immersely to my success story cus i cant even list the things i learnt so far from this wonderful platform. GOD BLESS NAIRALAND.
And to all my fellow Nairalanders, God bless you too.
As naija dey so, result no be sure work ooo, but i pray these won't just be the papers to exchange for akara, but source of joy and happiness.
Dedicated to momma.
My nameis Akosile Olayinka, and i am proud of myself
NB: graduated last year, still waiting for NYSC. Should in case, you know
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by CrazyScientist: 8:27am
Congrats OP... Success in your future endeavours.
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 8:43am
CrazyScientist:thank you
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by Jamaticulus(m): 8:56am
Congrats Op....motivation fun awon temi ni igboro
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 9:00am
Jamaticulus:oya na omo iya mi
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 9:15am
Lalasticlala celebrate me oo. Who knows i might share my own testimony here too like others
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by buygala(m): 10:46am
Congrats
May your 1st class certificate beget 1st class money and contributions to society's improvement
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by Jessicaseth(f): 10:46am
University life is just so interesting! I love it
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by larbphil: 10:46am
SAME TUITION AS COMPARED TO THE PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by brainy4oli(m): 10:50am
Just wondering if everybody starts writing posts like this because they graduated from university?
**Edited** - OK, now I just saw d 1st class in d certificate. I can now understand ur shakaraing. Congrats dude. 1st class no easy, especially for ABU.
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by tutorago: 10:50am
Congrat OP...
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by Plasmbob1(f): 10:50am
This is inspiring!! First Class Honours! Good job love!
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by Angelinastto(f): 10:50am
I also wish and hope for a first class honour. Congratulations dear!
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by Ajsmart(m): 10:53am
Bravo. Very inspiring bro.
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:57am
Cool. It is well with you.
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by adaksbullet(m): 10:58am
That's mine student their
I'm his lesurer
Ako has am alway called u, u are do me proud
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by Incrizz(f): 11:07am
Indomie and garri!?
As in dry garri or wet?
Kuli kuli and bread!?
Lol...shet!
Happy for you...
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by alabi484(m): 11:08am
First Class...first in class
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by jospepper(m): 11:14am
I rep ABU Zaria set U02 Textile Science and Technology, Samaru campus.
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by realnas(m): 11:21am
Congratulations to you brother
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:22am
adaksbullet:thnk yu mu lesurer
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:23am
buygala:amen thank you
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by 2undexy(m): 11:24am
Your lips says it all....congrat
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:24am
brainy4oli:no vex sir thanks
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:25am
2undexy:wetin do my lips oooo
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by cloudyskygrind(m): 11:25am
Is this a university certificate that looks like a secondary school certificate? What a joke na wa!
Congrats man
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:25am
jospepper:wow. Na we we be dat
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:27am
Incrizz:wet garri ni ooo. So sweet mehhnnn
|Re: My Brief Success Story At The University by olafunny(m): 11:29am
FunmyKemmy:amen and you too
