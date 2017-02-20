, times of kulikuli and bread, times i had to lie to get money from home, times i had to do my own budget padling cus my own recession started since 2011 when i started my diploma at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Naturally Ahead). It wasn't an easy journey and i never had the zeal to finish with good grades. All i had in my head was the 'freedom'. I thought I could do anything cus my parents weren't there anymore to monitor my movements. Yes i did. I went astray. My year 1 mid-sessional results was nothing to write home about, but the funniest part is that my so called friends had better results . So i thought of who i wanted to be. As the first child of the family, i needed to set a pace.



My story changed that year when realised what i was in school for. I increased my reading habit. I did TDB once and i collapse the following day that was when i realised TDB no be for everybody



In short, the zeal came fully and i graduated with 'DISTINCTION'.



Waited for a year at home and got DE in 200level into the same institution. This time i had the motivation already, all that was lacking was money for food . The hustle continued and with God's glory, i came out as one of the best.



NAIRALAND contributed immersely to my success story cus i cant even list the things i learnt so far from this wonderful platform. GOD BLESS NAIRALAND.



And to all my fellow Nairalanders, God bless you too.



As naija dey so, result no be sure work ooo, but i pray these won't just be the papers to exchange for akara, but source of joy and happiness.



Dedicated to momma.



My nameis Akosile Olayinka, and i am proud of myself





NB: graduated last year, still waiting for NYSC. Should in case, you know It's never too late to celebrate the glory of God in my life. So i decided to share my success story with my fellow Nairalanders. Through the ups and downs and times when there was nothing to eat, times of mixing noodles with garri, times of kulikuli and bread, times i had to lie to get money from home, times i had to do my own budget padling cus my own recession started since 2011 when i started my diploma at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Naturally Ahead). It wasn't an easy journey and i never had the zeal to finish with good grades. All i had in my head was the 'freedom'. I thought I could do anything cus my parents weren't there anymore to monitor my movements. Yes i did. I went astray. My year 1 mid-sessional results was nothing to write home about, but the funniest part is that my so called friends had better results. So i thought of who i wanted to be. As the first child of the family, i needed to set a pace.My story changed that year when realised what i was in school for. I increased my reading habit. I did TDB once and i collapse the following daythat was when i realised TDB no be for everybodyIn short, the zeal came fully and i graduated with 'DISTINCTION'.Waited for a year at home and got DE in 200level into the same institution. This time i had the motivation already, all that was lacking was money for food. The hustle continued and with God's glory, i came out as one of the best.NAIRALAND contributed immersely to my success story cus i cant even list the things i learnt so far from this wonderful platform. GOD BLESS NAIRALAND.And to all my fellow Nairalanders, God bless you too.As naija dey so, result no be sure work ooo, but i pray these won't just be the papers to exchange for akara, but source of joy and happiness.Dedicated to momma.My nameis Akosile Olayinka, and i am proud of myselfNB: graduated last year, still waiting for NYSC. Should in case, you know 4 Likes