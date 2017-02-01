₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by dammy13(m): 9:02am
External factors like sickness and disease causing organisms in your environment are not the only things that can endanger your health. Certain habits and things you do contribute to the existing external factors that endanger your health. Jumia Travel shares some tips on 5 things you do that endanger your health.
1. NOT GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP
Depriving yourself daily of the appropriate hours of sleep, results in a weak immune system. A recent study by the University of Chicago found that men who slept 4 hours a night produced only half of the antibodies designed to fight off flu, compared to those who slept 7.5 – 8.5 hours per night.
Aside weakening your immune system, sleep deprivation also negatively affects your central nervous system, respiratory system, cardiovascular system and digestive system. It leaves the brain exhausted, makes it difficult for you to concentrate, learn new things and make decisions and impairs overall cognitive function.
Most adult require 7 – 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep. So, if you know you are going to wake up early, you shouldn’t go to bed late.
2. BEING PESSIMISTIC
If you are someone who always sees the cup as half empty, someone who always expects the worst to happen, you should know that you are endangering your health with such a mindset. Pessimistic people tend to live more stressful lives than optimistic people. They tend to have a lower T-cell count and a slower immune response.
Pessimistic and depressing thoughts depress your mind and, eventually, your body. You should work at re-orienting your thoughts, expectations and mindset to make them more positive. Learn not to expect the worst for yourself.
Being optimistic is not just about expecting things to go your way (realistically it isn’t possible for things to always go your way), but it’s about expecting good for yourself while preparing mentally and emotionally for the eventuality of an unfavorable result.
3. LACK OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY
The body was created to move. That’s why there are so many joints in the body. Physical activity helps to boost your energy, helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently, improves your mood, combats health conditions and diseases, promotes better sleep and controls weight and prevents obesity.
Physical activity doesn’t necessarily mean doing high intensity exercises; it can just mean participating in simple activities that get your heart rate up daily. Go for leisurely walks, move around more at your place of work, walk instead of driving to destinations with a walkable distance, take stairs instead of elevators, basically stay moving as much as possible.
4. STOP TAKING SO MANY ANTIBIOTICS
The purpose of antibiotics is to fight serious infections and diseases. Taking antibiotics too often, especially when you have a slight illness or few symptoms can cause your body to develop a resistance to these antibiotics. This will therefore make you vulnerable to more serious cases of these infections.
Research has shown that those who consistently take antibiotics tend to have a suppressed immune system and are likely to get very sick in the future from diseases and infections. It is advisable to take antibiotics only when you have bacterial infections and only as much as you have been ordered to take by a doctor. You shouldn’t use antibiotics to prevent illnesses.
5. WORKING WITHOUT BREAKS
Occasional stress is a part of life, but being under stress day after day without giving yourself a break isn’t good for your health. Consistent stress weakens your central nervous and endocrine systems, makes you more likely to have heartburn or acid reflux, weakens your immune system, raises your blood pressure and increases your risk of hypertension.
Learn to relieve yourself of stress. Take a break, relax and do something that helps relieve you of stress on a regular basis. Your body will thank you for it.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/5-things-endanger-health/
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Adonis3(f): 10:50am
I have serious issues with sleep walahi
I barely get 3 hours of sleep and I'm so used to it.
No wonder e kon dey be like say I nor wan dey get sense again
Thank GOD say bobbi sucking nor dey the list
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by wizzlyd(m): 10:50am
6
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Jessicaseth(f): 10:51am
Thank God taking selfie is not on the list because I am a selfie addict. I can't take 50 pictures in a day
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by jomboliski(m): 10:51am
May God continue to keep us...
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by okonja(m): 10:52am
I'm so guilty of Number 1
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by olaolulazio(m): 10:52am
(6) sleeping with dirty girls.
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by fistonati(m): 10:52am
May God continue to protect us all as no one is perfect. We are all just trying to account (our time) for something
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by dowellead19: 10:53am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Kingstel: 10:53am
Very true...
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by FunmyKemmy(f): 10:53am
Nice tips.
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Angelinastto(f): 10:53am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by omozu1(m): 10:53am
Nice one
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Angelinastto(f): 10:54am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Raziii(m): 10:55am
You read a success journal, they tell you those who succeed in life stay awake while others are sleeping. You open a health journal, depriving yourself enough sleep is bad for your health.
Which one man go come do?
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by johnstar(m): 10:55am
wizzlyd:
U no get sense at all
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by officialJP: 10:55am
no 1 out in naija if u don't work hard you'll surfer forget sleep
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by ednut1(m): 10:56am
u go still kukuma die anyways
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by ChappyChase(m): 10:56am
Adonis3:Same here on..
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by soberdrunk(m): 10:57am
In Nigeria Somebody will avoid all these finish and be living healthy lifestye, still Dangote truck will just come and 'pick' somebody like beans....
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by lilybonny(f): 10:57am
Thanks for the reminder OP...Mehn, I have to alter some certain stuffs henceforth.
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by ekunu(f): 10:58am
dammy13:please I really need help
I hardly sleep
I can't recall sleeping for straight 4 hours
its giving me cause for concern already
most times I sleep 2 and 4:30 am up....
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by ikorodureporta: 10:59am
For ikorodu here, no time to sleep-o! When you go wake up by 4am, return around 10pm, & sleep around 12, hw u go take get 7hrs sleep??
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by IMASTEX: 10:59am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by phoexix: 10:59am
Nice one
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by unclezuma: 11:01am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by inourcare: 11:01am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Segadem(m): 11:03am
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by dammizz(m): 11:05am
How much of sleep does Dangote get, so he is not healthy abi.
You only get one shot at life, why waste it on sleep (Gustav Graves)
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by Kennitrust: 11:05am
And 6 masturbation
|Re: 5 Things You Do That Endanger Your Health by chimalisco19(m): 11:05am
if that number 1 nah true, why do witches live long if that number 1 nah true, why do witches live long
