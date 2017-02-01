₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian actress, Sola Sobowale stepped out looking beautiful for the record breaking party of 'The Wedding Party' movie.
Garbed in a sexy blue/black gown the actress was the cynosure of all eyes as she stepped on stage to when the movie director, Kemi Adetiba gave a resounding speech about her role in the movie.
The stars of the popular 'Wedding Party' movie threw a party to celebrate smashing Nigeria Box office record after it raked in N450 million from cinemas.
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Drversatile: 2:15pm
Where is Banky W... The one not known by Gifty
The pictures not complete RMD and other stars are missing.
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by delishpot: 2:18pm
Where did she hide the show after she stole it? We need to recover the stolen show
2 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by MrIcredible: 2:28pm
YORUBA people and Owanbẹ́
7 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Boboforthegirls: 2:28pm
Sexy crazy woman (acting wise) ,, love u mama
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:28pm
So how was the show stolen
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by queenyetty09(f): 2:28pm
Pretty woman!
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by olujastro: 2:29pm
Stealing is now corruption, EFCC must hear this.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by bigddan: 2:29pm
this woman is xoxoxo dope.... God Bless You!
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by pinkpant: 2:29pm
Record Breaking Party...How?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ephi123(f): 2:29pm
She was fantastic in the movie. Great cast, great movie. Proudly Nigerian.
2 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Lemiday(m): 2:29pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by EniHolar(f): 2:29pm
I like this lady since the days of Super Story (Oh Father, Oh Daughter)
Toyin Tomato
Ògidì ọmọ Yorùbá
3 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by iyke926(m): 2:29pm
Why did I even book space sef
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by celestialAgent(m): 2:29pm
Stole?
EFCC, I GOT ONE FOR YOU!!
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by stunningjudy(f): 2:30pm
This woman is a real actress
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by pyyxxaro: 2:30pm
Aunty Toyin Tomatoes
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by yemsai(f): 2:31pm
Very beautiful woman!...d movie ain't dat interesting tho..
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by keyanZuzer: 2:31pm
Best Nigerian movie in terms of script write-up, screen play and the actors were perfect. The movie deserves an award for greatest nollywood movie of all time
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by jerryunit48: 2:32pm
She try
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by youngaz(m): 2:32pm
I really like d movie anyway...it's funny and so so entertaining...especially dah part where d thief entered Banky's room and all d families were comin in one by one ...woooo!...it's been a long time...
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ionsman: 2:33pm
Aladura inspired cloth...
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by tosyne2much(m): 2:34pm
This woman remains my favorite actress
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ItsUncleDee(m): 2:34pm
shola sobowale is bae
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Epositive(m): 2:34pm
this woman gets emotional in movies, one of the reasons i remain her most loyal fan!!
#postivevibes
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ItzHoludex(m): 2:34pm
good for her
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by BizBayo: 2:35pm
celestialAgent:
Bro, I fear for your own whistle oooo
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by JamieNaij: 2:35pm
sdvn
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Dandsome: 2:35pm
Nice
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Thobiy(m): 2:36pm
cool
|Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by rman: 2:36pm
keyanZuzer:
For wia.
Thunderbolt beats this movie hands down!
