



Garbed in a sexy blue/black gown the actress was the cynosure of all eyes as she stepped on stage to when the movie director, Kemi Adetiba gave a resounding speech about her role in the movie.



The stars of the popular 'Wedding Party' movie threw a party to celebrate smashing Nigeria Box office record after it raked in N450 million from cinemas.



