Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by TunezMediaTV: 2:10pm
Nigerian actress, Sola Sobowale stepped out looking beautiful for the record breaking party of 'The Wedding Party' movie.

Garbed in a sexy blue/black gown the actress was the cynosure of all eyes as she stepped on stage to when the movie director, Kemi Adetiba gave a resounding speech about her role in the movie.

The stars of the popular 'Wedding Party' movie threw a party to celebrate smashing Nigeria Box office record after it raked in N450 million from cinemas.

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/celeb-instyle-actress-sola-sobowale.html

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Drversatile: 2:15pm
Where is Banky W... The one not known by Gifty
The pictures not complete RMD and other stars are missing.
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by delishpot: 2:18pm
Where did she hide the show after she stole it? We need to recover the stolen show

2 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by MrIcredible: 2:28pm
cheesy

YORUBA people and Owanbẹ́

7 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Boboforthegirls: 2:28pm
Sexy crazy woman (acting wise) ,, love u mama

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:28pm
So how was the show stolen

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by queenyetty09(f): 2:28pm
Pretty woman!

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by olujastro: 2:29pm
Stealing is now corruption, EFCC must hear this.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by bigddan: 2:29pm
this woman is xoxoxo dope.... God Bless You!

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by pinkpant: 2:29pm
Record Breaking Party...How?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ephi123(f): 2:29pm
She was fantastic in the movie. Great cast, great movie. Proudly Nigerian.

2 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Lemiday(m): 2:29pm
grin grin grin
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by EniHolar(f): 2:29pm
I like this lady since the days of Super Story (Oh Father, Oh Daughter)

Toyin Tomato

Ògidì ọmọ Yorùbá

3 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by iyke926(m): 2:29pm
Why did I even book space sef sad
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by celestialAgent(m): 2:29pm
Stole?



EFCC, I GOT ONE FOR YOU!!


grin grin
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by stunningjudy(f): 2:30pm
This woman is a real actress cheesy

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by pyyxxaro: 2:30pm
Aunty Toyin Tomatoes

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by yemsai(f): 2:31pm
Very beautiful woman!...d movie ain't dat interesting tho..
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by keyanZuzer: 2:31pm
Best Nigerian movie in terms of script write-up, screen play and the actors were perfect. The movie deserves an award for greatest nollywood movie of all time
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by jerryunit48: 2:32pm
She try
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by youngaz(m): 2:32pm
I really like d movie anyway...it's funny and so so entertaining...especially dah part where d thief entered Banky's room and all d families were comin in one by onegrin ...woooo!...it's been a long time... smiley
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ionsman: 2:33pm
Aladura inspired cloth...
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by tosyne2much(m): 2:34pm
This woman remains my favorite actress cool
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ItsUncleDee(m): 2:34pm
shola sobowale is bae
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Epositive(m): 2:34pm
this woman gets emotional in movies, one of the reasons i remain her most loyal fan!!


#postivevibes
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by ItzHoludex(m): 2:34pm
good for her
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by BizBayo: 2:35pm
celestialAgent:
Stole?


EFCC, I GOT ONE FOR YOU!!

grin grin

Bro, I fear for your own whistle oooo
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by JamieNaij: 2:35pm
sdvn
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Dandsome: 2:35pm
Nice
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by Thobiy(m): 2:36pm
cool
Re: Sola Sobowale Steals The Show At 'Wedding Party' Record Breaking Party by rman: 2:36pm
keyanZuzer:
Best Nigerian movie in terms of script write-up, screen play and the actors were perfect. The movie deserves an award for greatest nollywood movie of all time

For wia.

Thunderbolt beats this movie hands down!

