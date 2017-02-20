Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) (10554 Views)

'ALLAHU AKBAR

A newly born baby sheep with SIX LEGS, today 20/2/2017 at KPEGE area in Mokwa Niger state'.





According to Baba Umar,a goat with six legs was born today in Niger State.Below is what he wrote.....'ALLAHU AKBARA newly born baby sheep with SIX LEGS, today 20/2/2017 at KPEGE area in Mokwa Niger state'.

like seriously, Niger state need spiritual cleansing 9 Likes

signs and wonders



Belong to the celestial master of universe



Scientists over to you

MayhorE:

like seriously, Niger state need spiritual cleansing

Sorry if I may ask?



Spiritual cleansing from what?

genetic mutation at work. I doubt if that animal will live for long. 8 Likes

BUHARIISCURSED:

Allahh must be proud of himself

This is exactly who my brother up there is talking about



This is exactly who my brother up there is talking about

The spiritual cleansing

sarrki:





This is exactly who my brother up there is talking about



sarrki leave me alone

sarrki:





Sorry if I may ask?



Spiritual cleansing from what?

this strange births, few weeks ago, nah human born goat, also a hen with two heads, and now a goat with 6legs

BUHARIISCURSED:



sarrki leave me alone





My brother ow u dey ?

sarrki:









The day you guys learn to condemn criminals on your camp, i too would condemn mine.....

BUHARIISCURSED:



The day you guys learn to condemn criminals on your camp, i too would condemn mine.....

Am a patriot

sarrki:





so am i

Strange things happening in this strange world

I give up honestly. This is beyond me. We'll, science has more to tell us about this. They'll start talking about genetics and evolution.



The religious people will convert it to prayer point.





ME?? I'm outta here

This is an ominous omen.



We have an acting president and a late president 1 Like



So So

So you mean these people actually gathered during working hours watching a sheep born out of genetic factor?



I won't be surprised if myopic and illiteracy personnlified people storm on this thread start saying it's the sign of end time 1 Like

The face b like







..time for total repentance END TIME SHEEP





..time for total repentance END TIME SHEEP

End time sheep

Goat/sheep??





Graphic though

tosyne2much:

I won't be surprised if myopic people start saying it's the sign of end time

That goat is Haram!



Trust Nigerians, they will link it up to one supernatural phenomena.. But seriously I think it has to do with some kind of genetic mutation, or maybe conjoined foetus

so the whole town abi village gathered to catch a glimpse of the sheep with six legs....I wonder what these ones will do when they see conjoined twins 1 Like

North and mystery...