|Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 3:33pm
According to Baba Umar,a goat with six legs was born today in Niger State.Below is what he wrote.....
'ALLAHU AKBAR
A newly born baby sheep with SIX LEGS, today 20/2/2017 at KPEGE area in Mokwa Niger state'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/goat-with-6-legs-born-in-niger.html?m=1
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by MayhorE(m): 3:39pm
like seriously, Niger state need spiritual cleansing
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:41pm
signs and wonders
Belong to the celestial master of universe
Scientists over to you
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:42pm
MayhorE:
Sorry if I may ask?
Spiritual cleansing from what?
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Agadsman(m): 3:42pm
genetic mutation at work. I doubt if that animal will live for long.
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:43pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
This is exactly who my brother up there is talking about
The spiritual cleansing
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:44pm
sarrki:sarrki leave me alone
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by MayhorE(m): 3:45pm
sarrki:
this strange births, few weeks ago, nah human born goat, also a hen with two heads, and now a goat with 6legs
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
My brother ow u dey ?
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:47pm
sarrki:The day you guys learn to condemn criminals on your camp, i too would condemn mine.....
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:51pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Am a patriot
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:54pm
sarrki:so am i
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:56pm
Strange things happening in this strange world
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Dandsome: 4:27pm
I give up honestly. This is beyond me. We'll, science has more to tell us about this. They'll start talking about genetics and evolution.
The religious people will convert it to prayer point.
ME?? I'm outta here
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Lemiday(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by APCHaram: 4:37pm
This is an ominous omen.
We have an acting president and a late president
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by MrIcredible: 4:37pm
So
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 4:37pm
So you mean these people actually gathered during working hours watching a sheep born out of genetic factor?
I won't be surprised if myopic and illiteracy personnlified people storm on this thread start saying it's the sign of end time
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 4:38pm
The face b like make I no, talk
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Shamsointegrity: 4:38pm
END TIME SHEEP
..time for total repentance END TIME SHEEP
..time for total repentance
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by topzykul: 4:38pm
End time sheep
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Goahead(m): 4:38pm
Goat/sheep??
Graphic though
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 4:39pm
tosyne2much:
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:39pm
That goat is Haram!
That goat is Haram!
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 4:39pm
Trust Nigerians, they will link it up to one supernatural phenomena.. But seriously I think it has to do with some kind of genetic mutation, or maybe conjoined foetus
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by symbianDON(m): 4:40pm
so the whole town abi village gathered to catch a glimpse of the sheep with six legs....I wonder what these ones will do when they see conjoined twins
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Iheazy(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by gurunlocker: 4:40pm
North and mystery...
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by Lasskeey: 4:40pm
|Re: Sheep With 6 Legs Born In Niger State (Photos) by thonyrule(m): 4:40pm
Nawa....everything Na spiritual problem
