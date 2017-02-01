Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) (4630 Views)

Family Of 7 Burns To Death Ghana In House Fire(Graphic Photos) / Tanker Explosion In Tapa Street Of Lagos State Photos / Fire Burns Down Edo Police Outpost (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Wetin person no know big pass am.



Few minutes ago I saw a post on Ozenia's wall that her neighbor's house is on fire I said to myself let me go and find out what's happening cos its my street.

I went out and was shocked to see black smoke everywhere . I inquired and was told that it was ogoni quarter ( a place down the slope dominated by ogoni and calabar people living in Batcha houses). By the time I got there fire don burn down the place. So sad.

I heard there that they called Rivers State fire service but were told different stories. Don't know how they did it but help came from total fire service very late tho'.



Source: As shared by Chika David.....'Wetin person no know big pass am.Few minutes ago I saw a post on Ozenia's wall that her neighbor's house is on fire I said to myself let me go and find out what's happening cos its my street.I went out and was shocked to see black smoke everywhere . I inquired and was told that it was ogoni quarter ( a place down the slope dominated by ogoni and calabar people living in Batcha houses). By the time I got there fire don burn down the place. So sad.I heard there that they called Rivers State fire service but were told different stories. Don't know how they did it but help came from total fire service very late tho'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fire-burns-down-ogoni-quartersrivers.html

APC

READ AND SEE MORE PICS HERE >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-fire-burns-down-ogoni.html

Then Fighter Fire dey there sha

Clean up Ogoni Land now turn to fire up Ogoni Land. If you believe it will be well with Nigeria again click LIKE else SHARE. 3 Likes

BUHARIISCURSED:

APC did what ni did what ni

Jesu kristi!!

ipob would one day burn to ashes jst like this quaters...............says 2much 2 Likes

OMG!!! This place is lit.

..wike the 'mister project',why's this happening in your state nah ? Different stories from river state's fire station? Lol..wike the 'mister project',why's this happening in your state nah ? 1 Like

no be small thing person dey see for life o

see as i happy as I think say na ogboni quarters .....#long hisssss

Nigerian Fire fighter service needs restructuring as a matter of urgency. I cannot begin to count how many fire incidence occured last year with little or no avertion by the Agency. The number is matching that of last year already and the year is just begining. We cannot continue like this, Senate needs to bring this up in their sessions.

farouk2much:

ipob would one day burn to ashes jst like this quaters...............says 2much afonjah which kind strong weed you smoke this evening afonjah which kind strong weed you smoke this evening 2 Likes

Franktinx:

did what ni

just imagine....... just imagine....... 1 Like

Hope no life was lost?

so you mean no fire fighter in port? 1 Like

Hmmmm

In ogbunabali my home town

farouk2much:

ipob would one day burn to ashes jst like this quaters...............says 2much eze uree! eze uree!

Sango o!





Sango Olukoso

Akata yeri yeri

Arabambi Oko Oya

Alaafin, ekun bu, a sa

Eleyinju ogunna

Olukoso lalu

Ina l'oju Ina l'enu

A ri igba ota, sete

O fi alapa segun ota re 1 Like

jonhemma11:

As shared by Chika David.....



'Wetin person no know big pass am.



Few minutes ago I saw a post on Ozenia's wall that her neighbor's house is on fire I said to myself let me go and find out what's happening cos its my street.

I went out and was shocked to see black smoke everywhere . I inquired and was told that it was ogoni quarter ( a place down the slope dominated by ogoni and calabar people living in Batcha houses). By the time I got there fire don burn down the place. So sad.

I heard there that they called Rivers State fire service but were told different stories. Don't know how they did it but help came from total fire service very late tho'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fire-burns-down-ogoni-quartersrivers.html

All this lousy fire service pple sef. . Hope the Apostle award wining gov beams his searchlight in that direction. .... All this lousy fire service pple sef. . Hope the Apostle award wining gov beams his searchlight in that direction. .... 1 Like

jonhemma11:

As shared by Chika David.....



'Wetin person no know big pass am.



Few minutes ago I saw a post on Ozenia's wall that her neighbor's house is on fire I said to myself let me go and find out what's happening cos its my street.

I went out and was shocked to see black smoke everywhere . I inquired and was told that it was ogoni quarter ( a place down the slope dominated by ogoni and calabar people living in Batcha houses). By the time I got there fire don burn down the place. So sad.

I heard there that they called Rivers State fire service but were told different stories. Don't know how they did it but help came from total fire service very late tho'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fire-burns-down-ogoni-quartersrivers.html To the bolded: Wike abandon the fire burning the people that voted him in Rivers State to quench the fire burning pdp at Abuja. To the bolded: Wike abandon the fire burning the people that voted him in Rivers State to quench the fire burning pdp at Abuja. 1 Like

What with fire outbreak everywere recently?...we hav to blame somebody...A .The Apc led government ..B.People careless .C.electricity holding company D.the usual suspect*the devil* ..E.none of the above 1 Like

ff

fire service Help alwys cumng frm foreign companies....our gvt whch way

This is terrible! I hope no lives were lost? 1 Like

EternalTruth:

afonjah which kind strong weed you smoke this evening hehehehe hehehehe

Shikinah:

see as i happy as I think say na ogboni quarters .....#long hisssss hmmmmmmm! hmmmmmmm!