|Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by jonhemma11: 5:40pm
As shared by Chika David.....
'Wetin person no know big pass am.
Few minutes ago I saw a post on Ozenia's wall that her neighbor's house is on fire I said to myself let me go and find out what's happening cos its my street.
I went out and was shocked to see black smoke everywhere . I inquired and was told that it was ogoni quarter ( a place down the slope dominated by ogoni and calabar people living in Batcha houses). By the time I got there fire don burn down the place. So sad.
I heard there that they called Rivers State fire service but were told different stories. Don't know how they did it but help came from total fire service very late tho'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fire-burns-down-ogoni-quartersrivers.html
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by jonhemma11: 5:41pm
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 5:43pm
APC
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Ifexxy(m): 5:44pm
READ AND SEE MORE PICS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-fire-burns-down-ogoni.html
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by talk2hb1: 5:47pm
Then Fighter Fire dey there sha
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by talk2archy: 6:48pm
Clean up Ogoni Land now turn to fire up Ogoni Land. If you believe it will be well with Nigeria again click LIKE else SHARE.
3 Likes
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Franktinx: 6:49pm
BUHARIISCURSED:did what ni
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Oduduwaa: 6:49pm
Jesu kristi!!
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by farouk2much(m): 6:50pm
ipob would one day burn to ashes jst like this quaters...............says 2much
2 Likes
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by PrinceAbinibi: 6:51pm
OMG!!! This place is lit.
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by bobolizim(m): 6:51pm
Different stories from river state's fire station? Lol ..wike the 'mister project',why's this happening in your state nah ?
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by noziz(m): 6:52pm
no be small thing person dey see for life o
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Shikinah(m): 6:52pm
see as i happy as I think say na ogboni quarters .....#long hisssss
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by rectitude(m): 6:52pm
Nigerian Fire fighter service needs restructuring as a matter of urgency. I cannot begin to count how many fire incidence occured last year with little or no avertion by the Agency. The number is matching that of last year already and the year is just begining. We cannot continue like this, Senate needs to bring this up in their sessions.
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by EternalTruth: 6:53pm
farouk2much:afonjah which kind strong weed you smoke this evening
2 Likes
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by megamank(m): 6:53pm
Franktinx:
just imagine.......
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by noetic5: 6:54pm
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by legundarybeans(m): 6:55pm
Hope no life was lost?
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by ritababe(f): 6:56pm
so you mean no fire fighter in port?
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by cyborg27: 6:57pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by lielbree: 6:57pm
In ogbunabali my home town
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by asatemple(f): 6:59pm
farouk2much:eze uree!
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by 0b10010011: 6:59pm
Sango o!
Sango Olukoso
Akata yeri yeri
Arabambi Oko Oya
Alaafin, ekun bu, a sa
Eleyinju ogunna
Olukoso lalu
Ina l'oju Ina l'enu
A ri igba ota, sete
O fi alapa segun ota re
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by ogmask: 6:59pm
jonhemma11:
All this lousy fire service pple sef. . Hope the Apostle award wining gov beams his searchlight in that direction. ....
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by ipobbigot7: 7:01pm
jonhemma11:To the bolded: Wike abandon the fire burning the people that voted him in Rivers State to quench the fire burning pdp at Abuja.
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Sirjohn84(m): 7:03pm
What with fire outbreak everywere recently?...we hav to blame somebody...A .The Apc led government ..B.People careless .C.electricity holding company D.the usual suspect*the devil* ..E.none of the above
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:07pm
ff
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 7:12pm
fire service Help alwys cumng frm foreign companies....our gvt whch way
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:12pm
This is terrible! I hope no lives were lost?
1 Like
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:14pm
EternalTruth:hehehehe
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by cygnus05(m): 7:27pm
Shikinah:hmmmmmmm!
|Re: Fire Burns Down Ogoni Quarters, Rivers State (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:48pm
rectitude:
