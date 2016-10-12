CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 27-year old woman, Mrs Sandra Edodo has lost her pregnant after she was beaten up by her Liberian male co-tenant, Tobias Omombo over an alleged adulterous lifestyle of her husband.



The incident happened at 9, Kasumu Ogunmakinde Street, Afolabi area of Akesan, Igando, a suburb of Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the pregnant woman was battered by Omombo after she challenged him over an alleged secret arrangement by him to give his niece (Azuka) as a lover to her husband.



The fracas that ensued between Edodo and Omombo led to him hitting her in the belly and in the process affected her womb and she started bleeding.



She was rushed to a hospital where the doctor confirmed that she has lost the pregnancy.



Following this, the matter was reported to the police who arrested Omombo over the incident.



Our correspondent learnt that Edodo’s husband was present when she was attacked and did not do anything.



When our correspondent also contacted Omombo, he said the victim angered him when she accused him wrongly of arranging his nice to be sleeping with her husband, whereas the husband has stopped sleeping with his wife since she became pregnant.



He denied making such arrangement and did not know if Azuka have any kind of sexual relationship with her husband.



Omombo was brought before Ejigbo Magistrate’s court on Monday but the trial was stalled because his counsel said he was facing similar charged before the court.



Consequently, he was returned to the station where the police is expected to properly charge him for the alleged offence.

