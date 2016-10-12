₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,095 members, 3,376,469 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 10:16 PM

Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi (1903 Views)

Female Undergraduate Runs Mad After Being Beaten By Lover / Throwback Photo Of A 'Dick Thief' Being Beaten By Angry Mob / Wife Of Detainee Loses Pregnancy After Torture By Police (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Islie: 8:26pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 27-year old woman, Mrs Sandra Edodo has lost her pregnant after she was beaten up by her Liberian male co-tenant, Tobias Omombo over an alleged adulterous lifestyle of her husband.

The incident happened at 9, Kasumu Ogunmakinde Street, Afolabi area of Akesan, Igando, a suburb of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the pregnant woman was battered by Omombo after she challenged him over an alleged secret arrangement by him to give his niece (Azuka) as a lover to her husband.

The fracas that ensued between Edodo and Omombo led to him hitting her in the belly and in the process affected her womb and she started bleeding.

She was rushed to a hospital where the doctor confirmed that she has lost the pregnancy.

Following this, the matter was reported to the police who arrested Omombo over the incident.

Our correspondent learnt that Edodo’s husband was present when she was attacked and did not do anything.

When our correspondent also contacted Omombo, he said the victim angered him when she accused him wrongly of arranging his nice to be sleeping with her husband, whereas the husband has stopped sleeping with his wife since she became pregnant.

He denied making such arrangement and did not know if Azuka have any kind of sexual relationship with her husband.

Omombo was brought before Ejigbo Magistrate’s court on Monday but the trial was stalled because his counsel said he was facing similar charged before the court.

Consequently, he was returned to the station where the police is expected to properly charge him for the alleged offence.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-loses-pregnancy-attack-liberian-co-tenant/

lalasticlala

Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by dingbang(m): 8:28pm
Evil everywhere

1 Like

Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Epositive(m): 9:00pm
women are mouthmakers, it's no new thing.. but man has to keep it real with his....









'











'




















.










SELF CONTROL!!!!!


#Positivevibes
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by abouzaid: 9:33pm
the quality of english used to write this article is just too poor. what's the job of the newspaper editors?
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by NwamaziNwaAro: 9:40pm
Ukkkkppppaaa
Ukpa!!!

GOd forbid
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by kenny905(m): 9:59pm
lk'
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by veekid(m): 10:07pm
Lobatan
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:07pm
Check my signature for classy and affordable window blinds
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by adonbilivit: 10:07pm
double wahala
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by bumi10: 10:08pm
that man is dead
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by sotall(m): 10:08pm
ok

Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by YINKS89(m): 10:09pm
Ok
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Arewa12: 10:10pm
Lobatan..... Eleyi gidi gan oh
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by martineverest(m): 10:10pm
wetin concern d man?
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by jojothegreat(m): 10:10pm
Poor write ups...


Sad new though
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by martineverest(m): 10:11pm
y always IGANDO,IKORODU and EJIGBO
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Vickiweezy(m): 10:11pm
angry
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Longcucumber(m): 10:12pm
abouzaid:
the quality of english used to write this article is just too poor. what's the job of the newspaper editors?
and you think that yours is better.
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by nabegibeg: 10:12pm
see wetin the husband cause

useless man
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by AlexCk: 10:12pm
Common sense no just common.

How u go beat person for another person ish, not just person, a pregnant woman !!,

Shooo!!

Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by thestevens: 10:14pm
Chaii..everyday bad news everywhere and buhari is not yet back from daura
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by yjgm(m): 10:14pm
Igwe must hear this
Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by Ikennakenn(m): 10:14pm
Na so

Re: Wife Loses Pregnancy After Being Beaten By Co-tenant Over Husband Infidelity (pi by rattlesnake(m): 10:16pm
d

(0) (Reply)

Picture Of Proposed Punishment For Rapists / Man Forced To "marry" Goat! / Just Now, Ladies Beheaded Along Lagos Ibadan Express Way

Viewing this topic: monimay(m), vamsexy, longerthroat(m), hydoo(m), cygnus05(m), etrader(m), BestOnlineDeals(m), shinarambo1, augustine, idomanation, Vickiweezy(m), Eddygourdo(m), Phargbemmy(m), Akandegbng, zubino(m), keepingmum, martineverest(m), Atk1nson(m), gaburellocares(m), Wizzoe360, nabegibeg, tdayof(m), soberdrunk(m), richard870(m), Palado(m), titusope(m), Arewa12, Onechancearmy, naijafresh, Notion(m), hemarnuael, PDJT, Yyeske(m), Confirmer(m), stopit, Gariki, ruthosquare, Akinwunm1(m), highbee02, down4bj, ABIOLAXYZ(m), Tayepee, FlexTrex, donsiqua(m), Nuellaluv(f), teedawson, abbaapple(m), milkydaddy(m), tmgold007(f), fairlyusedpant, Umunede, eazysally, Preator, datbay(m), DeRoyalFranco(m), petrelli07, mgbawall, McLove(m), Nnetriplet, wadaz, SheriffRango, Akataka, PENMIGHT(m), Samola1(m), iOctane, bigpicture001, akinola69, Henry240, thestevens, Agbaletu, kenny905(m), adexyormait(m), emmynku(m), mizcalvina(f), areghan, sandraanakebe(f), yjgm(m), immobilare(m), ERICOPLC, koolkamzzy(m), vinc, solihu(m), TCF1980(m), manuell1021, passwelle, Yubee40(m), MrTeCO(m), Pearly255(f), dadaic, ajalawole(m), distinguished1(m), LagosUberDriver, vcente(m), Raeymond, Amokwe(m), joskad2002(m), xcamarie(f), chamber2(m), abidemidare, lexy070(m), Viking007(m), addjerry(m), Jibola10(m), pweetychyka(f), Tydarl, bolaadebiyi, Amaso99(m), tonee45, Ayofaks(f), beycity(m), bonjovi12(m), Ikennakenn(m), resetboateng(m), Tunesh(m), chymevicks, bigboss80s(m), oyeshina, nicefaze, Jsj454, tolexy123, pholuwaseun(f), jabbo(m), taurus21, yme77, etenyong(m), Iolo(m), Superpower(m), maeximilano(m), Deseo(f), princejones(m), AlexCk, youngjoy(f), knowsir, freeman67, RealTreas(f), Jollly2, LilSmith55(m), blackboy2star(m), Martin124(m), haryor911(m), am0s(m), oluphilip2008(f), davades(m), ciouxox(m), Captain783598(m), Tenplet(m), Itzwinnie, lilyheaven, freshkid007, DOLLARTEX(m), nettan, sabifrankolo(m), 9jaAmerican, 9ja4show, wandyvirus(m), oduneja, correctguy0900, squeekyclean, skillip(m), beshiman(m), Stonerobaba(m), riadrims(f), rattlesnake(m), bakkunm and 290 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.