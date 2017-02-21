₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Islie: 8:42pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/church-sacks-pastor-obtaining-trick-sex-money-female-members/
lalasticlala
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by dingbang(m): 8:47pm
Firsking01 am sure dis pastor must be speaking in tongues
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by kabrud: 9:04pm
Blaqsuqar, who be dis impostor again na?
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by tydi(m): 11:21pm
.
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Fireson(m): 11:21pm
Holy preeq abi?
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by cremedelacreme: 11:21pm
It's nothing new. A good number of these so called pastors are like Pastor Egbule. Some Naija women are so desperate and gullible that they can do anything just to get what they want. Tufiakwa!
1 Like
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Koross(m): 11:22pm
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Tazmode(m): 11:22pm
Sad
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by fleps(m): 11:23pm
Abeg, show us him face so that our wives and children will be careful
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by bethyz(m): 11:23pm
He did all shameful act without the fear of God in him. Na wa oooo
1 Like
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by okooloyun1(m): 11:23pm
End time tinz
1 Like
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by shadzyng(f): 11:24pm
Ok
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Fizzbizzie(m): 11:24pm
Na dem again ..
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by mmsen: 11:25pm
How do you trick a grown woman into sex?
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Dhaffs(m): 11:25pm
Oqa pastor,u too lyk d oda room ni ooh ,buh ah no blame u as u no qeh ani oda injector to socket in,rip to ur wify tho
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:25pm
OH..... He's a flatty ooo
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by yankeeguy(m): 11:25pm
fake men every where
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Fireson(m): 11:25pm
Is that so??
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by grandstar(m): 11:25pm
He will simply set up his own church now that he. has been dismissed. Some of those ladies go follow start am.
Peddlers of the word of God. Fake prophets everywhere and gullible people too ( 2 Timothy 4:1-5)
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by ipobarecriminals: 11:25pm
He is partially Ipob.It is their usual way/lifestyle. And those women he had seen with /scammed. Good for them.They are gullible lot.*To all Ipob yweets,gudnite, see u on weekend *
1 Like
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Dhaffs(m): 11:26pm
Were is celestialagent,oya cme n do d do
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by ifycent2: 11:26pm
Nsogbu di kwa oooooh...
Meaning
problem dey oooooh
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by YesNo: 11:26pm
Ever Gullible People..
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by MykOnyxo(m): 11:26pm
Sometimes I ask myself that......
...
....
...
....
....
Shey na like this garri go dey cost dey go?
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by AnanseK(m): 11:27pm
Church and sex scandals
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by YesNo: 11:27pm
grandstar:
and people will still buy his GALA
1 Like
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Odegwu097: 11:28pm
End time pastors. I think it is a great time to start practicing our festival because some men of (gods) are doing much greater than amadioha and ngwugwu has done. How will make heaven self?
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by paskyboy: 11:28pm
I hate MODS they are partial
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by kolado(m): 11:31pm
Criminals everywhere like MTN
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by JustinSlayer69: 11:32pm
LOL. This Pastor was acting like Moses...
He was using the Rod to spread their thighs instead of seas...
Banged most of the ladies...single & married.
His wife + kids are dead...hmmmm. God or Satan punishing him?
But the OP's moniker makes me wonder if he fabricates all his often unbelievable stories (IS....LIE)
|Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Lasskeey: 11:32pm
