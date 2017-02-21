₦airaland Forum

Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Islie: 8:42pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A serving pastor with popular Lagos church, City of Dominion Deliverance Ministry, Ken Egbule has been sacked by the church management for allegedly obtaining by trick sex from some female members of the church.

Delta State-born Egbule was chased away from the church located at Ogunbambi Street, off Padolf Avenue, Hostel Bus stop in Egbe, a suburb of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that apart from allegedly obtaining sex from these women, he was also accused of collecting fees for prayer from any member of the church who wanted special prayer.

But he met his waterloo after he got engaged in a fight with a certain female member of the church simply identified as Ada, who accused the sacked pastor of sleeping with her bosom friend.

A source told our correspondent that Ada, who had come to the pastor’s house unannounced, caught him right in the act with her friend, This resulted into an heated arguments and later to fight.

The brawl was later reported to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Mrs Mary- Sherry Osakwe, who then summoned Egbule to know what led to the fight.

It was right then that the church leader discovered that Egbule had allegedly slept with most of the female members of the church both single and married.

Our correspondent learnt that some of these women also came to testify and confessed of their encounter with Egbule and how he had also tricked them to part with money as prayer fees.

Consequently, the pastor was sacked and his dismissal was announced to the entire congregation during last Sunday service.

When our correspondent contacted the church’s General Overseer, she confirmed the incident and said she had to send Egbule away for his shameful conduct which was not in line with the teaching as a Christian.

On why she did not give him opportunity to repent instead of sacking him, Pastor Mrs Osakwe said Egbule did not only had issues with those female members of the church, they were not happy that he had been tricking them to part with money for prayer.

The female clergy said keeping such character in the church will not be in the interest of the members and the entire church.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that 50-year-old Egbule was married and had two children but sadly couple of years ago, both the wife and the two children had died and since then, he had not married.

Our correspondent learnt that the case of sexual assault has been reported to the police by the victims but the General Overseer has prevented the members from further pursuing the assault in court.


http://pmexpressng.com/church-sacks-pastor-obtaining-trick-sex-money-female-members/

lalasticlala
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by dingbang(m): 8:47pm
Firsking01 am sure dis pastor must be speaking in tongues
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by kabrud: 9:04pm
Blaqsuqar, who be dis impostor again na?
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by tydi(m): 11:21pm
.
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Fireson(m): 11:21pm
Holy preeq abi? angry
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by cremedelacreme: 11:21pm
It's nothing new. A good number of these so called pastors are like Pastor Egbule. Some Naija women are so desperate and gullible that they can do anything just to get what they want. Tufiakwa! angry angry sad

1 Like

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Koross(m): 11:22pm
Hmmmmmmm
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Tazmode(m): 11:22pm
Sad
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by fleps(m): 11:23pm
Abeg, show us him face so that our wives and children will be careful
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by bethyz(m): 11:23pm
He did all shameful act without the fear of God in him. Na wa oooo

1 Like

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by okooloyun1(m): 11:23pm
End time tinz

1 Like

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by shadzyng(f): 11:24pm
Ok
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Fizzbizzie(m): 11:24pm
Na dem again ..
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by mmsen: 11:25pm
How do you trick a grown woman into sex?
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Dhaffs(m): 11:25pm
Oqa pastor,u too lyk d oda room ni ooh ,buh ah no blame u as u no qeh ani oda injector to socket in,rip to ur wify tho
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:25pm
OH..... He's a flatty ooo
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by yankeeguy(m): 11:25pm
fake men every where
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Fireson(m): 11:25pm
Is that so?? shocked
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by grandstar(m): 11:25pm
He will simply set up his own church now that he. has been dismissed. Some of those ladies go follow start am.

Peddlers of the word of God. Fake prophets everywhere and gullible people too ( 2 Timothy 4:1-5)
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by ipobarecriminals: 11:25pm
sad He is partially Ipob.It is their usual way/lifestyle. And those women he had seen with /scammed. Good for them.They are gullible lot.*To all Ipob yweets,gudnite, see u on weekend *

1 Like

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Dhaffs(m): 11:26pm
Were is celestialagent,oya cme n do d do
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by ifycent2: 11:26pm
Nsogbu di kwa oooooh...

Meaning


problem dey oooooh
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by YesNo: 11:26pm
Ever Gullible People..
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by MykOnyxo(m): 11:26pm
Sometimes I ask myself that......











...








....







...





....






























....
Shey na like this garri go dey cost dey go?
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by AnanseK(m): 11:27pm
Church and sex scandals

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by YesNo: 11:27pm
grandstar:
He will simply set up his own church.

and people will still buy his GALA

1 Like

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Odegwu097: 11:28pm
End time pastors. I think it is a great time to start practicing our festival because some men of (gods) are doing much greater than amadioha and ngwugwu has done. How will make heaven self?

Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by paskyboy: 11:28pm
I hate MODS they are partial
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by kolado(m): 11:31pm
Criminals everywhere like MTN
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by JustinSlayer69: 11:32pm
LOL. This Pastor was acting like Moses...

He was using the Rod to spread their thighs instead of seas...

Banged most of the ladies...single & married.

His wife + kids are dead...hmmmm. God or Satan punishing him?

But the OP's moniker makes me wonder if he fabricates all his often unbelievable stories (IS....LIE)
Re: Church Sacks Pastor For Obtaining By Trick Sex, Money From Female Members by Lasskeey: 11:32pm
sad

