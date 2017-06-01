₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:44am
Senior Pastors of Omega Fire Ministry Int'l, Apostle Johnson and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Lizzy Suleman arrived in style in California LA, USA. The pastors arrived few hours ago for a Crusade in California. A man had to kneel in the middle of the airport as he greeted the couple on their arrival.
The crusade tagged Help from Above is expected to hold between 20th and 21st June at the Faithful Centre Bible Church, Inglewood, California.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/apostle-suleman-and-wife-arrive-in-style-in-california.html
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:45am
see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/apostle-suleman-and-wife-arrive-in-style-in-california.html
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by smartty68(m): 8:46am
Lol! Hmmm! Man worshippers everywhere
13 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:46am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:57am
They did not even look at him sef. Judgement day will be terrible
8 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Papiikush: 9:02am
Sighs... Oloriburuku somebody that should be deported.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Tahrah(f): 9:17am
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Chicybez: 9:47am
what is this world turning into? i believe in the saying of giving honor to whom honor is due... but i hate hypocrites worshiping the creatures instead of the Creator. Lord pls have mercy on us...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by jieta: 9:47am
watch how haters will start running their dirty stinking mouth here.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by UwaBuPawPaw: 9:48am
Yeye
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Abbeycharles(m): 9:48am
This is to say that a chicken is not honoured in its own town
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by tintingz(m): 9:48am
Sheeples mentality.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by driand(m): 9:48am
Good for him,
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by que80(f): 9:48am
Slaves of the society
4 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:48am
Eleyi gidi gan o...
Your fellow human being?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Rexnegro: 9:49am
Notin bad if for him he's a sign of respect for pastor Suleman
most Nigerians are hypocrites, we re too quick to judge And condemn another but find ourselves doing such when we See men who command such respect from us.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 9:49am
Slave mentality
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:49am
I know some people are here just to find fault..
Well Sha kontinu
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by pepemendy(m): 9:49am
brainwashed mumu...werey
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by MDsambo: 9:50am
They dont even give a fvck
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Perspectives(m): 9:50am
Man of God
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by yhungbrowhne(m): 9:50am
wetting man no go see for dis world
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 9:50am
Chicybez:
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 9:50am
That apostle didn't give a damn
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by davo90tico(m): 9:50am
God bless you sir with more grace for the work, increase you monumentally and spiritually with strength to spread the gospel without fear and trembling and make ur enemies and detractors to constantly see u move higher and higher as all they can do is look up at u and where God is taking u in Jesus mighty name Amen
more grace sir
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 9:51am
I hope hin no get intention to enter Canada?
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Dicedpineapple(f): 9:51am
jh
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:51am
God forbid that I kneel down for a fake prophet.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 9:51am
respect they say is reciprocal
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by akilo1: 9:51am
where is otobo self?
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:51am
dayleke:the yoruba tribe do it on a regular, as a mark of respect...
So I see no fault in it
1 Like
