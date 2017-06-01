Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Kneels Down To Welcome Apostle Suleman And Wife At US Airport (Photos) (8385 Views)

Source; Senior Pastors of Omega Fire Ministry Int'l, Apostle Johnson and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Lizzy Suleman arrived in style in California LA, USA. The pastors arrived few hours ago for a Crusade in California. A man had to kneel in the middle of the airport as he greeted the couple on their arrival.The crusade tagged Help from Above is expected to hold between 20th and 21st June at the Faithful Centre Bible Church, Inglewood, California.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/apostle-suleman-and-wife-arrive-in-style-in-california.html

Lol! Hmmm! Man worshippers everywhere 13 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

They did not even look at him sef. Judgement day will be terrible 8 Likes

Sighs... Oloriburuku somebody that should be deported. 8 Likes

what is this world turning into? i believe in the saying of giving honor to whom honor is due... but i hate hypocrites worshiping the creatures instead of the Creator. Lord pls have mercy on us... 2 Likes

watch how haters will start running their dirty stinking mouth here. 3 Likes

Yeye

This is to say that a chicken is not honoured in its own town 4 Likes 1 Share

Sheeples mentality. 5 Likes





Good for him, Good for him,

Slaves of the society 4 Likes

Eleyi gidi gan o...

Your fellow human being? 3 Likes

Notin bad if for him he's a sign of respect for pastor Suleman

most Nigerians are hypocrites, we re too quick to judge And condemn another but find ourselves doing such when we See men who command such respect from us. 1 Like

Slave mentality 1 Like

I know some people are here just to find fault..



Well Sha kontinu 1 Like

brainwashed mumu...werey 3 Likes

They dont even give a fvck 2 Likes

Man of God

wetting man no go see for dis world 2 Likes

Chicybez:

what is this world turning into? i believe in the saying of giving honor to whom honor is due... but i hate hypocrites worshiping the creatures instead of the Creator. Lord pls have mercy on us...

That apostle didn't give a damn 2 Likes

God bless you sir with more grace for the work, increase you monumentally and spiritually with strength to spread the gospel without fear and trembling and make ur enemies and detractors to constantly see u move higher and higher as all they can do is look up at u and where God is taking u in Jesus mighty name Amen

more grace sir

I hope hin no get intention to enter Canada?

jh





God forbid that I kneel down for a fake prophet. God forbid that I kneel down for a fake prophet. 1 Like 1 Share

respect they say is reciprocal 1 Like

where is otobo self?