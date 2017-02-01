Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) (33048 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-hanging-conductor-fell-off.html Hanging conductor fell off speeding danfo, sustained head injury on Bank Anthony Way. 1 Like 1 Share

It could have been worse. 25 Likes

Sorry bro.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Those guys dont value their lives at all...quick recovery though 17 Likes 1 Share

The man fell off because of the recession

Yes, it could have been worse if Baba dey in the country

Thank God he didn't die 11 Likes 1 Share

Hanging on a moving bus is too risky.. I think the government should compel the conductors to always reserve a seat for themselves..



Just look at the injury this man has inflicted on himself. Get well soon but stop the risky hanging.



Life is too precious to be toyed with.

Most of those guys don't behave like someone who value their lives, they usually behave as if they have their duplicate lives kept at home.





Speedy recovery to him! 1 Like 1 Share

Make me very sad.



It seems nigeria can never become a sensible country. 2 Likes

And the guy is good to go

there is an innate tendency in the human being to 'take chances', Nigerians more so.



Unfortunately one day go be one day, monkey go go market (fortunately dis one return - I no talk say him na monkey oh!)



Driving buses with tyres bolted with only 2 of 4 or 3 of 5 nuts

We believe our selves die!

We sabi pass all d oyinbo man dem!

We too smart



SMH 7 Likes

Ambode sef 1 Like

see what Buhari has caused!!! 1 Like 1 Share

He still has his money intact 1 Like

Dat meme tho





He should be lucky he didnt die

He should be lucky he didnt die

As soon as he is healed, nah back to hanging no shaking

Sorry, nxt time, try b more careful K, quick recovery

man must to chop na man must to chop na

Dem no dey kuku hear word b4

Olorun sha maa sho wa 1 Like

main market - Nkpor old road route conductors do this a lot. especially around agip and boromeo

R.I.P



Amen. y na 1 Like

hmmmmm for this buhari period? sorry o o o 1 Like

hmmmm. so unfortunate for him. when d will be acting spider man