|Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:56pm
Hanging conductor fell off speeding danfo, sustained head injury on Bank Anthony Way.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-hanging-conductor-fell-off.html
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by HungerBAD: 4:57pm
It could have been worse.
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:00pm
Sorry bro....
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Gurumaharaji(m): 5:01pm
Those guys dont value their lives at all...quick recovery though
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by oyinkinola: 5:01pm
...haa omo lowo 'ya e!
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by vanbonattel: 5:01pm
Buharry!
The man fell off because of the recession
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by vanbonattel: 5:02pm
HungerBAD:
Yes, it could have been worse if Baba dey in the country
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 5:04pm
Thank God he didn't die
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 5:05pm
Hanging on a moving bus is too risky.. I think the government should compel the conductors to always reserve a seat for themselves..
Just look at the injury this man has inflicted on himself. Get well soon but stop the risky hanging.
Life is too precious to be toyed with.
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 5:07pm
Most of those guys don't behave like someone who value their lives, they usually behave as if they have their duplicate lives kept at home.
Speedy recovery to him!
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by juman(m): 5:11pm
Make me very sad.
It seems nigeria can never become a sensible country.
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by cummando(m): 5:17pm
Shekpe #200 white London #50
And the guy is good to go
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Cadamlk: 5:17pm
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by three: 5:23pm
there is an innate tendency in the human being to 'take chances', Nigerians more so.
Unfortunately one day go be one day, monkey go go market (fortunately dis one return - I no talk say him na monkey oh!)
Driving buses with tyres bolted with only 2 of 4 or 3 of 5 nuts
We believe our selves die!
We sabi pass all d oyinbo man dem!
We too smart
SMH
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 5:28pm
Ambode sef
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by gentlewiz: 5:31pm
see what Buhari has caused!!!
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Donniefred(m): 5:35pm
He still has his money intact
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 5:54pm
comradespade:Dat meme tho
He should be lucky he didnt die
As soon as he is healed, nah back to hanging no shaking
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by wizzlyd(m): 5:58pm
;Dby
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 5:58pm
Sorry, nxt time, try b more careful K, quick recovery
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by Anthony0094(m): 5:59pm
Land
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by comradespade(m): 5:59pm
Bumbae1:
man must to chop na
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by MadCow1: 5:59pm
R.I.P
Amen.
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:59pm
Dem no dey kuku hear word b4
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by adeadeyera(m): 5:59pm
Olorun sha maa sho wa
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by adonbilivit: 5:59pm
main market - Nkpor old road route conductors do this a lot. especially around agip and boromeo
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:00pm
y na
MadCow1:
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by divineshare(m): 6:00pm
hmmmmm for this buhari period? sorry o o o
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by manchester1: 6:00pm
hmmmm. so unfortunate for him. when d will be acting spider man
|Re: Hanging Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo In Lagos (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 6:01pm
Chai no expert for the matter ooo.... If u no be superman u no be superman oooo
