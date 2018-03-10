₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:01pm
The wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has drawn lots of dignitaries from far and wide to Kano state. According to reports, many private jets and chartered planes are currently parked at the Aminu Kano international Airport Kano with more dignitaries are still expected to arrive the state for the colorful and lavish wedding.
President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among the dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha of Hajiya Fatima, daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Kano on Friday.
Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote was handed over in marriage to the son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Jamil M. D. Abubakar at a well-attended wedding Fatiha held in Kano yesterday.
The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi contracted the marriage inside his palace at 11am, while the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the crowd in supplications to bless the marriage.
Among the governors that attended the wedding were governors of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasarawa, Umar Tanko Almakura and Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.
Others include governors of Borno, Kashim Shettimam, Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam, Kogi Yahaya Bello, Ogun Ebikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:02pm
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 7:02pm
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by FarahAideed: 7:05pm
Who came in that Dornier 228 Turbo prop? That person back go dey pain am now oo
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 7:07pm
Na hold up be dis, plane version
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Donpresh95(m): 7:08pm
Am still looking for Okoroawusa
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:35pm
Vanity upon vanity.
Where is Tiwa Savage's marriage after all the grandeur in Dubai?
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:36pm
FarahAideed:
Izzit your back?
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by TheKingdom: 7:45pm
Arewa Nation...see una
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Bosun: 7:56pm
Everybody is here. Who con dey Osinbajo weeding nah.
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:15pm
FarahAideed:That WILDLIFE plane weh park there abiiiii...
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by xcel20001: 8:18pm
Before?
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 8:18pm
I just Love my Northern people and our dressing code #Babban Riga. Kawai
Allah Taimake Arewa
Ba wani shege Aradu
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by engineerboat(m): 8:20pm
Bosun:
Abeg who is osinbanjo
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by kellz0(m): 8:20pm
Colourful wedding
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:24pm
NwaAmaikpe:Is it paining you is it your money?
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 8:55pm
After this a vast majority gifted with data bundles will come here to complain about their doomed future
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by id4sho(m): 9:36pm
where is former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji M. D. Abubakar, father of the groom. he's not in any pictures so far. Maybe what i heard is true!
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:36pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by ojun50(m): 9:38pm
on my way there
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Brymo: 9:39pm
Wealth is just consistency... I don't want to be rich. I want to be wealthy. Quavo
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:39pm
Kai!!! Why me!!!?? Today of all days the injector of my jet refused to supply fuel to the engine and my plane is not starting, i might miss the wedding
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 9:40pm
the rich getting richer.... the poor getting poorer.
but there I still hope..
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by adotaba: 9:42pm
splendid
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:42pm
who allowed this bloggers to visit the airport runaway?
these bloggers just used old pics from Lagos airport they found online and termed it 'kano airport
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by dearpreye(m): 9:43pm
The rich collaborate; the poor compete.
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by tosomaju(m): 9:43pm
Marrying Dangote daughter....see jackpot
Bros face be like: "All round choping for me; fvck heaven "
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by lastempero: 9:43pm
FarahAideed:
I wonder if the person is on flight training,well all na private plane dem go count am join.
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 9:44pm
People are being killed by herdsmen.
Rather than look for solutions, folks are attending weddings up and down.
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Obierika: 9:44pm
engineerboat:
Ordinary commissioner
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by dearpreye(m): 9:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Poverty is the greatest vanity.
Get as much as wealth as you can.
Lack is stress.
|Re: The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) by Okoliepn(m): 9:45pm
Wonderful
