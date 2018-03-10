Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The State Of Kano Airport As Dangote's Daughter Gets Married In Style (Photos) (17061 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among the dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha of Hajiya Fatima, daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Kano on Friday.



Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote was handed over in marriage to the son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Jamil M. D. Abubakar at a well-attended wedding Fatiha held in Kano yesterday.



The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi contracted the marriage inside his palace at 11am, while the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the crowd in supplications to bless the marriage.



Among the governors that attended the wedding were governors of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasarawa, Umar Tanko Almakura and Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.



Others include governors of Borno, Kashim Shettimam, Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam, Kogi Yahaya Bello, Ogun Ebikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.



cc; lalasticlala

Who came in that Dornier 228 Turbo prop? That person back go dey pain am now oo 21 Likes

Na hold up be dis, plane version 1 Like 1 Share

Am still looking for Okoroawusa 2 Likes







Vanity upon vanity.



Where is Tiwa Savage's marriage after all the grandeur in Dubai? Vanity upon vanity.Where is Tiwa Savage's marriage after all the grandeur in Dubai? 17 Likes 2 Shares

FarahAideed:

Who came in that Dornier Turbo prop? That person back go dey pain am now oo







Izzit your back? Izzit your back? 19 Likes

Arewa Nation...see una 1 Like

Everybody is here. Who con dey Osinbajo weeding nah. 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

Who came in that Dornier 228 Turbo prop? That person back go dey pain am now oo That WILDLIFE plane weh park there abiiiii... That WILDLIFE plane weh park there abiiiii... 6 Likes

Before?



[img][/img] 1 Share

I just Love my Northern people and our dressing code #Babban Riga. Kawai









Allah Taimake Arewa



Ba wani shege Aradu 1 Like

Bosun:

Everybody is here. Who con dey Osinbajo weeding nah. o



Abeg who is osinbanjo Abeg who is osinbanjo 1 Like

Colourful wedding

NwaAmaikpe:







Vanity upon vanity.



Where is Tiwa Savage's marriage after all the grandeur in Dubai? Is it paining you is it your money? Is it paining you is it your money?

After this a vast majority gifted with data bundles will come here to complain about their doomed future 2 Likes

where is former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji M. D. Abubakar, father of the groom. he's not in any pictures so far. Maybe what i heard is true! 2 Likes

Hmmmmmm

on my way there

Wealth is just consistency... I don't want to be rich. I want to be wealthy. Quavo 1 Like

i might miss the wedding Kai!!! Why me!!!?? Today of all days the injector of my jet refused to supply fuel to the engine and my plane is not starting,i might miss the wedding

the rich getting richer.... the poor getting poorer.

but there I still hope..

splendid

who allowed this bloggers to visit the airport runaway?



these bloggers just used old pics from Lagos airport they found online and termed it 'kano airport 2 Likes

The rich collaborate; the poor compete. 1 Like

Marrying Dangote daughter....see jackpot

Bros face be like: "All round choping for me; fvck heaven " 1 Like

FarahAideed:

Who came in that Dornier 228 Turbo prop? That person back go dey pain am now oo

I wonder if the person is on flight training,well all na private plane dem go count am join. I wonder if the person is on flight training,well all na private plane dem go count am join. 1 Like

People are being killed by herdsmen.





Rather than look for solutions, folks are attending weddings up and down. 1 Like

engineerboat:







Abeg who is osinbanjo

Ordinary commissioner Ordinary commissioner

NwaAmaikpe:







Vanity upon vanity.



Where is Tiwa Savage's marriage after all the grandeur in Dubai?

Poverty is the greatest vanity.



Get as much as wealth as you can.



Lack is stress. Poverty is the greatest vanity.Get as much as wealth as you can.Lack is stress.