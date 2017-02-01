₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by NewsPoacher: 7:14am
•20 shops looted, say South Africa police

A 42-year-old Nigerian automobile mechanic lost N240.650million (R10m) to the xenophobic attack on his workshop in South Africa last weekend.

Mr. Simon Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, that he got a call on the day of the incident that his workshop had been set ablaze and rushed to the place.

“By the time I got there, 29 cars of different make, some Nigerian passports, documents of the workshop, money and other personal effects had been destroyed by fire.

“I was helpless and could not do anything,” he said.

Adeoye said some of the cars belonged to South Africans; others were being repaired for sale.

“I appeal to the Federal Government to assist me get back to business. Officials of the Nigerian mission have visited the workshop to do an assessment and we are yet to hear from them,” he said.

According to him, the mission should replace the passports gutted by fire to enable affected Nigerians have documents.

Adeoye said officials of Nigeria Union visited and commiserated with him on the incident.

“At the moment, I have lost everything I have. I need urgent help to re-start my business. This will also assist me pay my workers who have families to cater for,” he said.

The police said at least 20 shops, possibly belonging to immigrants, were looted in South Africa’s capital overnight, but they could not confirm if the attacks had deliberately targeted foreigners.

Anti-immigrant violence has flared sporadically in South Africa against a background of near-record unemployment, with foreigners being accused of taking jobs from locals and getting involved in crime.

Responding to similar incidents in Pretoria at the weekend, Nigeria’s foreign ministry said it would summon South Africa’s envoy to raise its concerns over “xenophobic attacks” on Nigerians, other Africans and Pakistanis.

South African police said they did not yet know the motive for the latest attacks, and no deaths had been reported.
Police spokeswoman Brig. Mathapelo Peters said: “There are allegations that these shops belong to foreign nationals.
“It is alleged that the community members are saying that these shops were used for drug dealing but that is unconfirmed.
“We will only be able to start a formal investigation once the shop owners come forward.”

The Atteridgeville neighbourhood, where the looting took place, was calm on Tuesday as police cars drove through the streets.
An unemployed man in his mid-twenties, who declined to be named, said: “We are sick and tired of foreigners who are coming to sell drugs and kill our people; we can’t let the community go down like this.”

South Africa, with a population of about 50 million, is home to an estimated five million immigrants.

In April 2015, Nigeria recalled its top diplomat in South Africa to discuss anti-immigrant attacks which killed at least seven people and sent hundreds of foreigners fleeing to safety camps, as authorities sent in soldiers to quell unrest in Johannesburg and Durban.

In 2008, at least 67 people were killed in anti-immigrant violence, with thousands of people fleeing to refugee camps.




http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerian-loses-n240m-xenophobia/
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by K2nice(m): 7:15am
Hmmmm
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by dorry62(f): 7:19am
Bad.
Say no to Xenophobia.
Nigerians say no to crime for
once.

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Nixiepie(f): 7:37am
I wonder what is special about S.A that Nigerians cant do without
I for once never liked that godamn country


This people really hates nd envy Nigerians,they are barbarians and stupiid

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by diportivo: 7:46am
hmmm

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Electroweb(m): 8:51am
The fact is that South Africans dont want other Africans to do business and suceed in their country. The earlier other Africans realize this the better. Their govt thru the police is doing nothing or paying lip service. South Africans have real inferiority complex issue, even with all the businesses they have in Nigeria. This is a country that was supported during the apartheid. Smh. When there colonial masters refused to give them freedom we didnt know they on to something about these South Africans. Nigerians should leave that country and seek greener pastures elsewhere.

My personal thoughts...

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Keneking: 10:22am
Jonathan sef
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by maynation(f): 10:23am
my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by kelvyn7(m): 10:23am
shocked shocked shocked

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Christane(m): 10:23am
jst too long 4 me to read ..bt sowie 4 ur lost ...God wil help u.
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by freeborn76(m): 10:23am
My position is this; some Nigerians make it difficult to be Nigerian abroad. Believe me, many countries in Africa silently wish they could flush out Nigerians from their midst. What most Nigerians do in South Africa is shameful and despicable; Point Road in Durban, Hillbrow in Johannesburg, Wynberg and Parklands in Cape Town etc. Nigerians brazenly sell drugs and run brothels without any fear. It's time we started a national rebirth in this country...do you know that the most hated word in India today is Nigeria? Why? Drug peddlers...where did we even derail?

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by nairalandfreak: 10:23am
This is no longer funny... Why is Nigeria always ridiculed

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Mememan: 10:24am
angry
South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to.

Those lazy HIV bastards are so hateful.


These people don't deserve any Freedom.


My advise to Nigerians there is that they should come home. Nigeria is thriving well. Come and invest and develop your country.


Leave those lazy HIV bastards alone in their mess.

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by emmabest2000(m): 10:24am
Black South African's are too lazy ...


Nigerian's. Will revenge soon !

Watch Out ....

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by koolet(m): 10:24am
Hmmn
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by NNVanguard(m): 10:24am
It's unfortunate that South Africa would be bold enough to act xenophobic on us.

It's Hugh time we think NAIJA first, just like Trumps America First policy.
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by SexyNairalander: 10:24am
booked
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Arewa12: 10:25am
Dis south africans no get JOY @ all
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by helphelp: 10:25am
Na wa ooo
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by LaEvilIMiss(f): 10:25am
maynation:
my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos

Would you blame South Africans.. we cannot even hold it together in Nigeria.. how can we expect better reception abroad. Nigerians should be banned from every country so we can steam and die inside the mess we created. If not for poor neighbours I would say build a huge wall around Nigeria.. our mess/poo is too much for any one to bear

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Hawlahscho(m): 10:25am
Speechless by Celine Dion

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by LEOSIRSIR(m): 10:25am
ahhhh

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by holatin(m): 10:25am
I hate saying this statement "an eye for any eye" but in this context such treatment should be melted out to this devious south African. seriously I be seen a lot of hatred but this SA people seems like its inherited from the devil himself. just angry for no convent reason.

Funny enough Nigeria save the foolish country from apartheid years ago with millions of fund.

how are they different from boko haram now ?
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by talkeverytime: 10:25am
Chai, Africans and their mentality



Do you know you should be careful of Good Friends?
Yes, Good Friends!

Read this
http://talkeverytime.blogspot.com/2017/02/beware-of-good-friends.html
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by vedaxcool(m): 10:26am
This is just sad
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by NNVanguard(m): 10:26am
maynation:
my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos

Is this the best of you?

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by KINGwax007(m): 10:26am
Sorry bro, Na the effect of the forceful marriage u dey see so. U dey do your own legitimate business jejely, our eastern drug selling monkeys don use mud stain u...

E go better...

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:26am
Na fall of Nigeria currency make am high like dat;
Some one send $300 n he started blowing horn dat he sent #150,600
Nigeria where are dos days when #1=$0.6
Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by ugohemma: 10:27am
I told you guys.... Whenever we shy away from responsibilities In this country because we thinks it affects one tribe.... When the repercussions comes, every tribe will take a share of it...

If our government agencies fail to protect Nigerians foreign business because they think Igbos are the only one traveling, when the effect comes we all take a share of it.

Go to CNN website to comment, just seing you are from Nigeria reduces ur chance of getting a positive response.
Same with traveling and visa applications.

If we cant protect our country because we have deep rooted convictions in our tribes and region then lets divide and let every region take care of their own.


This is just the beginning .

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by maynation(f): 10:27am
LaEvilIMiss:


Would you blame South Africans.. we cannot even hold it together in Nigeria.. how can we expect better reception abroad. Nigerians should be banned from every country so we can steam and die inside the mess we created. If not for poor neighbours I would say build a huge wall around Nigeria.. our mess/poo is too much for any one to bear
I support this, but let Nigeria break up first cheesy

Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Babzilla: 10:27am
nairalandfreak:
This is no longer funny... Why is Nigeria always ridiculed
.
They say charity begins at home.
Over her we have little disregard for ourselves.
Over there its hoodlums that will kill you
Over here its ur governemnt and its agents that will sanction your destruction

