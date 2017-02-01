Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia (3259 Views)

Xenophobia: S/africans Attack Nigerian Businesses / Boy Fights Over His Grilfriend In Sapele, Loses His Arm (Graphic Pic) / Xenophobia: Gang Leader Of Xenophobia Promised To Execute More Foreigners (video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

•20 shops looted, say South Africa police



A 42-year-old Nigerian automobile mechanic lost N240.650million (R10m) to the xenophobic attack on his workshop in South Africa last weekend.



Mr. Simon Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, that he got a call on the day of the incident that his workshop had been set ablaze and rushed to the place.



“By the time I got there, 29 cars of different make, some Nigerian passports, documents of the workshop, money and other personal effects had been destroyed by fire.



“I was helpless and could not do anything,” he said.



Adeoye said some of the cars belonged to South Africans; others were being repaired for sale.



“I appeal to the Federal Government to assist me get back to business. Officials of the Nigerian mission have visited the workshop to do an assessment and we are yet to hear from them,” he said.



According to him, the mission should replace the passports gutted by fire to enable affected Nigerians have documents.



Adeoye said officials of Nigeria Union visited and commiserated with him on the incident.



“At the moment, I have lost everything I have. I need urgent help to re-start my business. This will also assist me pay my workers who have families to cater for,” he said.



The police said at least 20 shops, possibly belonging to immigrants, were looted in South Africa’s capital overnight, but they could not confirm if the attacks had deliberately targeted foreigners.



Anti-immigrant violence has flared sporadically in South Africa against a background of near-record unemployment, with foreigners being accused of taking jobs from locals and getting involved in crime.



Responding to similar incidents in Pretoria at the weekend, Nigeria’s foreign ministry said it would summon South Africa’s envoy to raise its concerns over “xenophobic attacks” on Nigerians, other Africans and Pakistanis.



South African police said they did not yet know the motive for the latest attacks, and no deaths had been reported.

Police spokeswoman Brig. Mathapelo Peters said: “There are allegations that these shops belong to foreign nationals.

“It is alleged that the community members are saying that these shops were used for drug dealing but that is unconfirmed.

“We will only be able to start a formal investigation once the shop owners come forward.”



The Atteridgeville neighbourhood, where the looting took place, was calm on Tuesday as police cars drove through the streets.

An unemployed man in his mid-twenties, who declined to be named, said: “We are sick and tired of foreigners who are coming to sell drugs and kill our people; we can’t let the community go down like this.”



South Africa, with a population of about 50 million, is home to an estimated five million immigrants.



In April 2015, Nigeria recalled its top diplomat in South Africa to discuss anti-immigrant attacks which killed at least seven people and sent hundreds of foreigners fleeing to safety camps, as authorities sent in soldiers to quell unrest in Johannesburg and Durban.



In 2008, at least 67 people were killed in anti-immigrant violence, with thousands of people fleeing to refugee camps.







http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerian-loses-n240m-xenophobia/

Hmmmm

Bad.

Say no to Xenophobia.

Nigerians say no to crime for

once. 4 Likes

I wonder what is special about S.A that Nigerians cant do without

I for once never liked that godamn country





This people really hates nd envy Nigerians,they are barbarians and stupiid 6 Likes

hmmm 3 Likes

The fact is that South Africans dont want other Africans to do business and suceed in their country. The earlier other Africans realize this the better. Their govt thru the police is doing nothing or paying lip service. South Africans have real inferiority complex issue, even with all the businesses they have in Nigeria. This is a country that was supported during the apartheid. Smh. When there colonial masters refused to give them freedom we didnt know they on to something about these South Africans. Nigerians should leave that country and seek greener pastures elsewhere.



My personal thoughts... 9 Likes 2 Shares

Jonathan sef

my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos 2 Likes

1 Like 1 Share

jst too long 4 me to read ..bt sowie 4 ur lost ...God wil help u.

My position is this; some Nigerians make it difficult to be Nigerian abroad. Believe me, many countries in Africa silently wish they could flush out Nigerians from their midst. What most Nigerians do in South Africa is shameful and despicable; Point Road in Durban, Hillbrow in Johannesburg, Wynberg and Parklands in Cape Town etc. Nigerians brazenly sell drugs and run brothels without any fear. It's time we started a national rebirth in this country...do you know that the most hated word in India today is Nigeria? Why? Drug peddlers...where did we even derail? 2 Likes 1 Share

This is no longer funny... Why is Nigeria always ridiculed 1 Like



South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to.



Those lazy HIV bastards are so hateful.





These people don't deserve any Freedom.





My advise to Nigerians there is that they should come home. Nigeria is thriving well. Come and invest and develop your country.





Leave those lazy HIV bastards alone in their mess. South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to.Those lazy HIV bastards are so hateful.These people don't deserve any Freedom.My advise to Nigerians there is that they should come home. Nigeria is thriving well. Come and invest and develop your country.Leave those lazy HIV bastards alone in their mess. 2 Likes

Black South African's are too lazy ...





Nigerian's. Will revenge soon !



Watch Out .... 2 Likes

Hmmn

It's unfortunate that South Africa would be bold enough to act xenophobic on us.



It's Hugh time we think NAIJA first, just like Trumps America First policy.

booked

Dis south africans no get JOY @ all

Na wa ooo

maynation:

my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos

Would you blame South Africans.. we cannot even hold it together in Nigeria.. how can we expect better reception abroad. Nigerians should be banned from every country so we can steam and die inside the mess we created. If not for poor neighbours I would say build a huge wall around Nigeria.. our mess/poo is too much for any one to bear Would you blame South Africans.. we cannot even hold it together in Nigeria.. how can we expect better reception abroad. Nigerians should be banned from every country so we can steam and die inside the mess we created. If not for poor neighbours I would say build a huge wall around Nigeria.. our mess/poo is too much for any one to bear 2 Likes

Speechless by Celine Dion

ahhhh

I hate saying this statement "an eye for any eye" but in this context such treatment should be melted out to this devious south African. seriously I be seen a lot of hatred but this SA people seems like its inherited from the devil himself. just angry for no convent reason.



Funny enough Nigeria save the foolish country from apartheid years ago with millions of fund.



how are they different from boko haram now ?









Do you know you should be careful of Good Friends?

Yes, Good Friends!



Read this

http://talkeverytime.blogspot.com/2017/02/beware-of-good-friends.html Chai, Africans and their mentalityDo you know you should be careful of Good Friends?Yes, Good Friends!Read this

This is just sad

maynation:

my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos

Is this the best of you? Is this the best of you? 1 Like 1 Share

Sorry bro, Na the effect of the forceful marriage u dey see so. U dey do your own legitimate business jejely, our eastern drug selling monkeys don use mud stain u...



E go better... 1 Like 1 Share

Na fall of Nigeria currency make am high like dat;

Some one send $300 n he started blowing horn dat he sent #150,600

Nigeria where are dos days when #1=$0.6

I told you guys.... Whenever we shy away from responsibilities In this country because we thinks it affects one tribe.... When the repercussions comes, every tribe will take a share of it...



If our government agencies fail to protect Nigerians foreign business because they think Igbos are the only one traveling, when the effect comes we all take a share of it.



Go to CNN website to comment, just seing you are from Nigeria reduces ur chance of getting a positive response.

Same with traveling and visa applications.



If we cant protect our country because we have deep rooted convictions in our tribes and region then lets divide and let every region take care of their own.





This is just the beginning . 1 Like

LaEvilIMiss:





Would you blame South Africans.. we cannot even hold it together in Nigeria.. how can we expect better reception abroad. Nigerians should be banned from every country so we can steam and die inside the mess we created. If not for poor neighbours I would say build a huge wall around Nigeria.. our mess/poo is too much for any one to bear I support this, but let Nigeria break up first I support this, but let Nigeria break up first 1 Like