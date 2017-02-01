₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,098 members, 3,379,286 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 10:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia (3259 Views)
Xenophobia: S/africans Attack Nigerian Businesses / Boy Fights Over His Grilfriend In Sapele, Loses His Arm (Graphic Pic) / Xenophobia: Gang Leader Of Xenophobia Promised To Execute More Foreigners (video (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by NewsPoacher: 7:14am
•20 shops looted, say South Africa police
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerian-loses-n240m-xenophobia/
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by K2nice(m): 7:15am
Hmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by dorry62(f): 7:19am
Bad.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Nixiepie(f): 7:37am
I wonder what is special about S.A that Nigerians cant do without
I for once never liked that godamn country
This people really hates nd envy Nigerians,they are barbarians and stupiid
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by diportivo: 7:46am
hmmm
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Electroweb(m): 8:51am
The fact is that South Africans dont want other Africans to do business and suceed in their country. The earlier other Africans realize this the better. Their govt thru the police is doing nothing or paying lip service. South Africans have real inferiority complex issue, even with all the businesses they have in Nigeria. This is a country that was supported during the apartheid. Smh. When there colonial masters refused to give them freedom we didnt know they on to something about these South Africans. Nigerians should leave that country and seek greener pastures elsewhere.
My personal thoughts...
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Keneking: 10:22am
Jonathan sef
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by maynation(f): 10:23am
my Yoruba brother suffering from the dubious nature of the Flatinos
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by kelvyn7(m): 10:23am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Christane(m): 10:23am
jst too long 4 me to read ..bt sowie 4 ur lost ...God wil help u.
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by freeborn76(m): 10:23am
My position is this; some Nigerians make it difficult to be Nigerian abroad. Believe me, many countries in Africa silently wish they could flush out Nigerians from their midst. What most Nigerians do in South Africa is shameful and despicable; Point Road in Durban, Hillbrow in Johannesburg, Wynberg and Parklands in Cape Town etc. Nigerians brazenly sell drugs and run brothels without any fear. It's time we started a national rebirth in this country...do you know that the most hated word in India today is Nigeria? Why? Drug peddlers...where did we even derail?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by nairalandfreak: 10:23am
This is no longer funny... Why is Nigeria always ridiculed
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Mememan: 10:24am
South Africa is the LAST PLACE on earth I can travel to.
Those lazy HIV bastards are so hateful.
These people don't deserve any Freedom.
My advise to Nigerians there is that they should come home. Nigeria is thriving well. Come and invest and develop your country.
Leave those lazy HIV bastards alone in their mess.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by emmabest2000(m): 10:24am
Black South African's are too lazy ...
Nigerian's. Will revenge soon !
Watch Out ....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by koolet(m): 10:24am
Hmmn
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by NNVanguard(m): 10:24am
It's unfortunate that South Africa would be bold enough to act xenophobic on us.
It's Hugh time we think NAIJA first, just like Trumps America First policy.
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by SexyNairalander: 10:24am
booked
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Arewa12: 10:25am
Dis south africans no get JOY @ all
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by helphelp: 10:25am
Na wa ooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by LaEvilIMiss(f): 10:25am
maynation:
Would you blame South Africans.. we cannot even hold it together in Nigeria.. how can we expect better reception abroad. Nigerians should be banned from every country so we can steam and die inside the mess we created. If not for poor neighbours I would say build a huge wall around Nigeria.. our mess/poo is too much for any one to bear
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Hawlahscho(m): 10:25am
Speechless by Celine Dion
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by LEOSIRSIR(m): 10:25am
ahhhh
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by holatin(m): 10:25am
I hate saying this statement "an eye for any eye" but in this context such treatment should be melted out to this devious south African. seriously I be seen a lot of hatred but this SA people seems like its inherited from the devil himself. just angry for no convent reason.
Funny enough Nigeria save the foolish country from apartheid years ago with millions of fund.
how are they different from boko haram now ?
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by talkeverytime: 10:25am
Chai, Africans and their mentality
Do you know you should be careful of Good Friends?
Yes, Good Friends!
Read this
http://talkeverytime.blogspot.com/2017/02/beware-of-good-friends.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by vedaxcool(m): 10:26am
This is just sad
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by NNVanguard(m): 10:26am
maynation:
Is this the best of you?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by KINGwax007(m): 10:26am
Sorry bro, Na the effect of the forceful marriage u dey see so. U dey do your own legitimate business jejely, our eastern drug selling monkeys don use mud stain u...
E go better...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:26am
Na fall of Nigeria currency make am high like dat;
Some one send $300 n he started blowing horn dat he sent #150,600
Nigeria where are dos days when #1=$0.6
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by ugohemma: 10:27am
I told you guys.... Whenever we shy away from responsibilities In this country because we thinks it affects one tribe.... When the repercussions comes, every tribe will take a share of it...
If our government agencies fail to protect Nigerians foreign business because they think Igbos are the only one traveling, when the effect comes we all take a share of it.
Go to CNN website to comment, just seing you are from Nigeria reduces ur chance of getting a positive response.
Same with traveling and visa applications.
If we cant protect our country because we have deep rooted convictions in our tribes and region then lets divide and let every region take care of their own.
This is just the beginning .
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by maynation(f): 10:27am
LaEvilIMiss:I support this, but let Nigeria break up first
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Loses N240m To Xenophobia by Babzilla: 10:27am
nairalandfreak:.
They say charity begins at home.
Over her we have little disregard for ourselves.
Over there its hoodlums that will kill you
Over here its ur governemnt and its agents that will sanction your destruction
1 Like
Two Brothers Forcefully Disv?rgined Their Sisters In A Car [full Video 18+] / Please Confirm Any Business You Intend To Go Into To Avoid Scam,read More / Movie Opportunity From A Nairalander
Viewing this topic: MightyThor(m), mikecino(m), skywalker495, cassidynca(m), Getintouch2004(m), DrVictor(m), damilola5019(m), EmperorLee(m), adewumi91(m), ImmorTALbet, lovetterrison(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), BrightEye(m), femijay8271(m), sotrue1, Zhirinovsky, trukoments(m), Generalyemi(m), rajesh81, doctorgold(m), mikkyjay(m), AyamDani(m), abiodunbright(m), wawale, fuckbulhary, isaiah9(m), Ikem11(m), hardwerk, Jajayi, oglalasioux(m), muyoge, divicoded, Sundouglas, Amebo1(m), posiedon(m), noblito2017(m), kinngie(m), phestus(m), cue64, omoyeth, bryan360, emmanuelbrown26, worldobededom, nowpresence(f), iWise(m), fuckboys, engrshakespeare, JMG1, kurt09(m), fairlyusedpant, sunkyrazzy(m), mmsen, SIRmanjar, vicdom(m), orijintv(m), ahmodu4real(m), Nigeriatraining, waley007(m), MasterWayne(m), Fogman(m), pinkrex(m), salawustyles(m), mashaba(f), Nathdoug(m), henryogb(m), Judolisco(m), Setaje(f), Sacluxpaint(m), SIRTee15, liberty3330, melejo, sircardinal, kenp20(m), Doslop, dasybarite(m), murtalaa(m), Biggcake, Lordave, Narldon, porozhniy(m), Oworock(m), Raymondfayowole(m), Gh0stFreak, maynation(f), bada007(m), taurus21, nasha1, linystar, caleb404, fasterwell(m), stifej, lammygloooooooo(m), richeazy(m), cygnus05(m), BarclaysV(m), legrande69, luke55720, darlington2017, lakland(m), Larrywax2016, Passy089(m), Chazzyboy, kisibo, AreaFada2, Obynobyl(m), mile12crises, Nathan2016, afbstrategies and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17