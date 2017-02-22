₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:52am
According to Chidera, he wants to know how he will be when he dies... Just as he asked for, Nigerians commented. Read that below.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/nigerian-man-shares-burial-poster-of.html
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by xstry: 9:56am
Very dumb
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by TrumpDonald2: 10:00am
Its good to think outside the box, doing something unusual. But naija own done they comot from gear.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by zarakay(f): 10:01am
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by slurryeye: 10:06am
What a dunce!
26 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by GreenMavro: 10:06am
May GOD grant him his heart desires
AMEN
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by jesus500(m): 10:06am
Small boy at that, what has gotten into his head.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by BrightEye(m): 10:06am
This is one of the jokes I like to be trying out, but I am afraid, in Nigeria, they will frustrate your mind in the name of wishing yourself a bad thing until the joke becomes reality.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by 7Alexander(m): 10:07am
Someone said 'na ur girlfriend o go first attack'.
No chill
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by dangote7510(m): 10:07am
ok
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 10:07am
xstry:
Say it again ..
4 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by Pkilo79: 10:07am
Buhari should do same
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by NNVanguard(m): 10:07am
When the mind is unproductive, frivolities takes over.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by SageTravels: 10:07am
RIP In Advance. MUMU
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by xynerise(m): 10:07am
People are getting dumber everyday.
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 10:07am
What a world we live in
Phones are getting smarter and people are getting dumber
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 10:08am
BE UNTO HIM ACCORDING TO HIS WISH. MY CONDOLENCE TO HIS FAMILY IN ADVANCE
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by unclezuma: 10:08am
See my signature...
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by toyota3(m): 10:08am
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by Tpave(m): 10:08am
Rip guy
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by maynation(f): 10:08am
His name answers my question. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by ricmx: 10:08am
Dump ass boy.
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by freeborn76(m): 10:08am
Mad people everywhere...the children of Kemi Olunloyo
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by okotv(m): 10:09am
Some folks are just psychos. By the way, he his just 19 and not yet a man with his immature behavior.
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by Joettti: 10:09am
Manage dis guy!!!!
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by Iamtosignno(m): 10:09am
This is craziness
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by KINGwax007(m): 10:09am
Scary, but cool...
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by olaolaking(m): 10:09am
Nothing special. That doesn't mean he will die. May be he was catching fun. But for me, I don't attach any important to this
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by passionatebae: 10:10am
I wish him what he wish himself
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by bush112(m): 10:10am
RIP
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by Lasskeey: 10:10am
|Re: Man Shares Burial Poster Of Himself (Photo) by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:11am
The second reply and the Obaino own got me rotfl... . Wicked!
