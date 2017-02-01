₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by ifyan(m): 9:57am
Oyetunji Abioye
The naira recorded slight gain on Tuesday and closed at 512 against the United States dollar on the parallel market, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced a new foreign exchange policy action.
The CBN had on Monday announced its decision to begin sale of $1m weekly to each of the country’s 21 commercial banks at a rate of 375 naira to clear a backlog of demand for retail users and try to narrow the premium between the official and black market rates.
The decision was announced hours after the naira tumbled to 520/dollar on the parallel market as
scarcity of the greenback continued to weigh on the exchange rate.
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by BUHARIISCURSED: 9:58am
Even in his grave baba they punish us
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by emmabest2000(m): 10:02am
Record gain indeed ...
This Government sef !
NO COMMENT
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by bumi10: 10:02am
madness
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by dangote7510(m): 10:02am
old news
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by alexistaiwo: 10:02am
And you think this is good news.
512 to 1 dollar?!!
Chai and to think that not too long ago. We were being told by this same administration when they were in the opposition that 216 to 1 dollar is astronomical.
When one idiot shout Sai Baba in 2019.
I will give him the treatment below
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by dubemnaija: 10:03am
lies! I bough dollar yesterday for 519...This trend is very worrisome
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by Hysmady(m): 10:04am
Rubbish...Our currency is so so fvcked up
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by joe4real12: 10:04am
One step forward, 10 steps backward
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by okotv(m): 10:04am
Good news. Something to cheer us up in this days of gloomy news.
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by 9jakohai(m): 10:05am
BUHARIISCURSED:
So how do we solve our dollar scarcity issues?
For me, we take loans, improve power and transport infrastructure, investors come, and dollars flow back in.
What is your solution?
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by GreenMavro: 10:05am
please wake me up wen naira is equall to 1$
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by Segadem(m): 10:06am
BUHARIISCURSED:smh
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by EddyNumerouno(m): 10:07am
Economist advice needed;
Is it time to sell acquired dollars or to hold on?
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by 9jakohai(m): 10:07am
alexistaiwo:
Back when it was 200 to 1 dollar, oil prices were sky high... Above 100 per barrel.
Then we could afford to allow investors come in and take as much dollars in and out because govt had enough dollars to play with.
Once oil prices crashed to as low as 28 per barrel, we had to restrict dollars, so investors pulled out.
If oil prices were still above 100, you would be shouting say baba.
(by the way, I ain't a zombie or wailer)
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by sircardinal: 10:08am
When will it go back to 200, we are not even asking for the promised 1 dollar to 1 naira. Believe me we the masses are really suffering.
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by lekbel09: 10:08am
Am tired of nigeria sef make I go drink my......u know the rest
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by unclezuma: 10:11am
Please explain how the pendulumic movements of the Naira around the 500-600Naira mark an appreciation.
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by godunia(m): 10:11am
when it comes back to N1 to a Dollar,let me know
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by Castroii(m): 10:15am
Lemme knw wen it gets to 215 naira per $
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by dencocomm(m): 10:16am
Did I hear Gain? Okays
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by laurel03: 10:17am
rubbish.... next depreciate go be 550...
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by ednut1(m): 10:20am
gains no dey pass 50kobo-2naira
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:21am
1 step forward, 10 step backwards.
Shenjii!
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:24am
One day $1-#1.
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by loomer: 10:32am
9jakohai:
Make una stop to Blane things on oil price and call a spade a spade.
Na only Nigeria dey sell oil?
How many other countries money crash as bad as this one?
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by allaboutobed(m): 10:33am
at any rate this is goodnews
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by venai(m): 10:35am
I do not understand. Please where is the gain?
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by Platony: 10:38am
APC n Buhari are d most fraudulent, deceitful n foolishfull set of pple i've ever experienced. How cn a normal govt talk abt gain in nigeria wen 1 dollar na 512 naira. Are dey high on la casera? Lai Lai mohammed, wer art though? Buhari haf finiss us!!
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by 9jakohai(m): 10:40am
loomer:
1.Venezuela's currency is in a bad state.
2.Russia has had a bit of bother with its currency (they also rely heavily on oil too).
3.Saudi Arabia has no issues.....because they are running through their extensive dollars savings to keep their currnecy buoyant.
4.Nigeria, even in the time of plenty, was not earning enough money to keep N1=$1. Back in 1978....during a period of high oil prices, it was $1-N1. But we also exported , in addition to oil, groundnuts, palm oil, cotton, cocoa, tin, columbite, beninseed, coal, and so on. Now...we don't export that much non-oil wise.
5.Once oil prices fall down, restrictions on dollar flows are brought in. For example...in 2008...oil prcies fell. Soludo did what Emefiele is doing now. The difference was that he had $47bn in the foreign reserves (Buhari had $32BN when he came in) and second...oil prices went up again after a few months...to over 100usd. (It never dropped below 60USD before).
6.Of course, I am criticizing the govt, by the way. They can improve things....by spending more on increasing our non-oil exports. Problem is...that is a long term solution, and Nigerians want short term...and the govt too is waiting for oil to shoot up again.
|Re: Naira Records Gain, Closes At 512/dollar On Tuesday by Divinehenrich(m): 10:43am
Nigeria is finished. God we need your help. The situation in Nigeria is beyond human comprehension.
