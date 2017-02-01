₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by Ajasco222: 12:01pm
According to Ifere Paul who shared the story, the unidentified middle-aged man was found dead along Ibom Layout in Calabar, Cross Rivers state this morning.
He wrote:
"The Spate of Killing In Calabar Is Worrisome.
One found dead this morning close to Ekpo Okon's house at Ibom Layout.
Please the Police should identify the corpse and remove same from the Street while investigation on the cause of death and other inquiries.
It is important that members of the Police to work more proactively to ensure the safety to lives and properties in Calabar.
Allowing dead bodies close to a politician's house like that of Ekpo Okon will send the wrong signals to the public.
Most important is the fact that the number one citizen of the State, Governor Ben Ayade, to be strict and tighten security measures in the State. Building the safety of lives and properties in the State on whistleblowers is the most deadly decision to be taken by our governor.
In one of my article titled "Towards A Lasting Peace: A Comprehensive Plan To Make Calabar Peaceful, Tourism & Investors Destination", I made a recommendation to the State for the need to build a network of informers. Those informers will inform security agencies in the State and government crime hotspots and persons committing these crime.
Even though the government came up with "Homeland Security", nothing has been done since the announcement and celebration of this.
It is important that the governor act as a governor. One with good intention for the people he governs. I mean, the spate of killing in the last one month alone is so high that business owner are shutting down their businesses earlier everyday. Some are relocating to safer climes like Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi.
Our governor must be seen doing the lots of talks he's been talking.
Citizens on their part must "shine their eyes" and "sharpen their ears" at night.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/man-found-dead-along-ibom-layout-in.html
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by Ajasco222: 12:01pm
RIP
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by doughziay(m): 12:04pm
Let the necessary authorities do the needful.
God rest his soul.
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by doughziay(m): 12:04pm
We do not know what the day holds for us except we hold on to God who only can secure it for us.
Rest on.
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by Ajasco222: 12:06pm
More
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by Ajasco222: 1:03pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:06pm
Damn
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by ItuExchange(m): 3:01pm
Life has no value in Nigeria.
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 3:02pm
pathetic
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 3:04pm
Just imagine ooooo. Taking a life and walking away without regrets. Where are we heading to?
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by Giftedanoit(f): 3:04pm
The road is just so lonely
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by princeonx: 3:12pm
Ajasco222:Is it every death that is RIP?
Does that guy look like he's resting in peace?
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by czaratwork: 3:12pm
You can say that again
Giftedanoit:
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by Jalubarika(m): 3:13pm
Na dem
Their problem ,na their problem.
If u no chop 'gbi', u no go die 'gbi'
|Re: Man Found Dead Along Ibom Layout In Cross River State (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 3:26pm
They never learn!
RIP
