Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral (6651 Views)

Photo Of Pregnant Woman Jumping On The Beach Goes Viral / Pregnant Lady Who Survived Fire Burn Shares Lovely Pregnancy Photos / Photo Of Sleeping Fruit Seller And Her Child Goes Viral, Draws Support (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQyKIhNFr-5/?taken-by=rainydae91



EVICTION NOTICE: Please Note That Your "Only-Child" Status Will Expire Within 18 Weeks. You are required to VACATE the Premises as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. -Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da Da

P.S. ISSAAA BOOOOYYYYYYY!!!!



Source: A lady took to her Instagram page to share her pregnancy news in the most hilarious way ever! She shared the photo of her only child, inside the cradle, while giving her an 'eviction notice'. See what she wrote with belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/ladys-lovely-pregnancy-announcement.html 7 Likes 2 Shares

funny mama 10 Likes

wishing her safe delivery

lol 15 Likes

That kid be like mama why thats how u two will keep getting new tenants till we re more than a football team 3 Likes

Hilarious

Hahaha! Lucky child just got a younger one, being a Last born sucks!! 2 Likes

Ok





Wish her safe delivery.







sleeknick:



To hair is woman

To kini? lmao



Uhn Uhn, "To Heir" lo ba pe. Is there a spirit that comes with instagram? I need to know.Wish her safe delivery.To kini? lmaoUhn Uhn, "To Heir" lo ba pe. 1 Like 1 Share

lol

FUNNY



To hair is woman To hair is woman 2 Likes





For your website design, blog design , Ecommerce and online store contact The write up on its own isn't funny but the reaction of the lil boy crying like someone that doesn't wanna be evictedFor your website design, blog design , Ecommerce and online store contact www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370

Aww so cute! I think i'm definitely going to steal this concept for mine 1 Like

Oh my goodness

Looks like the child got the message... Is the child crying?

See the boy's mouth,he won't disturb his mum with cries again

The boy be like 'mummy,is that how you use to do?? Someborri cannot play with you?' 1 Like

LOL

sleeknick:

To hair is woman 6 Likes

VickyRotex:

Is there a spirit that comes with instagram? I need to know.



Wish her safe delivery.











To kini? lmao



Uhn Uhn, "To Heir" lo ba pe.

I said to hair is woman and i mean it I said to hair is woman and i mean it 1 Like

I luv this...so funny

sleeknick:





I said to hair is woman and i mean it

Eyah. Pele ti e o! Eyah. Pele ti e o!

sandraanakebe:

Aww so cute! I think i'm definitely going to steal this concept for mine See as you resemble something where them embalm. See as you resemble something where them embalm.

Unique, i luv this!

Some people's child spacing na wa! I can't have 2 kids using diaper at a time.

sleeknick:



To hair is woman what colour of hair? what colour of hair?

VickyRotex:





Eyah. Pele ti e o!

Sexy mama can i play with you for a moment? Sexy mama can i play with you for a moment?

sleeknick:



To hair is woman abeg which hair oo? Up, middle or down? abeg which hair oo? Up, middle or down?

oloriLFC:

abeg which hair oo? Up, middle or down?

Anus hair Anus hair

Pray:

what colour of hair?

Indigo Indigo