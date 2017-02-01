₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by nairaman101: 9:35pm
A lady took to her Instagram page to share her pregnancy news in the most hilarious way ever! She shared the photo of her only child, inside the cradle, while giving her an 'eviction notice'. See what she wrote with below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQyKIhNFr-5/?taken-by=rainydae91
EVICTION NOTICE: Please Note That Your "Only-Child" Status Will Expire Within 18 Weeks. You are required to VACATE the Premises as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. -Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da Da
P.S. ISSAAA BOOOOYYYYYYY!!!!
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/ladys-lovely-pregnancy-announcement.html
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by nairaman101: 9:35pm
funny mama
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by prewtyjulie(f): 10:04pm
wishing her safe delivery
lol
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Antonblack(m): 10:10pm
That kid be like mama why thats how u two will keep getting new tenants till we re more than a football team
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sulakishop(m): 10:19pm
Hilarious
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by soberdrunk(m): 10:27pm
Hahaha! Lucky child just got a younger one, being a Last born sucks!!
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Tominiola: 10:27pm
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by brunofarad(m): 10:28pm
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by momodub: 10:28pm
Ok
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by VickyRotex(f): 10:29pm
Is there a spirit that comes with instagram? I need to know.
Wish her safe delivery.
sleeknick:
To kini? lmao
Uhn Uhn, "To Heir" lo ba pe.
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sholay2011(m): 10:29pm
lol
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by auntysimbiat(f): 10:29pm
FUNNY
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sleeknick(m): 10:29pm
To hair is woman
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by leksmedia: 10:29pm
The write up on its own isn't funny but the reaction of the lil boy crying like someone that doesn't wanna be evicted
The write up on its own isn't funny but the reaction of the lil boy crying like someone that doesn't wanna be evicted
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sandraanakebe(f): 10:29pm
Aww so cute! I think i'm definitely going to steal this concept for mine
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Hadeyeancah(m): 10:30pm
Oh my goodness
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Jglad(f): 10:31pm
Looks like the child got the message... Is the child crying?
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Azeequeen(f): 10:31pm
See the boy's mouth,he won't disturb his mum with cries again
The boy be like 'mummy,is that how you use to do?? Someborri cannot play with you?'
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Aregs(m): 10:33pm
LOL
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by solpat(m): 10:33pm
sleeknick:
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sleeknick(m): 10:34pm
VickyRotex:
I said to hair is woman and i mean it
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by labakeJ(f): 10:34pm
I luv this...so funny
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by VickyRotex(f): 10:35pm
sleeknick:
Eyah. Pele ti e o!
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Biggcake: 10:37pm
sandraanakebe:See as you resemble something where them embalm.
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by okowande(f): 10:37pm
Unique, i luv this!
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Jamean(f): 10:37pm
Some people's child spacing na wa! I can't have 2 kids using diaper at a time.
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by Pray(m): 10:38pm
sleeknick:what colour of hair?
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sleeknick(m): 10:38pm
VickyRotex:
Sexy mama can i play with you for a moment?
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by oloriLFC(f): 10:38pm
sleeknick:abeg which hair oo? Up, middle or down?
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sleeknick(m): 10:39pm
oloriLFC:
Anus hair
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by sleeknick(m): 10:40pm
Pray:
Indigo
|Re: Lady's Lovely Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral by lionlamb020(m): 10:40pm
sleeknick:How can you be so wicked toward English?!
