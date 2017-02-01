₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by noetic5: 7:29am
See Previous Story
Five-year-old Aliyah Masaku, who was attacked by three dogs in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has died.
Aliyah died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, on Wednesday after she was transferred from the Ikorodu General Hospital, where she was first admitted.
PUNCH Metro had reported that Aliyah was sleeping at their house on Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Bin Sulaimon Avenue, off Ewuren Road, Ikorodu, when an Alsatian dog broke loose.
The dog, Rover, was one of 15 other dogs owned by the landlord who is based in London, United Kingdom. It reportedly dragged Aliyah to the back of the house where two other Alsatian dogs joined it in attacking her.
They inflicted multiple injuries on her body in an attack residents said lasted for about two hours.
The father, Wasiu, who was responsible for the care of the dogs, had reportedly gone to buy the dogs’ feed when the incident happened on Monday.
Around 11pm of that day, some residents reportedly invaded the house and killed Rover.
Aliyah was taken to the Ikorodu General Hospital.
The father told our correspondent around 4pm on Wednesday that his daughter had a minor surgery at the hospital, before she was transferred to LASUTH.
He said, “This afternoon, the doctors said her condition had worsened and she was not breathing normally again. They said they would need to take her to the Intensive Care Unit where I would spend about N500,000 per day. They have not been asking for money from me, except for the drugs. Please help me ask Nigerians for support.”
Around 6pm, Wasiu informed PUNCH Metro that Aliyah had been pronounced dead and broke down in tears.
He lamented that his life would never be the same again.
The Director of the Office of Public Defender, Mrs. Olubukola Salami, expressed sadness at the news, adding that measures were being taken to forestall a recurrence in the state.
Salami said the agency was making an arrangement to remove the 15 dogs in the house where the incident happened.
“This is very sad. The girl sustained too many injuries. She was a victim of negligence and greed. We will be going to the house to remove the dogs on Friday,” she added.
Source: http://punchng.com/five-year-old-attacked-three-dogs-dies/
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by noetic5: 7:30am
May her soul RIP. AMEN! SEE GRAPHIC PHOTO OF HOW THE DOGS DISFIGURED HER FACE SEE PHOTOS
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by beycity(m): 7:37am
The owner of the dogs should be jailed & the dogs put down.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by segebase(m): 7:43am
those dogs should b given to calabar boiz for justice
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen(m): 7:51am
A research should be carried out to determine the causes of such unusual behaviour of the dogs.
Dog owners should be bounded by more stringent measures , to prevent such a tragic event from repeating itself.
What a pity!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by dominique(f): 9:21am
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:
If you read the previous article, the dogs were usually caged and hardly get to socialize. One of them was able to get out of his cage and attacked the poor girl and the others joined. So sad that the little girl was to fragile to recover from the horrible injuries sustained, may God console her loved ones
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by Titiluvly(f): 9:28am
I hate dogs..
RIP Aliyah
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by last35: 9:36am
Owner should be jailed for manslaughter... My dog can't even attack a rat talk less of human
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by lovelyjay: 9:37am
OMG dis is sad .just kill d dogs
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by sweettease(f): 9:38am
Dogs from hell!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by ugohemma: 9:38am
Where are the animal activits...
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by oloriLFC(f): 9:38am
Awww! So sad. Hungry animals can eat anything/anyone, even their owner
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by sweettease(f): 9:38am
lovelyjay:Really?
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by luminouz(m): 9:39am
I specialise in training people on how to defend themselves against such monstrous dogs..... If ur interested lemme know.....no credit please!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by InsanePsycho(m): 9:39am
noetic5:
You guys should read the emboldened again
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by shamecurls(m): 9:39am
إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by rainerboy1010: 9:39am
ohhhhhhh this is very pathetic
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by timsbee(f): 9:40am
Dogs are no companions stall........
RIP ALIYAH
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by asumo12: 9:41am
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by hedonistic: 9:41am
I'm enraged beyond what words can describe.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by Timi141: 9:41am
Those dogs should not just be killed senselessly they should be relocated to better Homes with caring owners who won't starve them to the point of savagery.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by SAMBARRY: 9:41am
Ayokunleayoolashakirudeen:it means that the owner of the dog
1.did not train them
2.has at one time or the other fed the dogs with uncooked meat,with blood stains.as in raw meat
3.the owner of the dog doesn't have a particular time he feeds them,he just feeds them whenever he likes
4.the dogs went into a rage and decided to take their anger on a little girl because of their hunger
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by bastien: 9:41am
RIP, young warlock
Your fight is over
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by highrise07(m): 9:42am
man's best friend becomes his best enemy. this might be the last that would be heard of this case cus in naija we always move on.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by SuperBlack: 9:43am
Imagine the pains she must have gone through befor finally gave up to a ghost. God will never forgive that Landlord.
I wish i have my way, i would have ordered the Force men to ShootAsight all the dogs in that man's house and jail the man for Life.
Or even throw the man to the dogs.
May Her Soul gain a Peaciful Rest.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by bhouze(m): 9:43am
Oh Jesus, i pray God Accepts her gentle soul, i feel really bad as if she is my daughter. This really touched me.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by Omojudy: 9:44am
last35:Why you come dey keep the bingo? Dey pack him poo, dey spend money for its feeding? If na those tiny house dogs I for understand.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by eherbal(m): 9:44am
The Lagos State government should enact very strict laws for dog owners 8n the state before a more horrifying incident plays itself.RIP to the deceased.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by naturefellow(m): 9:45am
last35:no be dog again now bros. Na pussy!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by Goldenheart(m): 9:46am
It's so so Sad.....
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By 3 Dogs Dies by Baroba(m): 9:46am
ugohemma:
My brother, everyone is riding on emotions as we speak, and rightly so.. But let me tell you something, there are no bad dogs just bad owners... You don't cage 15 dogs, with no walks, no socialisation and expect them to be mentally balanced.. I hope the idiot is jailed and all those dogs put down, so sad what happened to this child..
