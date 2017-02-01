₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by youngkinz: 6:16pm
The cruelty of a nonchalant landlord led to the disastrous injury to a 5 year old girl. In so much pain and hardship for that her young age, it is hard to see all the pain she is going through as a waste because the landlord excessive buying of dogs. He has over 15 dogs in his house which have being mismanaged, underfed and caged for a very long time. Only for one of the dog to bust out and attack a young 5 years innocent girl, with so much scar that will live with the girl forever.
The power of landlord makes him feel like he has overall right without taking his tenants into consideration. This man has over 15 dogs in his house even when complains have been made repeatedly by the tenants with no justifiable reasons given by him. The pain this child is currently feeling of every poison running through her vain. As can be seen from the images, this is not just a flesh but a brutal attack by a dog. This story is made to create and alert the necessary agency that is responsible to handle such cases with immediate effect.
This incident happen in erunwen, ikorodu lagos as at 5:10 pm today.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by slimderek(m): 6:23pm
Man's Best Friend?
I doubt
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by teyus: 6:28pm
Oh my goodness! This is crazy
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by GidiParrot: 6:29pm
See more shocking photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/5-year-old-girl-attacked-by-landlords.html
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by dingbang(m): 6:33pm
No no no... I can't take this ..all those dogs will die
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by angelTI(f): 6:34pm
OP should have added 'graphic' to the pictures na.
I detest dogs and can't rent an apartment that has dog(s)
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by youngkinz: 6:37pm
Sorry about that
angelTI:
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by GossipHeart(m): 6:39pm
Innocent kid
Buhari, you will never go unpunished
If not for the bad economy, the landlord would have had the money to buy food for the hungry dog so that the dog wouldn't resolve to eating human meat
This brought tears to my eyes
Buhari, you will never go unpunished
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by hedonistic: 6:39pm
God knows that I'll stab the bloody dog AND the landlord with intent to kill if this were my daughter (God forbids).
No apologies whatsoever would be needed. None would suffice.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Franktinx: 6:39pm
GidiParrot:
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 6:39pm
Chineke!!!!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by benueguy(m): 6:41pm
Jeeeezzzz
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by maynation(f): 6:41pm
Ahhhh!!! Blood of maynation
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by EternalTruth: 6:41pm
The dog named Buhari is very wicked
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Nwaoma198(f): 6:41pm
Jesu christi
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Oyind17: 6:42pm
My neighbor dog bite him daughter the man pack dog full compound
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by rosieflower2(f): 6:42pm
Jesus! So touching
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Namdeenero(m): 6:42pm
Damn this is serious
This is one of the reasons why socializing your dog is very very very important!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Huddler: 6:42pm
That dog should be hung.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by dejonathan(m): 6:43pm
dingbang:And what will be your gain??
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Jakasibo(m): 6:43pm
Jeeeesuuus!!!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by noziz(m): 6:43pm
sha! quick treatment should be given to her o before she starts backing like a dog. who knows, the dog fit get rabies
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by EternalTruth: 6:43pm
GossipHeart:V for Volume.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by remzor(m): 6:43pm
Not again in ikorodu
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by omanifrank(m): 6:44pm
wat
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Bigmas252: 6:44pm
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by olaskul(m): 6:44pm
You have Problem ooo...
Johnpaul2k2:
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) by ExpiredNigeria: 6:44pm
What is the work of that dog self?
