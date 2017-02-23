₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by JohnieWalker(m): 9:20am
Super controversial Big Brother Nigeria Housemate Gifty who had come under fire for saying she doesn't know musician Falz and Banky W has responded to allegations of being married to a Movie producer and featuring in Sextape. She debunked the allegations stating that they were rumours and nothing of such has happened.
Source: https://cokoxtra.blogspot.is/2017/02/evicted-bbn-housemate-gifty-debunks.html?m=1
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Selena06(f): 9:21am
All these movie scenes, when will they shoot?
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Berbierklaus(f): 9:29am
This girl has really been dragged,and its not her fault that she is dumb,everybody was not created to be smart.
Gifty ignore them and enjoy your shine jare,people will always talk
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Chikelue2000(m): 9:53am
Selena06:Happy birthday miss
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by PhilAmadeus: 10:01am
Her Lyf... her problem .....wetin consign me..
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Selena06(f): 10:05am
Chikelue2000:Thanks a lot, dear
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:07am
Enemies of progress won't give this pretty girl a breathing Space..
Rumour after rumor
Useless people
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by unclezuma: 10:12am
At least it's not MMM or Buhari's furlough.
in other news, welcome new exoplanets...
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Donald7610: 10:12am
She denied me too
Na my ex
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Youngholy413: 10:12am
Now she Sabi
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Hades2016(m): 10:13am
Enough of this gifty shiiiit already
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:13am
Her cup of tea
Her cup of tea
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Ezezima2012(m): 10:14am
I am not understanding
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by koolet: 10:14am
Why why why,, whats the whole news about gifty news don finish ni allow sleeping dogs to lie now. Haha
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Damfostopper(m): 10:14am
can't they allow the poor girl to breath
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 10:14am
Selena06:Happy birthday love
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Lasskeey: 10:15am
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by auntysimbiat(f): 10:15am
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by crunchyg(m): 10:15am
But why she come fine well for picture pass real life smh
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by joycesims(f): 10:15am
Berbierklaus:
But really is being dumb such a bad thing?
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:16am
e be lyk say dem carry gifty swear for nairaland
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Godprotectigbo5(f): 10:16am
d
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by QuietHammer(m): 10:16am
I like this girl and I don't know why.
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by ennysuccess(m): 10:16am
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Selena06(f): 10:17am
BUHARIISCURSED:Thanks dear
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by kaysunny49: 10:17am
Mtcheew, ode
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by crunchyg(m): 10:17am
Selena06:I no know you, I no know weda na ur bday or not but anyways happy bday love
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by heryurh(m): 10:18am
It's not her fault...Na BBN dey give Refined Olosho mouth to talk
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Tintinnoty(m): 10:19am
That's her p na, tintinnoty is less concern
|Re: Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child by Aple09: 10:19am
They should let her be, evil mind everywhere
