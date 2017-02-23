Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty Denies Having A Sextape, Being Married And Having A Child (9858 Views)

Source: Super controversial Big Brother Nigeria Housemate Gifty who had come under fire for saying she doesn't know musician Falz and Banky W has responded to allegations of being married to a Movie producer and featuring in Sextape. She debunked the allegations stating that they were rumours and nothing of such has happened.Source: https://cokoxtra.blogspot.is/2017/02/evicted-bbn-housemate-gifty-debunks.html?m=1 1 Like

This girl has really been dragged,and its not her fault that she is dumb,everybody was not created to be smart.



Gifty ignore them and enjoy your shine jare,people will always talk 5 Likes

Her Lyf... her problem .....wetin consign me.. 1 Like

Enemies of progress won't give this pretty girl a breathing Space..



Rumour after rumor





Useless people 11 Likes 1 Share





At least it's not MMM or Buhari's furlough.



in other news, welcome new exoplanets...



7 Likes 1 Share

Enough of this gifty shiiiit already 4 Likes

Why why why,, whats the whole news about gifty news don finish ni allow sleeping dogs to lie now. Haha 1 Like

can't they allow the poor girl to breath 1 Like

But why she come fine well for picture pass real life smh

This girl has really been dragged,and its not her fault that she is dumb,everybody was not created to be smart.



Gifty ignore them and enjoy your shine jare,people will always talk

But really is being dumb such a bad thing? But really is being dumb such a bad thing? 1 Like

e be lyk say dem carry gifty swear for nairaland

I like this girl and I don't know why.

It's not her fault...Na BBN dey give Refined Olosho mouth to talk

That's her p na, tintinnoty is less concern