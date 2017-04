Well the beautiful mother of one, released a video after learning that Thin Tall Tony, who she had a fling with while still in the house, is married. According to Bisola, she never thought of continuing her romance with Tony after leaving the house, though she feels betrayed. She called him a good actor, and also said she hopes his family is doing great.



