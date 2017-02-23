Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) (12246 Views)

Juliana Francis





Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris’ Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested two men, Patrick Koyi and Chituru Ferdinand, for allegedly kidnaping a lecturer.



The suspects also beat the victim to death after collecting N1.1 ransom.The IRT operatives, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abba Kyari, also arrested Sunday Ogbonda (24), who shot a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) several times and still not satisfied, drove a nail into his head to ensure he was dead.



According to police, Koyi and Ferdinand were arrested for kidnapping and killing a lecturer, Emmanuel Chinasa Obi, working with the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in September 2016.



A police source said: “The lecturer was murdered by his kidnappers after a ransom of N1.1 million was paid in two installments to them.



The kidnappers first received a ransom of N700,000 from his family while he was alive, then they paid an additional N400,000 after he was killed.



When the kidnappers refused to release the lecturer, the family became worried. The family sent a petition to the IG on the matter. The IG instructed IRT operatives to investigate the abduction.”



The source added that Koyi was arrested in Port Harcourt in possession of Obi’s Techno phone.

Koyi confessed to the crime and led operatives to his home, where Ferdinand, whom he fingered as the mastermind of the abduction, was arrested.



Narrating his role in the abduction, Ferdinand said his friend, Akika, from Akwa Ibom State, suggested they should abduct the lecturer.



The lecturer attracted the suspects’ attention after they discovered he was building a duplex in the village, at Rumuji Town. Ferdinand said: “We talked about it.



I told Akika that we needed a gun; he invited Omega, who also called in Koyi. On the day the lecturer was kidnapped, I wasn’t around.

I went to Port Harcourt. When I came back, I learnt the man was dead. I was given N50,000.



Koyi told me that it was Omega that beat the lecturer to death, while they were in the camp.



“When they realised the man was dead, Omega and Akiki moved his corpse out of the camp, to another site for burial.



I don’t know how the police came into the matter, but it was Koyi that brought them to arrest me.”

Speaking on the arrest of Ogbonda, a suspected cult member connected with the murder of the retired DSP, police said the suspect and his gang had been terrorising Rivers State.



The police added that Ogbonda was arrested for allegedly taking part in the January 9 murder of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Ikechi Dornata. Dornata died after a gang of cultists attacked him in his home town, in Kono-Boun area of Khanna, Local Government Area of Rivers State.



The cultists allegedly shot him several times, before driving a nail into his head. The reason the cultists targeted Dornata is yet unknown. Before his retirement, Dornata was the officer-incharge of the Rivers State Police Command Armoury. He held the position for 10 years before his retirement.



Like Koyi and Ferdinand, Ogbonda was tracked through the phone of the DSP, which he allegedly stole after killing him.



“He was tricked to a hotel in Port Harcourt, where he was eventually arrested. When the phone was searched, a photograph showing Ogbonda posing with an assault rifle was seen in the phone,” said the police.

Evil people. 1 Like

Crime rate in Nigeria is going up oh. 1 Like

D penalty for Kidnapping should be death by firing squad. Dis idiots won't stop until they see a treat to dia lives 6 Likes

Am happy some state are creating death penalty laws for kidnapper.



What is the federal government waiting for? 1 Like

This is one of the reasons some of us who live abroad are scared of visiting home; even your so-called relatives, friends and/or neighbours can organise kidnappers for you. I have said this before, DEATH PENALTY FOR KIDNAPPERS in all of Nigeria's 36 states...no trial. 6 Likes

very wicked people

These guys are worse than animals These guys are worse than animals 1 Like

i and my family needs to leave this country ASAP!!! 3 Likes

May God keep our teachers

We are parrots.

you will hear wiiiii

The other lecturer's should take note and treat students right....













Rest in peace.......

I think it is high time Rivers state was split off from the rest of Nigeria......

The level of crime related issues in Rivers state is just too much 1 Like





RIP to the lecturer, Rivers of blood and am I surprised? No 1 Like

Nigeria Nigeria. 1 Like

Can you imagine these two skeletons that any able- bodied man would disfigure without much effort kidnapping because they have access to pistols?



Can someone tell me how Amaechi managed violent crime in Rivers state while Wike seems to be faltering.

I weep for my people

WOW!!! So someone with his hard earned money cannot build a house anymore in peace without attracting hooligans...The Goodbook says forgive and pray for someone that wronged u...How can one or the Family forgive this kind of absurdity...It will be too hard.. 2 Likes

No wahala!! the way they kill innocent people... let same apply to them, by beating them to death and drove nail on their fucking head, bastard nigga!!

Abba Kyari is really good at this job. 1 Like

GreenMavro:





But what's the reason for killing him after they've collected the money?

Wickedness!

You killed a man who is likely to be the breadwinner of his family because of a duplex he was building



Why nailing him on the head again No no no. There is more to this.

To the dead... To the dead... 2 Likes 1 Share



hopeforcharles:

Crime rate in Nigeria is going up oh. I tell u

jesus247alive:

The other lecturer's should take note and treat students right....













Rest in peace....... Did you read the post? What has attitude to students gotten to do with the lecturer's death? He became their target because they found out that he was building a duplex in a village. Did you read the post? What has attitude to students gotten to do with the lecturer's death? He became their target because they found out that he was building a duplex in a village. 1 Like

Prayer to the Almighty before you go out pray that evil minded people will not cast the mind on you.



Meanwhile Abba Kyari is doing a great job. May God protect you as you risk your life to keep our environment save.



Selfie Mode in police custody, see his facial expression Oloshi somebody Na there u go die, after collecting 700k, u killed the man and collected 400k join. Oloshi somebody Na there u go die, after collecting 700k, u killed the man and collected 400k join.