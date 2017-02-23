₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by dre11(m): 9:26am
Juliana Francis
http://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/kidnappers-beat-lecturer-death-collect-n1-1m-ransom/
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by madridguy(m): 9:29am
Evil people.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by hopeforcharles(m): 9:33am
Crime rate in Nigeria is going up oh.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Chikelue2000(m): 9:50am
D penalty for Kidnapping should be death by firing squad. Dis idiots won't stop until they see a treat to dia lives
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by MosakuAW(m): 1:15pm
Am happy some state are creating death penalty laws for kidnapper.
What is the federal government waiting for?
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by freeborn76(m): 1:15pm
This is one of the reasons some of us who live abroad are scared of visiting home; even your so-called relatives, friends and/or neighbours can organise kidnappers for you. I have said this before, DEATH PENALTY FOR KIDNAPPERS in all of Nigeria's 36 states...no trial.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 1:17pm
very wicked people
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by eleojo23: 1:17pm
The suspects also beat the victim to death after collecting N1.1 ransom. The IRT operatives, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abba Kyari, also arrested Sunday Ogbonda (24), who shot a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) several times and still not satisfied, drove a nail into his head to ensure he was dead.
These guys are worse than animals
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by fuckboys: 1:17pm
i and my family needs to leave this country ASAP!!!
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by veacea: 1:17pm
May God keep our teachers
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by mrgreen4real(m): 1:18pm
We are parrots.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by theway83: 1:18pm
you will hear wiiiii
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by jesus247alive: 1:18pm
The other lecturer's should take note and treat students right....
Rest in peace.......
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 1:19pm
I think it is high time Rivers state was split off from the rest of Nigeria......
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Biggty(m): 1:22pm
The level of crime related issues in Rivers state is just too much
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by GreenMavro: 1:23pm
too bad...Buhari must hear this
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Yyeske(m): 1:25pm
RIP to the lecturer, Rivers of blood and am I surprised? No
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by jiinxed: 1:26pm
Nigeria Nigeria.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by rusher14: 1:26pm
Can you imagine these two skeletons that any able- bodied man would disfigure without much effort kidnapping because they have access to pistols?
Can someone tell me how Amaechi managed violent crime in Rivers state while Wike seems to be faltering.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by kinngie(m): 1:27pm
I weep for my people
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Richy4(m): 1:27pm
WOW!!! So someone with his hard earned money cannot build a house anymore in peace without attracting hooligans...The Goodbook says forgive and pray for someone that wronged u...How can one or the Family forgive this kind of absurdity...It will be too hard..
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Omooniya1: 1:27pm
No wahala!! the way they kill innocent people... let same apply to them, by beating them to death and drove nail on their fucking head, bastard nigga!!
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by dustmalik: 1:30pm
Abba Kyari is really good at this job.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by abelokanlawon: 1:33pm
GreenMavro:
Go meet am 4 hospital
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by cezarman(m): 1:35pm
But what's the reason for killing him after they've collected the money?
Wickedness!
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by ODUBEZE: 1:35pm
You killed a man who is likely to be the breadwinner of his family because of a duplex he was building
Why nailing him on the head again No no no. There is more to this.
To the dead...
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by abelokanlawon: 1:36pm
I tell u
hopeforcharles:
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by webincomeplus(m): 1:36pm
jesus247alive:Did you read the post? What has attitude to students gotten to do with the lecturer's death? He became their target because they found out that he was building a duplex in a village.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:37pm
Prayer to the Almighty before you go out pray that evil minded people will not cast the mind on you.
Meanwhile Abba Kyari is doing a great job. May God protect you as you risk your life to keep our environment save.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 1:39pm
ok
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by Tokziby: 1:41pm
Selfie Mode in police custody, see his facial expression Oloshi somebody Na there u go die, after collecting 700k, u killed the man and collected 400k join.
|Re: Kidnappers Beat UNIPORT Lecturer To Death, Collect N1.1m Ransom (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 1:41pm
jesus247alive:
Hmmm ...
