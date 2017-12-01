₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:21am
According to online reports, the Fulani herdsmen meted out horror on some women in Ketu area of Ogun state after attacking them. A teacher identified as Olayode Williams, took to Facebook to share photos of the victims as he alleged that they were brutally attacked and wounded for resisting the herdsmen from raping them...
The sad incidence reportedly occurred on Saturday, December 9th along Moro Egelu route..
The teacher and other residents have accused the state government of refusing to talk on the issue.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-allegedly-attack-women-refusing-raped-ogun-state-photos.html
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:22am
Fulani terrorists again? Wish them speedy recovery.
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Juell(m): 9:23am
When will this madness end?
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Emeraldgist1(f): 9:28am
Dz fulani pple sef ah
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by dukie25: 9:29am
The sad incidence reportedly occurred on Saturday, December 9th along Moro Egelu route..
Wow! What's the world coming to?
How dare they refuse to be raped by the mighty Fulani? Very soon people would expect Tinubu not to bow down when he meets President of the Fulanis.
And they expected Amosun to speak on the matter, irrespective of the fact he is the most loyal SW gov to Buhari.
Nevertheless I feel sorry for the women.
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by ruggedised: 9:31am
This case pass me. This one is between slave head slammering afonja and their masters. Make I no talk before they call me ipob
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Samusu(m): 9:34am
Hmmm, this is getting out of hand
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Balkan(m): 9:37am
Pleaae take this to bin. Its no news.
Thats what afonjas voted for, after all.
Mynd44 please, this is a dustbin material
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 9:37am
All of a sudden this fulani men have so much confidence,two years ago the were in their bushes, no one was hearing abt them,but now....Wo!! the are bold!!
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by pp802: 9:38am
Fulani herdsmen in Ogun state
They couldn't even keep the fulani-yoruba alliance!
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by adadike281(f): 9:39am
So sad! They even want to rape old women join? If u fight them, u will be declared a terrorist and fighter jet will be there to help gun u down. As long as Buhari is d president of this country, no region is safe from Fulani terrorists. Now, I truly agree that Fayose is a real man! the only one that stood up to Buhari and told him to stuff his herdsmen brothers up his anus!
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by frank202012: 9:41am
...
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:46am
Even an old woman??
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:46am
Hmm
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:48am
Sad
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by LagosCiti: 9:48am
Amosun, ma lo sun! See what Fulani herdmen are causing in your state. Don't use your people's lives to please Buhari ooo...
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 9:49am
Yet their problem is Biafra
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Banter1: 9:49am
Herdsmen they are terrorist. The nigerian army has refused to label them as terrorist. Because our presido is a fulani.
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Sabadon(m): 9:50am
seriously
I cnt comprehend what these peoples plans are,hw can u rape someone of such age nawa ooo
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by lilfreezy: 9:50am
Them sw folks won't say anything because of their personal and political interest. That's how stupid they are, only fayose has a voice
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 9:50am
What is this?
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 9:50am
ChangeIsCostant:
This headline dey somehow sef
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by proeast(m): 9:50am
Buhari, the governor even turned deaf and dumb just because the almighty fulanis are the perpretrators! Just imagine if this evil was done by fellow Southerners and see how he would have made a press release issuing ultimatum and declaring that yoruba hospitality shouldnt be taken for cowardice. Conquered people!
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 9:50am
Mere criminals at work!
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by deco22(m): 9:50am
This people are becoming a law to themselves o,they go any where they want and do anything they want without repercussions.
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by chuksanambra: 9:50am
This has been going on for a long time but the Governor has refused to address it because he doesn't want to offend Buhari.
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by Jbuster: 9:50am
|Re: Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 9:51am
And the 75yr old grand father from Daura wants another term of 4yrs?
Na God go punish the devil.
