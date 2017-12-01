Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Women Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun For Refusing To Be Raped (Photos) (5386 Views)

The sad incidence reportedly occurred on Saturday, December 9th along Moro Egelu route..



The teacher and other residents have accused the state government of refusing to talk on the issue.



Source; According to online reports, the Fulani herdsmen meted out horror on some women in Ketu area of Ogun state after attacking them. A teacher identified as Olayode Williams, took to Facebook to share photos of the victims as he alleged that they were brutally attacked and wounded for resisting the herdsmen from raping them...The sad incidence reportedly occurred on Saturday, December 9th along Moro Egelu route..The teacher and other residents have accused the state government of refusing to talk on the issue.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-allegedly-attack-women-refusing-raped-ogun-state-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

Wish them speedy recovery. Fulani terrorists again?Wish them speedy recovery. 6 Likes

When will this madness end? 5 Likes

Dz fulani pple sef ah 2 Likes

Wow! What's the world coming to?

How dare they refuse to be raped by the mighty Fulani? Very soon people would expect Tinubu not to bow down when he meets President of the Fulanis.



And they expected Amosun to speak on the matter, irrespective of the fact he is the most loyal SW gov to Buhari.



Nevertheless I feel sorry for the women. Wow! What's the world coming to?How dare they refuse to be raped by the mighty Fulani? Very soon people would expect Tinubu not to bow down when he meets President of the Fulanis.And they expected Amosun to speak on the matter, irrespective of the fact he is the most loyal SW gov to Buhari.Nevertheless I feel sorry for the women. 16 Likes

This case pass me. This one is between slave head slammering afonja and their masters. Make I no talk before they call me ipob 10 Likes

Hmmm, this is getting out of hand

Pleaae take this to bin. Its no news.

Thats what afonjas voted for, after all.



Mynd44 please, this is a dustbin material 10 Likes

All of a sudden this fulani men have so much confidence,two years ago the were in their bushes, no one was hearing abt them,but now....Wo!! the are bold!! 12 Likes





They couldn't even keep the fulani-yoruba alliance! Fulani herdsmen in Ogun stateThey couldn't even keep the fulani-yoruba alliance! 7 Likes 1 Share

So sad! They even want to rape old women join? If u fight them, u will be declared a terrorist and fighter jet will be there to help gun u down. As long as Buhari is d president of this country, no region is safe from Fulani terrorists. Now, I truly agree that Fayose is a real man! the only one that stood up to Buhari and told him to stuff his herdsmen brothers up his anus! 9 Likes

Even an old woman??

Hmm

Sad

Amosun, ma lo sun! See what Fulani herdmen are causing in your state. Don't use your people's lives to please Buhari ooo... 1 Like

Yet their problem is Biafra 7 Likes

Herdsmen they are terrorist. The nigerian army has refused to label them as terrorist. Because our presido is a fulani. 3 Likes





I cnt comprehend what these peoples plans are,hw can u rape someone of such age nawa ooo seriouslyI cnt comprehend what these peoples plans are,hw can u rape someone of such age nawa ooo 1 Like

Them sw folks won't say anything because of their personal and political interest. That's how stupid they are, only fayose has a voice 5 Likes

What is this? 1 Like

ChangeIsCostant:

This headline dey somehow sef This headline dey somehow sef

Buhari, the governor even turned deaf and dumb just because the almighty fulanis are the perpretrators! Just imagine if this evil was done by fellow Southerners and see how he would have made a press release issuing ultimatum and declaring that yoruba hospitality shouldnt be taken for cowardice. Conquered people! 5 Likes 1 Share

Mere criminals at work! 1 Like

This people are becoming a law to themselves o,they go any where they want and do anything they want without repercussions. 3 Likes

This has been going on for a long time but the Governor has refused to address it because he doesn't want to offend Buhari. 5 Likes

