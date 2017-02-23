

Buhari



You will never go unpunished



Look at what the recession you invented is doing to the masquerade



People in naija dey complain of the recession and now the masquerade don join



Last week it was a mother masquerade



This this week, it was the father masquerade who went to the cyber cafe to do Yahoo Yahoo



And today, hunger don push the children masquerade comot outside, they come buy ice cream so they go take am quench hunger



Very soon the masquerade go begin dey protest







17 Likes