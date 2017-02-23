₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,824 members, 3,381,376 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) (8847 Views)
|Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by henryanna36: 10:19am
Masquerades spotted buy ice cream.Me self I no know say masquerade dey even dey hungry.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-of-masquerades-buying-ice-cream.html
3 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:20am
Not again
henryanna36:
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 10:21am
BUHARI RECESSION GO KILL OUE CULTURE
3 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by philGeo(m): 10:30am
The gods are hungry.
17 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:31am
Buhari
You will never go unpunished
Look at what the recession you invented is doing to the masquerade
People in naija dey complain of the recession and now the masquerade don join
Last week it was a mother masquerade
This this week, it was the father masquerade who went to the cyber cafe to do Yahoo Yahoo
And today, hunger don push the children masquerade comot outside, they come buy ice cream so they go take am quench hunger
Very soon the masquerade go begin dey protest
17 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by holatin(m): 10:31am
The gods are hungry.
make I yarn you
+4458397038485. This is the telephone line of
the London doctor treating President Buhari.
I have been calling him since yesterday but he is
not picking my call.
Please call him and tell him we are not doing
again... We want to try NATIVE DOCTOR biko.
13 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:31am
The End
1 Like
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Damilare5882(m): 10:31am
Masqurades are in the news lately .. The first one was the one doing yahoo ..These ones are seen buying ice cream ..there worshippers are no longer feeding them cos of RECESSION,so they have decided to come and huzzle themselves before hunger kill them
3 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by noetic5: 10:31am
Mr. Ibu is damn funny. Did u watch his comic play he acted in BBN yesterday? WATCH VIDEO
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by robosky02(m): 10:31am
to cool the recession
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by coolesmile: 10:31am
Boshe nre ara aye, lonre ara orun
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:31am
SweetBoyFriend:
Yu mean VGC??
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Ifexxy(m): 10:32am
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/pics-masquerades-spotted-on-buying.html
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by tinny898(m): 10:32am
Resection tinx activated lolx
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:32am
Damilare5882:
X
1 Like
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by jerryfisher(m): 10:32am
philGeo:very hungry
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:32am
Ifexxy:
Z
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by austine4real(m): 10:32am
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 10:32am
lol
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by matinos28(m): 10:32am
why not?
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by yankeeguy(m): 10:32am
They are humans
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 10:33am
Hunger no know recession
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by ehissi(m): 10:33am
Come Oooooh huh. .........
Abeg, isn't this one of the masquerade that Lai Mohammed wanna use to provide employment for Nigerian Masses........
Where you dey since..........
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Lescalier: 10:33am
These are lai mohammed masquerades
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by salabscholar01(m): 10:33am
ok
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by pat077: 10:33am
Hunger wire ham
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Harwoyeez(m): 10:33am
His head dey hot so he needs cold drink
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by allytinted: 10:33am
.
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by Cool83(m): 10:33am
this can't be real traditional masquerade
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:33am
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by lionlamb020(m): 10:33am
Thought the gods will protect them from heat
1 Like
|Re: Masquerades Spotted Buying Ice Cream On The Road (Photos) by emmykk(m): 10:34am
t
Executive Managers Needed For Immediate Employment / Woman Stripped Unclad For Indecent Dressing In Ghana. / Woman Kicked Off Plane For Singing Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You
Viewing this topic: Dyt(f), thesis(m), okpukpu(m), ambassadorgozie(m), Ptown, Iroko1001, silentdude(m), denbaba, ZACHIE, xykms101, Princedapace(m), futurewise11(m), opibycar1, Dominiquez, SolomonAdeola, platinumtt, Nad95, degenesis8, Jaymaxxy(m), Marius26(m), KissChrixx, eventsms(m), mn09abk, IamJix, idrisalomagold(m), Itannooluwa(f), Wizzyblack3(m), VickyRotex(f), gbmclub(m), Uzoigwe1(m), shadrach77, cocaineaddict(m), Akissbanty(m), HENRY940, shineureyes(m), Lanre4uonly(m), nnacent(m), Agbi4(m), lex350, Smartlife(m), lifefaith(m), bameyi(m), drjoesky(m), horlarbordey, tonylaw07(m), ruudboie(m), kolafolabi(m), zubantus1, romeo960, olasclef(m), OAM4J, WordMetrix(m), phoromighty(m), bigpicture001, lanremayo, VeniJu, BrownChima212(m), cegxie(m), Queed, fmprof, Lordave, RightAttitude, hemucology(m), dapolaw, beycity(m), saleskara, CHARISE, gambus007(m), balladin, pathardy(m), badmrkt(m), obitryce(m), LAFO(f), fadario(m), dsurest(m), kaydeee, brainpulse, mikuz(m), Bluezy13(m), bibiking7(m), ayogozie(m), Dabigbroda(m), SinaMike, Cannyponfa, osas800(m), hoodmenconcept(m), cnwamo(m), kaso0(m), thatiboboy, SHABZ, Xcelinteriors(f), kelvinreality, coretechng1(m), MaddSkillz, meglith(m), Lksde, icon8, Wfaluse, bro1010, yinkus204(m), erisegun, Unbeliever(m), rennylaw(m), purest21(m), MercyMercy(f), switstiv(m), Itoro350(m), mezynaija(m), eezeribe(m), ERockson, SecretAgent, ife2ray, damton(m), Damfostopper(m), sKeetz(m), Gapsy101(m), Bantino, kikiwendy(f), Ebay14(m), KazOlufemi, Fiyinfoluwa20, JimmySnow, Navalguy, jegz25(m), henryanna36, carbon1224(m), opensine, kinglhanrey(m), marooh, Akinolore(m), OLISASDEJI(m), kolladey(m) and 233 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30