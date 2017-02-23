Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Understanding CBN New Policy Actions In Forex Market (3683 Views)

In an effort to further ease economic gridlock, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday released new foreign exchange policy actions.



The CBN in a press release said the new forex policy will help ease the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining fund for foreign exchange transactions.



Having managed to scoop up the foreign reserves to $29.3 billion, the CBN has broadened its forex supply policy by including the previously excluded categories, medical needs, school fees, Personal and Business Travel, and reduce the tenor of it forex forward sales contracts.



Here are the key aspect of the new policy;



School and Medical Fees



Perhaps, this is the most important aspect of the policy. One, because it shows it’s an inclusive government, where people’s needs are given priority.



Two, understanding the challenges face by parents, guardians and sponsors, the CBN appropriated about $20 million dollars weekly for commercial banks to cater for school fees payment and others, but in order to check banks’ excesses, commercial banks were directed to pay directly to the institution specified by the customer.



According to the CBN, this will ensure “that as many customers as possible get the foreign exchange they genuinely demand.” Also, banks are instructed to do the same for customers seeking to buy foreign exchange for medical bills or make payment to hospitals.



Again, the CBN has said the supply of forex to retail end-users (PTA, BTA, School fees, medical bills, etc.) would be sustained by the apex bank.



Forex Sales Tenor



Previously, commercial banks have to wait for 180 days before their forex forward sales contracts mature, but in order to increase market liquidity and boost economic activities, the CBN has significantly reduced the current maximum cycle to 60 days from the transaction date.



However, this depends on the sustenance of current oil production level and gradual increase towards 2.2 mbpd NNPC target. Any further attack on the pipeline will undermine current progress and impede the nation from taking advantage of the surge in global oil prices to revamp the economy and effectively fund it diversification agenda.



Forex Sales at Major Airports



To further ensure that travelers access forex at a more competitive exchange rates and ease their burden, the CBN has directed commercial banks around the country to open forex retail outlets at major airports.



This, will not just ease traveler’s burden but significantly reduce parallel market patronage and gradually close the gap between the official rate and black market’s rate, since commercial banks are instructed not to sell above 20 percent of the official interbank market rate (N305).



Clearing Backlogs



Accordingly, the CBN will immediately begin the implementation of its articulated program to clear all the backlogs in the interbank forex market. Likewise, effective intervention programme would be implemented to ensure the interbank market is well-liquid and function efficiently.



This is one of the highlights of the new forex policy because the inability of commercial banks to meet financial obligations have forced them to introduce all kinds of charges that have worsened the nation economic situation and stress bank’s customers.



Similarly, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said clearing forex backlogs will allow banks meet financial obligations and restore normalcy to the banking sector. Noting that economic recovery depends largely on both policy makers and implementation, which according to the agency depend on financial institutions.



Overall, the policy appears sound and tailored to help bolster economic activities. However, “the effectiveness of the new policy depend on sustenance, while sustenance depends on continuous foreign exchange generation through the sales of crude oil,” said Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Limited. “An attack on any of the pipelines can disrupt the whole policy and hinder the nation from progress economic recovery,” he added.



Since the new policy was introduced, the Naira has gained about N19 to trade at N501 on the parallel market on Wednesday, after reaching the all-time high of N520 on Monday.



Every day we come on here to disagree to agree and suggest ways our leaders can move the nation forward in order to revamp the economy, but it's imperative we understand the CBN intent and methodology. Here is a detailed summary of the new CBN forex policy. Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique



Analyst Suggests Continous Review Of CBN's FOREX Policy

Anything to ease the sufferings of the masses is highly welcome 1 Like 1 Share

Yawns..... 1 Like

Let's pray the rate keeps going down.



It negatively affects us all... even those profiting from it directly still have dependents.



Hope the Government would put in sustainable efforts to diversify the economy unlike past governments.

A commendable policy. Praying that it's sustained 2 Likes

All these are stories

What about using our Naira denominated cards outside Nigeria?

Noted

What I wish to understand is y Nigerians voted a vegetable as president out of it's population of two hundred million smh

darfay:

What I wish to understand is y Nigerians voted a vegetable as president out of it's population of two hundred million smh .... .... 1 Like

This is highly commendable



Sometimes we have to be generous with giving credits when due.



Kudos CBN

Kudos Finance Minister 1 Like 1 Share

This is really great. The BDC would be forced to do the needful



At N305, then we need not fear fuel price hike, except if the price of crude oil rises at the international market.



I hope this extends to oil marketers and real importers. Not food items but items we dont produce in Nigeria, Like electronics etc 1 Like

Trial and Error

Truth234:

Every day we come on here to disagree to agree and suggest ways our leaders can move the nation forward in order to revamp the economy, but it's imperative we understand the CBN intent and methodology. Here is a detailed summary of the new CBN forex policy. Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique Now you understand that the rise in forex was caused by CBN not must due to dropping oil prices. I have been saying for months now. In fact the exchange rate can only fall to a new equilibrium higher than the official market rate, because some structural issues still remain to be addressed, Student accomodation rents abraod, their monthly stipend which constitute another source demand side shock for the parrallel market. If the CBN can address this then the gap between parrallel market and official rate will become minimal or potentially closed, which will allow non manufacturers to conduct their business with a reduced landing cost and reduced price. But even if naira appreciates reducing the landing cost of imported goods, the government will still need to make sure they force importers to reduce their prices because prices can go up easily but it is difficult for them to come down because sellers are naturally opposed to lower prices.



NIGERIA IS SYSTEMATICALLY WRONG PERIOD,TODAY NAIRA INCREASE NEXT TOMORROW IT FALLS,LIGHT 4000 MEGA WATT NEXT WEEK 1650 MEGAWATT,LIGHT ISSUE SINCE 1960 TO 2017 TILL NOW NOTHING ,ALWAYS ONE STEP FORWARD 10 STEPS BACKWARD SINCE 54 YEARS NO PROGRESS RECONSTRUCT THE COUNTRY OR EVERYBODY TO YOUR TENT AND DEVELOP YOUR REGION PERIOD.

You can't compare a Prof. to an illiterate there's a big big big big big difference

Owoloku1:

What about using our Naira denominated cards outside Nigeria? It's a gradual process, this was introduced on Monday, as soon as it filtered through fx segments, commercial banks will once again unblock naira denominated cards. It's a gradual process, this was introduced on Monday, as soon as it filtered through fx segments, commercial banks will once again unblock naira denominated cards.

This sounds great and workable.



As stated, sustaining it and making it work for the common good of all depends on peace in the oil sector of the economy.



Crude oil remains the single earner of our dollars. 2 Likes 1 Share

Pavore9:

Yawns..... Exactly Exactly

Truth234:

It's a gradual process, this was introduced on Monday, as soon as it filtered through fx segments, commercial banks will once again unblock naira denominated cards. I don't they will anytime soon because the CBN allocation is only meant for scholl fees and specific items. Only the CBN can tell now I don't they will anytime soon because the CBN allocation is only meant for scholl fees and specific items. Only the CBN can tell now 1 Like

