Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Segun Olulade Tells FG To Stop Airing Big Brother Naija (6994 Views)

BBNaija: CitizenGO Files Petition To NBC To Stop Airing / Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) / Soma & Marvis Kissing In Bed On Big Brother Naija (Photos/Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lagos State House Of Assembly Member Asks FG To Stop Airing BB Nigeria,



A member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has called on the Federal government to direct the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission NBC to stop airing the reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria.



In a statement released today, Olulade who is the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, said the show is not in anyway promoting the African values. According to him, the content of the show is aline to the values and culture of Nigeria. His statement in part reads;







“We have culture and tradition in this country that we must not allow to die. The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, needs to reconsider the implications of Big Brother Naija on our culture and youths. The content of Big Brother Naija reality show is alien to our culture. This show is contrary to the rich cultural values we are trying to promote and bring to the front burner. It is sad that our young children including adults are made to watch such content. This kind of programme promotes obscenity and immorality. We must not encourage such if our hallowed cultural heritage would be preserved. We cannot prevent our inquisitive young ones from watching the obscene displays that permeate the show. I think the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) should, without delay, stop this programme if this government means business in the promotion of our cultural values. The show does not add any value to our education, social and economic life. It is a big mockery of Nigerian culture and tradition. I will want to urge all parents and guardians to be on their guard and guide their children and wards aright on what they watch on TV. The implication of allowing the children to keep watching this show can be negative. Our children should not be allowed to be corrupt because this may affect their future aspiration,”



Source: A member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has called on the Federal government to direct the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission NBC to stop airing the reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria.In a statement released today, Olulade who is the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, said the show is not in anyway promoting the African values. According to him, the content of the show is aline to the values and culture of Nigeria. His statement in part reads;“We have culture and tradition in this country that we must not allow to die. The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, needs to reconsider the implications of Big Brother Naija on our culture and youths. The content of Big Brother Naija reality show is alien to our culture. This show is contrary to the rich cultural values we are trying to promote and bring to the front burner. It is sad that our young children including adults are made to watch such content. This kind of programme promotes obscenity and immorality. We must not encourage such if our hallowed cultural heritage would be preserved. We cannot prevent our inquisitive young ones from watching the obscene displays that permeate the show. I think the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) should, without delay, stop this programme if this government means business in the promotion of our cultural values. The show does not add any value to our education, social and economic life. It is a big mockery of Nigerian culture and tradition. I will want to urge all parents and guardians to be on their guard and guide their children and wards aright on what they watch on TV. The implication of allowing the children to keep watching this show can be negative. Our children should not be allowed to be corrupt because this may affect their future aspiration,”Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/lagos-state-house-of-assembly-member.html 7 Likes

Mr. Ibu was the most interesting for me. Dude so funny. watch the comic drama he acted with Bisola and TTT WATCH VIDEO

Nonsense hypocrites 8 Likes 1 Share

I think MULTICHOICE should make a public statement announcing that the show is optional for viewers, that you can contact their customer services to remove the channel from your decoder if you so wish so that we can hear word and these our government officials can focus on important things in this country. 55 Likes 4 Shares

The show is rated 18+ and only aired on satellite TV; nobody is forced to watch it biko! The House of Representatives, like most mediocre Assemblies in this country should concentrate on developmental and socioeconomic issues and leave pettiness alone. They should be asking why the Lagos blue rail is not functioning after 17 years, and why the Lagos Badagry Expressway is still uncompleted, not BBN. Oshi! 24 Likes

100naira:

I think MULTICHOICE should make a public statement announcing that the show is optional for viewers, that you can contact their customer services to SUBSCRIBE for the channel from your decoder AND GET TO VIEW IT ONLY AFTER PEAK HOURS if you so wish so that we can hear word and these our government officials can focus on important things in this country.

fixed fixed 4 Likes

As much as some see this as a welcome I action, I think this is a waste of time and energy spent doing something worthwhile. First off I don’t watch the show and have never been one for reality TV but last I checked it was aired exclusively on a subscription based platform where responsible adults have the option to block or ignore. It isn’t like BBA is forced down anyone’s throats so the grievances listed in number 2 and 3 are laughable since all that is controlled by parents and guardians, don’t blame media immorality for bad supervision or values, we can as well ban entertainment TV altogether. #Justsaying





-Copied 2 Likes 1 Share

When there are other pressing issues... oga oo

Hope it will be better to avoid things like this 1 Like 1 Share

Why?

There is a reason why.



The reason is, quite bluntly, to protect the children.



Now, many parents with DSTV know this phrase....Parental Guidance button.All they have to do is to press that button, and their kids viewing is clean and safe.(Some parents don't even need to press the Parental Guidance button...because their kids know that if they venture to a 18+ site, their parents will know...even if their parents are not physically with them watching the television.....)



But some parents have a, shall we say, freethinking view to their children's TV viewing. Some have uncles and aunties living with them and their kids. And when the parents are out...the aunty or uncle will switch to BBN....with the kids around in the house.



And let's be frank...some kids just love to be like the adults....it makes them look cool to their peers and all(Especially in the gossip stakes at school next week).



But the major worry is that little Junior or little Perpetua might see what Gifty was up to on the channel, and might decide to reenact the stuff with some child who never saw the thing. And you know where that ends....(not well, am afraid).



So, as you are enjoying BBN....remember that such entertainment carries the risk of harm. And if someone is calling for its ban (I ain't..)...it is because he or she wants to minimize that harm....not because he or she is some prudish ascetic who has never seen the opposite sex in fifty years. 12 Likes 1 Share

Alright





I am no fan of BBnaija tho How does he know it has immortality if he does not watch it.I am no fan of BBnaija tho 3 Likes

the person below me has something tosay

Oversabi, who send you?



Where is your president?



Do you know how many people this show keeps happy in this sad times?



Why make life difficult.



Pls tell them to ban some musicians too, because there is no sense in this.





If you dont like it, dont watch it 1 Like

me and my DSTV

This same lawmaker will carry girls and catch fun at clun Uno 4 Likes

How e take concern fg





This show is not compulsory to watch, Its not airing on any Local Station, and not shot here in Naija.



We have bigger issues to battle, Why don't we leave BBNaija alone HypocrisyThis show is not compulsory to watch, Its not airing on any Local Station, and not shot here in Naija.We have bigger issues to battle, Why don't we leave BBNaija alone 1 Like

100naira:

I think MULTICHOICE should make a public statement announcing that the show is optional for viewers, that you can contact their customer services to remove the channel from your decoder if you so wish so that we can hear word and these our government officials can focus on important things in this country. .

well said well said

.....And where has the so-called African culture lead us? Perpetual corruption and underdevelopment right? mtchewww... I am sure this one has not sponsored a single bill since he got into that chamber.... bloody clueless hypocrites. 4 Likes

Nigeria have 99 problems and BBN ain't one. Useless gov should focus on how to fix the economy recession mess they put in.



Why try to taminate one of the only things that keep people entertained. Is not by force to watch. One man food is another's man poison. 2 Likes

So people cannot be happy in this country again. which kind culture and tradition are they trying to uphold...If anything the BBA show has been entertaining so far. so what's their problem. 1 Like

Dem don finish to handle other important issue abi? 2 Likes

supported.

How many laws have these people passed to curb corruption among them and within their local governments/state? These same people visit the baddest night clubs in Lagos. They are there preaching for us. Hypocrisy. 1 Like

hope those rats whose dick always stand every minute of the day can see that we dont need such tv show and see reasons why we say so.







They just want give some of my guys(vasline crew )

Sleepless night



#modify but wait ooh seems like all this senators like that show pass So this people no know say this thing deh help us forget the recession wahala weh we get....They just want give some of my guys(vasline crew )Sleepless night#modify but wait ooh seems like all this senators like that show pass

does not know how to use the Parental Control feature on his decoder in spite of paying so much money to buy it and subscribe for the premium bouquet to flex for I-better-pass-my-neighbour.

Shameless legisLOOTERS

Are there no dilapidated schools in Lagos to worry about and ensure they are refurbished



HungerBAD:

At a time when knowledge acquisition in other climes is getting increasingly sophisticated, the same cannot be said to be the case in most parts of the country.



While the much-touted leaders of tomorrow in some states attend classes in ad-hoc environments including under trees, unsafe environment and sundry locations, Lagos State, many say should never be found in the company of such needy states.



But that is not the case. As a matter of fact, students in some schools in the state are taught while sitting on bare floors, while classrooms in some schools across the state are without roof, sundry fittings and devoid of requisite learning aides



Oshodi Nursery and Primary School, Oshodi, which has been in deplorable condition for a very long time is a classic example of this sad story.Located only a few kilometres away from Bolade Bus Stop, along Oshodi/Agege Motor Road, the school, which has up to four buildings within the premises, sees pupils scampering for safety anytime it rains, even as the learning process also has to be halted at such times.

This explains why parents and concerned residents of the area are urging the state government to come to their aid, by rehabilitating the school, and providing an enabling environment for the pupils to learn, in consonant with their rights to attend school in conducive environments.



The pathetic condition of the school first attracted the attention of The Guardian Newspaper, which carried a report to that effect in The Guardian on Sunday edition of February 7th, 2016. Ever since that publication, nothing has been done to improve the fortunes of the school.













http://guardian.ng/sunday-magazine/cityfile/school-without-roof-in-oshodi-begs-for-attention/ He must be a stark illiterate whoto buy it and subscribe for the premium bouquet to flex for I-better-pass-my-neighbour.Shameless legisLOOTERSAre there no dilapidated schools in Lagos to worry about and ensure they are refurbished 3 Likes

Come now fellow Nigerians, let us reason together, of what use is the show to our collective progress and growth as a nation?,all I keep reading about the show is fake people with broken moral compass 1 Like