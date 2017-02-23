₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Oloniyan: 4:04pm
The National Space Research and Development Agency has said that there would be a partial Solar eclipse across the country on Feb. 26.
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Jeffrey12(m): 4:09pm
Thix one weh eclipse dey happen everytime so ehh.. I smell endtime....
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by datola: 4:32pm
What is the effect or benefit of this solar eclipse self or is it just to view it?
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Magician1503(m): 5:13pm
;DA Ku imura eclipse, a de ba wa layo ;DA Ku imura eclipse, a de ba wa layo
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by wisefizz(m): 5:31pm
Edakun help me
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by ALAYORMII: 5:32pm
Solar eclipse again??
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by ngmgeek(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by SaintMorris: 5:32pm
Every time eclipse, wetin sef
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Scatterscatter(m): 5:32pm
Wait, I yam not understanding
How many eclipse will Nigeria alone have within the space of 8yrs
Abi we aff turn to world eclipse headquarters ni
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Yusfunoble(m): 5:32pm
Ok
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Ezemarcel(m): 5:32pm
It's becoming too much... Please we don't want it... We want to see buhari
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by chemystery: 5:33pm
Everytime partial eclipse, partial eclipse. If eclipse no wan fully visit Nigeria make e kuku remain where him dey
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by RoyalBlak007: 5:33pm
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by noziz(m): 5:33pm
nothing like dat fit happen as far as na naija
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Itannooluwa(f): 5:33pm
Till den..
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by eleojo23: 5:33pm
Ewoo!
So the god's are angry again?
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by rattlesnake(m): 5:33pm
lol...soon Ekaete will ask "what is eclispse" then one NL will say "Eclispse is Buhari UK Hotel secretary"
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by akilo1: 5:33pm
abeg na when the world wan end?I don tired for eclipse upon eclipse everyday
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by soberdrunk(m): 5:33pm
Like say the "Nepa Eclipse" way we dey see everyday never do us........
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Michaelpresh(m): 5:34pm
come again what did you just say
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Pato23(m): 5:34pm
Gbam!!! My time is come.........
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by babyfaceafrica: 5:34pm
Okay
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by sakalisis(m): 5:35pm
Ok
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Drabeey(m): 5:36pm
Free money don show again.
Time for the churches to organize crusade or special prayers again.
Theme:
The eclipse blocking your joy!
Naija i hail abeg!
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by shockwave91(m): 5:37pm
chemystery:
I tire o
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Launcher: 5:37pm
That was how it was predicted some months or is it a year ago that there would b total eclipse in Ogun state but it was the day the sun shined the most
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by GreenMavro: 5:40pm
Ladies who don't use phone covers don't like condoms. It was scientifically proven....Don't argue with me
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Krystalzkris(f): 5:41pm
any eclipse worse pass the darkness wey dey naija??
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Chukwu945: 5:41pm
See my account balance is working for all sim
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by SmartMugu: 5:42pm
datola:I tire o. It's useless if it won't take the recession away with it.
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by kayo80: 5:42pm
ALAYORMII:. LMAO! Me sef dey wonder o! Lol!
|Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by sod09(m): 5:44pm
U mean heroes
