Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February

Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February

Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Oloniyan: 4:04pm
The National Space Research and Development Agency has said that there would be a partial Solar eclipse across the country on Feb. 26.

The Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr Felix Ale, in a statement on Thursday said, “A partial solar eclipse will be visible all over the country with different degree of totality to occur on Sunday, February 26.”

According to Ale, the highest degree of obscurity of 33 percent will be observed in the country during the natural occurrence in the southern part of Nigeria, particularly Port Harcourt, Uyo and Calabar.

He said that the lowest degree of obscurity would be about nine percent in the northern part of Nigeria, particularly in Kebbi.

Ale noted that in the South-West, the level of obscurity would be 23 per cent at about 5.42 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.
He, however, said it would be recording 28 to 30 per cent between 4.45 p.m. and 6.33 p.m. in the South-East.
“Meanwhile, the level of obscurity in Abuja, the Federal Capital City (FCT) will be 20 per cent between 4.54 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.,” he said.

He stressed that the solar eclipse would be observed across the nation, thereby making each part of the country a great site for viewing the eclipse at different degree of obscurity.

According to him, the solar disc will be covered by the moon as seen from the earth and the eclipse will be visible as much as there is clear sky without rain or cloud.

He, however, said there was no cause for alarm or reason to panic as the solar eclipse was a natural occurrence and should be seen as part of the beauties of nature.
(NAN)



http://www.dailydispatchnewspaper.com/solar-eclipse-to-occur-on-sunday-nasrda/

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Jeffrey12(m): 4:09pm
Thix one weh eclipse dey happen everytime so ehh.. I smell endtime....
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by datola: 4:32pm
What is the effect or benefit of this solar eclipse self or is it just to view it?

1 Like

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Magician1503(m): 5:13pm
;DA Ku imura eclipse, a de ba wa layo ;DA Ku imura eclipse, a de ba wa layo
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by wisefizz(m): 5:31pm
Edakun help me

1 Like

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by ALAYORMII: 5:32pm
Solar eclipse again??

1 Like

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by ngmgeek(m): 5:32pm
.
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by SaintMorris: 5:32pm
Every time eclipse, wetin sef angry

3 Likes

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Scatterscatter(m): 5:32pm
Wait, I yam not understanding embarassed embarassed embarassed

How many eclipse will Nigeria alone have within the space of 8yrs

Abi we aff turn to world eclipse headquarters ni

2 Likes

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Yusfunoble(m): 5:32pm
Ok

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Ezemarcel(m): 5:32pm
It's becoming too much... Please we don't want it... We want to see buhari

1 Like

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by chemystery: 5:33pm
Everytime partial eclipse, partial eclipse. If eclipse no wan fully visit Nigeria make e kuku remain where him dey

1 Like

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by RoyalBlak007: 5:33pm
cool
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by noziz(m): 5:33pm
nothing like dat fit happen as far as na naija grin
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Itannooluwa(f): 5:33pm
Till den..
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by eleojo23: 5:33pm
Ewoo!
So the god's are angry again? embarassed
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by rattlesnake(m): 5:33pm
lol...soon Ekaete will ask "what is eclispse" then one NL will say "Eclispse is Buhari UK Hotel secretary"
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by akilo1: 5:33pm
abeg na when the world wan end?I don tired for eclipse upon eclipse everyday grin
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by soberdrunk(m): 5:33pm
Like say the "Nepa Eclipse" way we dey see everyday never do us........ angry angry

1 Like

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Michaelpresh(m): 5:34pm
come again what did you just say undecided
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Pato23(m): 5:34pm
Gbam!!! My time is come.........
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by babyfaceafrica: 5:34pm
Okay
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by sakalisis(m): 5:35pm
Ok
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Drabeey(m): 5:36pm
Free money don show again.

Time for the churches to organize crusade or special prayers again.



Theme:
The eclipse blocking your joy!



Naija i hail abeg!




Drabeey was HERE
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by shockwave91(m): 5:37pm
chemystery:
Everytime partial eclipse, partial eclipse. If eclipse no wan fully visit Nigeria make e kuku remain where him dey

I tire o
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Launcher: 5:37pm
That was how it was predicted some months or is it a year ago that there would b total eclipse in Ogun state but it was the day the sun shined the most
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by GreenMavro: 5:40pm
Ladies who don't use phone covers don't like condoms. It was scientifically proven....Don't argue with me
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Krystalzkris(f): 5:41pm
any eclipse worse pass the darkness wey dey naija??
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by Chukwu945: 5:41pm
See my account balance is working for all sim

Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by SmartMugu: 5:42pm
datola:
What is the effect or benefit of this solar eclipse self or is it just to view it?
I tire o. It's useless if it won't take the recession away with it.
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by kayo80: 5:42pm
ALAYORMII:
Solar eclipse again??
. LMAO! Me sef dey wonder o! Lol!
Re: Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February by sod09(m): 5:44pm
U mean heroes

Viewing this topic: Babarex(m), richiefloyd(m), OracleMxNelson(m), Emeka144, timota(m), dgifted, adetoroamos(m), nwakibie3(m), shamecurls(m), jstrollet(m), Krystalzkris(f), NL1960, pappyG, NurEmperor(m), horlabowale(m), jossy404, abayomi752(m), Daniello25, Drabeey(m), Amovera, stevebond007(m), carmag(m), dejt4u(m), freegaza, liloelawwal(m), hohafrank, snowytee(m), Moreoffaith(m), Hazanodase, Olofintoto(m), NigerianDiamond(m), slyman1(m), francisduru, mightyokwy(m), eyostines(m), M2dX(m), afrikanmodels, kyouns, kayo80, etienn, Waley23, jaywhoco(m), solgee(m), Otesboy, peterebisan, majorkey(m), DewsBury(f), majorbass, AdeFisayomi(f), bamisepeters, Zulu212, hency96(m), neutrotoba(m), annexworld(m), bawelat, spitfyer(m), Amuga(f), GoodyOG, quicyvictor(m), LewsTherin, Mementoes(m), koligs, darfay, Man2utd, Chukwu945, zynellsmum(f), StilesJunior(m), rotlan(m), chiefoluigwe(m), topsylopsy(m), etoki, Blainz(m), Vick4rill(m), wawappl, Jeffrey12(m), Alexk2(m), Godfidence, dingbang(m), Papasmal(m), keneryhark(m), oakseos, micky22, elpiro, bishopdesignate, SIRKAY98(m), CYBERCRIME(m), Tsongz(f), rajicks, tosynAB(m), empress101(f), wisefizz(m), YonkijiSappo and 124 guest(s)

