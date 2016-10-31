ZENITH BANK MANAGEMENT HANDS OVER THE UPGRADED ZENITH ICT TO LASU MANAGEMENT. Today has again gone into the records of history for another consequential reason as the Management of the Zenith Bank Plc, led by the General Manager/Group Head, Nonye Ayeni successfully handed over the rehabilitated Zenith ICT Centre to the brilliant Lagos State University Management. Thursday, 23rd February, 2017, turned to become the 10th Year "Partnership Anniversary Day" for both parties [LASU and Zenith Bank]. For Records, the well - equipped ICT Centre was donated to the Institution in 2007. In her words, Nonye Ayeni appreciated the Lagos State Government ably being led by His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, salute the dynamism and creativity of the current University Management and congratulated the team on the various initiatives aimed at taking the Preferred University of Excellence to greater heights. The DVC [Academic]/Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa A. K Noah, was delighted to assure the Zenith Bank Plc, team that the Management will reciprocate this great gesture by putting the facilities into good use, as this will bring accolades to the University. ".... It will not be a place for all comers". 27th LASUSU President, Kappo Samuel Olawale, equally thanked the Zenith Bank Plc, team on behalf of the entire Students of the University University for the world class ICT Centre. The two teams later embarked on a "walk - round" [tour of facilities] to see the facilities. Other members of LASU Management at the Ceremony include : Acting Registrar, R. M. Mustapha, Bursar Mr. Adetayo Hassan and University Librarian, Dr. Adebambo Oduwole. Other Senior members of staff of the University were : Head, Computer Science, Prof. Benjamin Aribisala, Acting Director Integrated Data Centre, Dr. Moses Akanbi, Principal Assistant Registrar, Vice Chancellor's Office, Mr. Wale Anthony and Acting Heads ICT Centre and Centre for Information Press and Public Relations Mr. M. A. Adekoya. It can only happen in an environment where there is Peace. "... Never again should we go on the streets to address our issues." - LASU 8th substantive Vice Chancellor, Prof. 'Lanre Fagbohun. We are LASU... We are Proud! LASU... SETTING A NEW STANDARD!!!