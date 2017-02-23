₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by henryanna36: 6:30pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ2_A9gg0Yx/
Evicted BBNaija star Gifty was a guest at Wazobia FM,Lagos.During an interview with OAP Yaw,she was asked by Yaw to kiss him(at least show her kissing skill as she did in BBNaija).She perfectly did it and kissed Yaw.
See photos and watch the video on the link above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/evicted-bbnaija-star-gifty-kisses-oap.html
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by henryanna36: 6:30pm
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by henryanna36: 6:30pm
henryanna36:more
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by SalamRushdie: 6:31pm
Whoring
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by INTROVERT(f): 6:33pm
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:34pm
pls mods, enough of this BBN
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by derrick333(m): 6:35pm
Letta she go say she no no yaw! Gifted liyer
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:35pm
Just negodu
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by coolesmile: 6:35pm
Rubbish
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Epositive(m): 6:36pm
this gal and controversy are like neck and tie, they always blend!
#positivevibes
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Young03: 6:37pm
if ur surprise u must be a clown
e don tee wey she start ashawo work for obosi that year
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by BleSSedMee(f): 6:37pm
... and that's how they'd keep taking advantage of her until she borrow brain from the Brain Bank.
Gifty... Just look atew.
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:38pm
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by samincredible44(m): 6:39pm
we dont celebrate girls dat get first class but celebrate girls dat expose their body.i don tire o
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by thunderfiremods(m): 6:48pm
..dis is not a new thing..we have experienced porn live on tv *bbnaija*...kissing on radio is a little tin...
gifty sha want to b a celeb by force
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by edo3(m): 6:49pm
Olosho avenue oscarnbo!!
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
Oloshoooooooooo
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
I dey suspect this cheche girl! E be like say she dey trip for yaw! She is always holding him any time dem wan take picture! She is also always so happy whenever she sees yaw!
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Papasmal(m): 6:58pm
Oskambo
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Nixiepie(f): 7:30pm
E be like say they touch this one with one mumu kissing charm,I pray make she no catch mouth disease sha
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Keneking: 7:33pm
Mynd44 do the needful
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm
Free giver!
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by amebo101: 8:04pm
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by amebo101: 8:04pm
awww
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by babyfaceafrica: 8:04pm
Olosho..no brain
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by okooloyun1(m): 8:05pm
.
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by seunny4lif(m): 8:06pm
And ?
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by princefaculty(m): 8:06pm
Fake geh and oringo all in one
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by DoTheNeedful: 8:06pm
The guy too use style collect his own share . Mbegeke
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by tonyfrenzy: 8:06pm
Why shld I care?
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by ANAMBRA11(m): 8:06pm
She keeps giving afonjas something to masturbate about
|Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by ekems2017(f): 8:06pm
Hope there is nothing wrong with this lady's mouth as she is kissing everyone that crosses her way.
