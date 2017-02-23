Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) (8279 Views)

Big Brother Naija 2017 Miyonce And Soma Evicted #bbnaija (video) / Sarah Ofili Giving MouthAction To Nedu Wazobia Fm(pics) / Yaw Of Wazobia Fm Staring At Cossy Orjiakor's Boobs (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ2_A9gg0Yx/



Evicted BBNaija star Gifty was a guest at Wazobia FM,Lagos.During an interview with OAP Yaw,she was asked by Yaw to kiss him(at least show her kissing skill as she did in BBNaija).She perfectly did it and kissed Yaw.



See photos and watch the video on the link above



Source: Evicted BBNaija star Gifty was a guest at Wazobia FM,Lagos.During an interview with OAP Yaw,she was asked by Yaw to kiss him(at least show her kissing skill as she did in BBNaija).She perfectly did it and kissed Yaw.See photos and watch the video on the link aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/evicted-bbnaija-star-gifty-kisses-oap.html 1 Share

henryanna36:

More more more

Whoring 28 Likes 2 Shares

pls mods, enough of this BBN 9 Likes 2 Shares

Letta she go say she no no yaw! Gifted liyer

Just negodu





Check my signature for classy and beautiful window blinds 2 Likes

Rubbish

this gal and controversy are like neck and tie, they always blend!





#positivevibes

if ur surprise u must be a clown

e don tee wey she start ashawo work for obosi that year

... and that's how they'd keep taking advantage of her until she borrow brain from the Brain Bank.



Gifty... Just look atew. 16 Likes 1 Share

WATCH: BAD VIDEOS OF GIFTY BBNAIJA... NO LEAK COULD BE "WORSE "







we dont celebrate girls dat get first class but celebrate girls dat expose their body.i don tire o 10 Likes 1 Share

..dis is not a new thing..we have experienced porn live on tv *bbnaija*...kissing on radio is a little tin...





gifty sha want to b a celeb by force

Olosho avenue oscarnbo!!

Oloshoooooooooo

I dey suspect this cheche girl! E be like say she dey trip for yaw! She is always holding him any time dem wan take picture! She is also always so happy whenever she sees yaw!

Oskambo

E be like say they touch this one with one mumu kissing charm,I pray make she no catch mouth disease sha

Mynd44 do the needful





preMAture EXpulsion and E.D. Free giver! http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.

awww

Olosho..no brain

.

And ? 4 Likes

Fake geh and oringo all in one

. Mbegeke The guy too use style collect his own share. Mbegeke

Why shld I care?

She keeps giving afonjas something to masturbate about