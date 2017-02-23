₦airaland Forum

Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by henryanna36: 6:30pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ2_A9gg0Yx/

Evicted BBNaija star Gifty was a guest at Wazobia FM,Lagos.During an interview with OAP Yaw,she was asked by Yaw to kiss him(at least show her kissing skill as she did in BBNaija).She perfectly did it and kissed Yaw.

See photos and watch the video on the link above

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/evicted-bbnaija-star-gifty-kisses-oap.html

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by SalamRushdie: 6:31pm
Whoring

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by INTROVERT(f): 6:33pm
angry
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:34pm
pls mods, enough of this BBN

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by derrick333(m): 6:35pm
Letta she go say she no no yaw! Gifted liyer cheesy grin
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:35pm
Just negodu


Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by coolesmile: 6:35pm
Rubbish
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Epositive(m): 6:36pm
this gal and controversy are like neck and tie, they always blend!


Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Young03: 6:37pm
if ur surprise u must be a clown
e don tee wey she start ashawo work for obosi that year
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by BleSSedMee(f): 6:37pm
... and that's how they'd keep taking advantage of her until she borrow brain from the Brain Bank.

Gifty... Just look atew.

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:38pm
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by samincredible44(m): 6:39pm
we dont celebrate girls dat get first class but celebrate girls dat expose their body.i don tire o

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by thunderfiremods(m): 6:48pm
..dis is not a new thing..we have experienced porn live on tv *bbnaija*...kissing on radio is a little tin...


gifty sha want to b a celeb by force
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by edo3(m): 6:49pm
Olosho avenue oscarnbo!!
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
Oloshoooooooooo
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
I dey suspect this cheche girl! E be like say she dey trip for yaw! She is always holding him any time dem wan take picture! She is also always so happy whenever she sees yaw! lipsrsealed
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Papasmal(m): 6:58pm
Oskambo
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Nixiepie(f): 7:30pm
E be like say they touch this one with one mumu kissing charm,I pray make she no catch mouth disease sha
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Keneking: 7:33pm
Mynd44 do the needful
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm
Free giver!

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by amebo101: 8:04pm
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by amebo101: 8:04pm
awww
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by babyfaceafrica: 8:04pm
Olosho..no brain
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by okooloyun1(m): 8:05pm
.

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by seunny4lif(m): 8:06pm
And ?

Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by princefaculty(m): 8:06pm
Fake geh and oringo all in one
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by DoTheNeedful: 8:06pm
The guy too use style collect his own share grin. Mbegeke undecided
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by tonyfrenzy: 8:06pm
Why shld I care?
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by ANAMBRA11(m): 8:06pm
She keeps giving afonjas something to masturbate about
Re: Gifty Kisses Yaw Live On Wazobia FM, Lagos (Pics,Video) by ekems2017(f): 8:06pm
Hope there is nothing wrong with this lady's mouth as she is kissing everyone that crosses her way.

